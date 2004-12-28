Star Tracks - Monday, Jan. 3, 2005
HELLO, 2005!
At MTV's Iced Out New Year's Eve 2005 celebration in New York City, Lindsay Lohan performs "Rumors" while keeping with the night's theme: She was decked out in Harry Winston jewels. What's more, her party plans were just getting started ...
RALEIGH AROUND
Lohan earns her official jet-setter status when she makes her way down to Miami Beach to continue the New Year's party with pals Nicky and Paris Hilton at the trendy Raleigh hotel.
THREE MOUSEKETEERS
It was a Full House at Disney World on Sunday as Mary-Kate (left) and Ashley Olsen reunited with their sitcom's Uncle Jesse, John Stamos, in Orlando.
BIG BOWL
Don't mess with Texas: Native son Matthew McConaughey cheers as the state's Longhorns defeat the Michigan Wolverines 38-37 at the New Year's Day Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
HOUSE PARTY
Wilmer Valderrama, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey gather together at hot Miami club Mansion to ring in the New Year. Valderrama, who cohosted the party with the Black Eyed Peas, ushered in midnight with the band as they sang their hit "Let's Get It Started."
IT'S A ZOO IN THERE
Let's hope she's a dog lover: Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu helps Mohamed al Fayed open London shopping mecca Harrods on New Year's Day for its annual January sale. Al Fayed, the store's owner, pledged a percentage of the proceeds to aid tsunami victims.
ASPEN ANNIVERSARY
Kate Hudson and husband Chris Robinson stay warm at the opening of a new Ralph Lauren store in Aspen on Thursday. It was also an early anniversary celebration for the couple: In 2001 they got married on New Year's Eve in the mountain town.
SATURATED STARS
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner get caught in a New Year's Eve downpour in Beverly Hills. The two celebrated the recent holidays in low-key style, taking it easy in both Savannah, Ga., and L.A. during the past couple of weeks.
SPLASH DOWN
They're all wet: Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong make a splash on the Matterhorn bobsleds at California's Disneyland on Thursday.
WELL-BALANCED MAN
Benicio Del Toro starts the new year by getting in touch with his inner yogi Saturday on the island of St. Barts. The actor was on holiday with his girlfriend, model-actress Sara Foster (not pictured).