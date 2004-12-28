Star Tracks - Monday, Jan. 3, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 10

HELLO, 2005!

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty

At MTV's Iced Out New Year's Eve 2005 celebration in New York City, Lindsay Lohan performs "Rumors" while keeping with the night's theme: She was decked out in Harry Winston jewels. What's more, her party plans were just getting started ...

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

RALEIGH AROUND

Credit: Seth Browarnik/WireImage

Lohan earns her official jet-setter status when she makes her way down to Miami Beach to continue the New Year's party with pals Nicky and Paris Hilton at the trendy Raleigh hotel.

3 of 10

THREE MOUSEKETEERS

Credit: Mark Ashman

It was a Full House at Disney World on Sunday as Mary-Kate (left) and Ashley Olsen reunited with their sitcom's Uncle Jesse, John Stamos, in Orlando.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

BIG BOWL

Credit: Robert Galbraith/Reuters /Landov

Don't mess with Texas: Native son Matthew McConaughey cheers as the state's Longhorns defeat the Michigan Wolverines 38-37 at the New Year's Day Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Advertisement

5 of 10

HOUSE PARTY

Credit: Seth Browarnik/WireImage

Wilmer Valderrama, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey gather together at hot Miami club Mansion to ring in the New Year. Valderrama, who cohosted the party with the Black Eyed Peas, ushered in midnight with the band as they sang their hit "Let's Get It Started."

6 of 10

IT'S A ZOO IN THERE

Let's hope she's a dog lover: Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu helps Mohamed al Fayed open London shopping mecca Harrods on New Year's Day for its annual January sale. Al Fayed, the store's owner, pledged a percentage of the proceeds to aid tsunami victims.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

ASPEN ANNIVERSARY

Credit: Soren McCarty/WireImage

Kate Hudson and husband Chris Robinson stay warm at the opening of a new Ralph Lauren store in Aspen on Thursday. It was also an early anniversary celebration for the couple: In 2001 they got married on New Year's Eve in the mountain town.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

SATURATED STARS

Credit: Malibu Media

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner get caught in a New Year's Eve downpour in Beverly Hills. The two celebrated the recent holidays in low-key style, taking it easy in both Savannah, Ga., and L.A. during the past couple of weeks.

Advertisement

9 of 10

SPLASH DOWN

Credit: Lisa Rose/JPI

They're all wet: Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong make a splash on the Matterhorn bobsleds at California's Disneyland on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

WELL-BALANCED MAN

Benicio Del Toro starts the new year by getting in touch with his inner yogi Saturday on the island of St. Barts. The actor was on holiday with his girlfriend, model-actress Sara Foster (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff