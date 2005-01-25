Star Tracks - Monday, Jan. 31, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 11

'GIRL'-Y SHOW

Credit: Mavrix

Beyoncé spends a marathon weekend on the set, first playing up her femininity Saturday in Los Angeles while filming the Destiny's Child video for "Girl." Then ...

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

DESTINY'S STYLE

Credit: Bret Thompsett/Pacificcoastnews

The trio – Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé – get to work Sunday on "Cater 2 U," another cut from their Grammy-nominated album Destiny Fulfilled.

3 of 11

MAYBE NEXT YEAR ...

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Desperate Housewives costars Teri Hatcher and Ricardo Chavira catch up Saturday outside the 57th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, where their megahit show was nominated twice for directorial achievement in a comedy series (it lost out to Sex and the City).

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

CHECKING IN

Credit: David Buchan/Pacific Coast News

Jennifer Garner drops in Sunday on main squeeze Ben Affleck on the Beverly Hills set of his new film Man About Town, in which he shares some playfully romantic scenes with costar Rebecca Romijn.

Advertisement

5 of 11

SWEET EMOTION

Credit: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Liv Tyler keeps 1-month-old Milo (with hubby Royston Langdon) toasty as she leaves her West Village apartment in New York on Saturday with his proud grandpa, rocker Steven Tyler.

6 of 11

TALKING OSCAR

Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/DMI

Costars and fellow Oscar nominees Alan Alda and Leonardo DiCaprio have a chat outside a New York screening of their film The Aviator on Thursday. The two are friendly now, but it turns out DiCaprio originally thought Alda was wrong for his role as a corrupt senator, feeling he wasn't "sinister" enough.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

L.A. GIRL

Credit: Flynet

A colorfully dressed Katie Holmes, whose film First Daughter was just released on DVD, pursues the art of shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The actress will next be seen in Batman Begins this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

FISH KICKS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Maggie Gyllenhaal (right), fresh from the Sundance Film Festival screening of her movie Happy Endings, gets back to her New York social life Thursday. Gyllenhaal and her pal beat the East Coast deep freeze with a meal at West Village staple Mary's Fish Camp.

Advertisement

9 of 11

SWISS MISTER

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

Richard Gere is all business as he heads to his hotel Friday after the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he delivered a speech on the AIDS crisis in India. British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, U2's Bono and Bill Gates also attended the annual meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

SPREADING THE LOVE

Credit: Debbie VanStory/Abaca

Carmen Electra (center) holds court with a newly sober Courtney Love and Jack Osbourne at a tsunami relief benefit in West Hollywood on Thursday. Electra's husband, Dave Navarro, headlined with his band Camp Freddy, while she performed with her new dance troupe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

SWING LESSON

Credit: Al Messerschmidt /PGATourImages.com/ Wireimage

Carson Daly takes a par-ing shot at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in Palm Springs on Thursday. The talk show host was paired with pro golfer Hank Kuehne, baseball legend Roger Clemens and comedian-actor Jeff Altman at the annual tournament, which to date has raised more than $38 million for charity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff