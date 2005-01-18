Star Tracks - Monday, Jan. 24, 2005
BEST OF NEIGHBORS
Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross joke around before an ABC press event Sunday in Universal City. The Desperate Housewives stars have a reason to be happy together: They're expected to get big pay raises in their upcoming salary renegotiations.
PUPPY LOVE
Jude Law and fiancée Sienna Miller take their pooches for a stroll in New Orleans on Saturday. Law had a day off from filming the drama All the Kings Men.
POP CANNES
Jennifer Lopez has a few frills Saturday as she arrives at the 2005 NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, where she hit the stage to perform "Get Right," off her upcoming album Rebirth.
FRIENDLY RIVALS
There's no love lost between Texas native Beyoncé and Brooklynite boyfriend Jay-Z as they root for their respective home teams Friday at Madison Square Garden. Her Houston Rockets beat his New York Knicks in a squeaker (final score, 92-91).
DARK HORSE
SAG Award nominee Charlize Theron (The Life and Death of Peter Sellars) hides behind her brunette locks – a souvenir from her upcoming sci-fi thriller Aeon Flux – as she shops in West Hollywood on Friday.
DOMO ARIGATO
A radiant Nicole Kidman is greeted with ceremonial fanfare while making an appearance in Japan on Friday. The busy actress will next be seen in the political thriller The Interpreter, with Sean Penn, in April.
EVERYDAY MARDI GRAS
It's another night on the town for party girl Lindsay Lohan last week in New Orleans, where she's been shooting the comedy Just My Luck.
CHAT 'N' CHEW
Halle Berry gets in some gab time at a Santa Monica cafe on Wednesday. Her famous voice will next be heard in the animated film Robots, due in theaters in March.
ICY COOL
Stylishly bundled up against the deep freeze, Madonna steps out of her New York City apartment Thursday followed closely by business partner Guy Oseary.
WARM UP
Ashton Kutcher thaws out with a cup of joe last week after hitting the slopes in Ketchum, Idaho, where he's vacationing with squeeze Demi Moore.