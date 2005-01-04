Star Tracks - Monday, Jan. 10, 2005
WARRIOR WOMAN
Jennifer Garner, with costar Goran Visnjic, is all aglow Saturday at the Las Vegas premiere of Elektra (which opens this weekend). Also in attendance: boyfriend Ben Affleck, who skipped the red carpet and met his sweetie inside the theater. As for the nerve damage that had kept her off the publicity trail, Garner says, "It's absolutely all better."
THE LADY'S GOT IT
Renée Zellweger enjoys the spotlight at the People's Choice Awards in Pasadena on Sunday. The Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason star was named favorite leading lady by some 21 million online voters.
HERS AND HIS
It's mine! No, it's mine! Newlyweds stars Jessica Simpson, sporting a retro-style bob, and husband Nick Lachey get in a friendly tussle over their People's Choice Award for favorite reality show.
OLD COLLEGE TRY
Ashley Judd roots, roots, roots for her home team, the University of Kentucky Wildcats, during their b-ball battle against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Sunday. Unfortunately, her star power just wasn't enough for her alma mater's team to win: The Wildcats were defeated, 65-59.
EVERYTHING GWEN
What's next? First, a clothing line. Now, her own camera: Renaissance woman Gwen Stefani (with Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina) shows off the digital camera she designed for the company at its launch Friday in Las Vegas.
DAY OF REST
After partying hard in Miami for New Year's Eve, sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton take it easy Wednesday during a family getaway in Hawaii. Paris will be back at work soon, though: Her third season of The Simple Life premieres later this month.
INSTA-FANATIC
Golden Globe nominee Leonardo DiCaprio fills some German hearts with frohlichkeit ("happiness") as he snaps photos with fans outside the Berlin premiere of The Aviator on Friday.
STROLLER FREE
Gwyneth Paltrow takes a brisk walk in her Greenwich Village neighborhood Friday, leaving 8-month-old baby Apple at home and out of the New York City cold.
SIGNATURE REQUIRED
Avril Lavigne convenes with her fans (while her boyfriend, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, looks ready to call it a night) outside hip Beverly Hills club Prey on Thursday. The singer is also doing her part for the tsunami-relief effort: She'll perform with fellow Canadians Sarah McLachlan and Barenaked Ladies at a Jan. 29 benefit concert in Vancouver.
SMALL PURCHASE
Ashton Kutcher has his hands full – toting a drink and some tot-sized clothing – while in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday. The actor returns to the big screen in the romantic comedy Guess Who?, costarring Bernie Mac, on March 18.