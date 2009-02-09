Star Tracks: Monday, February 9, 2009
AND WE HAVE LIFTOFF!
A day before her glamorous turn as a Grammy nominee and presenter, Sheryl Crow sweeps her favorite little roadie, 21-month-old son Wyatt, off his feet during a shopping outing in Los Angeles on Saturday.
SHINING STARS
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (in Armani Privé) make an elegant arrival Sunday at the BAFTAs at London's Opera House. Though the nominated pair walked away empty-handed at the British Oscars, they still received recognition from the stage – as the butt of presenter Mick Jagger's joke.
GOOD HUMOR
Reese Witherspoon keeps things light during a stroll Saturday through Venice, Calif., with boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal (not pictured) and pals. Among their reported stops: a visit to Japanese tea boutique Jin Patisserie.
THREE'S COMPANY
Miley Cyrus (left), Taylor Swift (center) and Katy Perry (making a point) prove that girls rule at Saturday night's Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Tribute Time
Jennifer Hudson kicks off her weekend with a standing-ovation worthy performance at the 2009 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Neil Diamond at the Los Angeles Convention Center. She sang "Holly Holy," and Kid Rock, Josh Groban, Faith Hill and more offered their own interpretations of various Diamond classics.
WELCOMING COMMITTEE
With her studded Alexander Wang bag, Mary-Kate Olsen makes a fashionable appearance Thursday at New York City's Saks Fifth Avenue, to represent her line Elizabeth and James at the opening of the store's new fifth-floor Contemporary space.
RAIN DELAY
A little rain won't get her down! A slightly damp Hilary Duff keeps smiling in spite of the soggy weather as she waits to pick up her car from a Beverly Hills garage on Thursday.
SOLE SISTER
Jordin Sparks gets hooked on a couple of colorful peep-toe platforms Thursday during a stop at the Grammy Awards Style Studio at L.A.'s Smashbox Studios. The American Idol star is nominated for a Grammy for her duet with Chris Brown, "No Air," at Sunday's ceremony (airing live on CBS at 8 p.m.).
LIP SERVICE
Charmed, he's sure! Neil Diamond is ever the gentleman while sharing the stage with Faith Hill on Thursday during a rehearsal for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring him at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The singer-songwriter is being celebrated for his legendary career as well as his charity work for victims of Hurricane Ike.
MADE IN HER SHADES
Oscar nominee Amy Adams makes a movie-star arrival in her oversized sunglasses Friday at New York's JFK International Airport. The Doubt star is up for Best Supporting Actress at the Feb. 22 Academy Awards.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Michelle Trachtenberg gets some shopping assistance from her canine companion during a stop Thursday to Sherman Oaks, Calif., boutique Rumor.
BIG 'BALL'-ER
Law amp Order: SVU star Ice-T puts his spin on things during a ping-pong game Thursday at the Kips Bay Boys amp Girls Club in New York City. The rapper-actor teamed up with Tupperware to host a hip-hop workshop for the kids and hosted a Tupperware party (yes, you read that right) with proceeds benefiting the kids' organization.