Star Tracks - Monday, Jan. 31, 2005
'GIRL'-Y SHOW
Beyoncé spends a marathon weekend on the set, first playing up her femininity Saturday in Los Angeles while filming the Destiny's Child video for "Girl." Then ...
DESTINY'S STYLE
The trio – Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé – get to work Sunday on "Cater 2 U," another cut from their Grammy-nominated album Destiny Fulfilled.
MAYBE NEXT YEAR ...
Desperate Housewives costars Teri Hatcher and Ricardo Chavira catch up Saturday outside the 57th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, where their megahit show was nominated twice for directorial achievement in a comedy series (it lost out to Sex and the City).
CHECKING IN
Jennifer Garner drops in Sunday on main squeeze Ben Affleck on the Beverly Hills set of his new film Man About Town, in which he shares some playfully romantic scenes with costar Rebecca Romijn.
SWEET EMOTION
Liv Tyler keeps 1-month-old Milo (with hubby Royston Langdon) toasty as she leaves her West Village apartment in New York on Saturday with his proud grandpa, rocker Steven Tyler.
TALKING OSCAR
Costars and fellow Oscar nominees Alan Alda and Leonardo DiCaprio have a chat outside a New York screening of their film The Aviator on Thursday. The two are friendly now, but it turns out DiCaprio originally thought Alda was wrong for his role as a corrupt senator, feeling he wasn't "sinister" enough.
L.A. GIRL
A colorfully dressed Katie Holmes, whose film First Daughter was just released on DVD, pursues the art of shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The actress will next be seen in Batman Begins this summer.
FISH KICKS
Maggie Gyllenhaal (right), fresh from the Sundance Film Festival screening of her movie Happy Endings, gets back to her New York social life Thursday. Gyllenhaal and her pal beat the East Coast deep freeze with a meal at West Village staple Mary's Fish Camp.
SWISS MISTER
Richard Gere is all business as he heads to his hotel Friday after the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he delivered a speech on the AIDS crisis in India. British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, U2's Bono and Bill Gates also attended the annual meeting.
SPREADING THE LOVE
Carmen Electra (center) holds court with a newly sober Courtney Love and Jack Osbourne at a tsunami relief benefit in West Hollywood on Thursday. Electra's husband, Dave Navarro, headlined with his band Camp Freddy, while she performed with her new dance troupe.
SWING LESSON
Carson Daly takes a par-ing shot at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in Palm Springs on Thursday. The talk show host was paired with pro golfer Hank Kuehne, baseball legend Roger Clemens and comedian-actor Jeff Altman at the annual tournament, which to date has raised more than $38 million for charity.