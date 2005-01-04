Star Tracks - Monday, Jan. 10, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

WARRIOR WOMAN

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Jennifer Garner, with costar Goran Visnjic, is all aglow Saturday at the Las Vegas premiere of Elektra (which opens this weekend). Also in attendance: boyfriend Ben Affleck, who skipped the red carpet and met his sweetie inside the theater. As for the nerve damage that had kept her off the publicity trail, Garner says, "It's absolutely all better."

THE LADY'S GOT IT

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Renée Zellweger enjoys the spotlight at the People's Choice Awards in Pasadena on Sunday. The Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason star was named favorite leading lady by some 21 million online voters.

HERS AND HIS

Credit: Jen Lowery/LFI

It's mine! No, it's mine! Newlyweds stars Jessica Simpson, sporting a retro-style bob, and husband Nick Lachey get in a friendly tussle over their People's Choice Award for favorite reality show.

OLD COLLEGE TRY

Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty

Ashley Judd roots, roots, roots for her home team, the University of Kentucky Wildcats, during their b-ball battle against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Sunday. Unfortunately, her star power just wasn't enough for her alma mater's team to win: The Wildcats were defeated, 65-59.

EVERYTHING GWEN

Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters/Landov

What's next? First, a clothing line. Now, her own camera: Renaissance woman Gwen Stefani (with Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina) shows off the digital camera she designed for the company at its launch Friday in Las Vegas.

DAY OF REST

Credit: Flynet

After partying hard in Miami for New Year's Eve, sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton take it easy Wednesday during a family getaway in Hawaii. Paris will be back at work soon, though: Her third season of The Simple Life premieres later this month.

INSTA-FANATIC

Credit: Soeren Stache/EPA

Golden Globe nominee Leonardo DiCaprio fills some German hearts with frohlichkeit ("happiness") as he snaps photos with fans outside the Berlin premiere of The Aviator on Friday.

STROLLER FREE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Gwyneth Paltrow takes a brisk walk in her Greenwich Village neighborhood Friday, leaving 8-month-old baby Apple at home and out of the New York City cold.

SIGNATURE REQUIRED

Credit: Jonathan Friolo/IHP/Splash

Avril Lavigne convenes with her fans (while her boyfriend, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, looks ready to call it a night) outside hip Beverly Hills club Prey on Thursday. The singer is also doing her part for the tsunami-relief effort: She'll perform with fellow Canadians Sarah McLachlan and Barenaked Ladies at a Jan. 29 benefit concert in Vancouver.

SMALL PURCHASE

Credit: Kristian-Pham/x17

Ashton Kutcher has his hands full – toting a drink and some tot-sized clothing – while in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday. The actor returns to the big screen in the romantic comedy Guess Who?, costarring Bernie Mac, on March 18.

By People Staff