Kacey Musgraves Brings Her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour to N.Y.C., Plus Heidi Klum, Björk and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Hearts on Fire
Kacey Musgraves captures hearts onstage during her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour stop at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 5.
Beach Shoot
Heidi Klum films Germany's Next Topmodel in Huntington Beach, California on Feb. 4.
Live Show
At the Chase Center in San Francisco, Björk hits the stage during her Cornucopia tour on Feb. 5.
Surf's Up
Luke Hemsworth catches a big wave at the Mammoth Film Festival premiere of Bosch & Rockit on Feb. 4 in Mammoth, California.
High Honors
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard celebrate their new Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit with a performance on Feb. 6 in Nashville.
Off the 'Charts'
Tom Holland attends the Uncharted photocall in Barcelona on Feb. 7.
Here Comes Johnny!
Johnny Knoxville is in great spirits arriving at Global Radio Studios on Feb. 7 in London.
On the Mic
Ice Cube takes the stage at NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6.
Favorite Flavor
Sydney Sweeney cools off with a frozen treat from Diddy Riese bakery after a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.
Not Too Hasty
Jennifer Garner busts out the saxophone as she's honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding 2022 Woman of the Year in Cambridge on Feb. 5.
Marvelous Monochrome
Rachel Brosnahan laces up for a special Marvelous Mrs. Maisel skate night at The Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York on Feb. 5.
Periwinkle Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth readies for her Accession Day as part of her historic Platinum Jubilee at Sandringham House in Norfolk on Feb. 5.
Forever and Ever
Johnny Knoxville stands in front of costar Chris Pontius' giant 'Pontiusaurus' to promote Jackass Forever in London on Feb. 5.
Hollywood Nine-Nine
Melissa Fumero and Raiza Licea strike a pose for Spanish Aqui Presents "En Directo!" at The Paramount in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
Greene Mountain State
Ashley Greene Khoury bundles up for a scenic portrait at the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 4.
Hug It Out
John Mayer and Andy Cohen share a moment on Feb. 4 as the Bravo exec is honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Going Green
Jennifer Lopez keeps it monochromatic while leaving ABC Studios in New York City on Feb. 4.
Keep It Moving
Zoey Deutch films her latest project in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.
Cold Weather Cool
Noomi Rapace attends the Gothenburg Film Festival to present her film Lamb at Draken Cinema on Feb. 4 in Sweden.
Dinner Date
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spotted getting cozy after a romantic dinner at the Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on Feb. 3.
Bra-vo
Jason Bateman wears a mask and sequin bra as he accepts the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award on Feb. 3 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Jumping For Joy
Billie Eilish pumps up the crowd on opening night of her Happier Than Ever tour on Feb. 3 in New Orleans.
Friends 'Forever'
Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville pose together at the screening of Jackass Forever on Feb. 3 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.
Like Father, Like Son
Drake takes his son Adonis to a Raptors game in Toronto on Feb. 3.
Home Game
Nicki Minaj shows her support as the Clippers take on the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 3.
String Thing
Nikita Dragun shines bright in a strappy dress for her birthday celebrations at MainRo in L.A. on Jan. 31.
Festival Feels
Ashley Greene, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth are all smiles at The One premiere on Feb. 3 at the Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, California.
Birthday Girl
Kanye West and Julia Fox are spotted celebrating her birthday at Lucien on Feb. 2 in N.Y.C.
Camera Ready
Glammed up in purple snake print, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses for a street style photoshoot on Feb. 2 in Hollywood.
Coffee Lover
Lucy Hale grabs coffee from Alfred in L.A. on Feb. 3.
Sweat Sesh
Kendall Jenner finishes her workout in West Hollywood and heads to Earth Bar to fuel up on Feb. 3.
Thumbs Up
While in N.Y.C. filming the next John Wick, Keanu Reeves sends a thumbs up to the crew as he shoots scenes in the snow on Feb. 3.
Inside Scoop
Jennifer Lopez heads to Today with Hoda & Jenna to chat about her upcoming romcom Marry Me in N.Y.C. on Feb. 3.
Pure Comedy
Funny gal Melissa McCarthy gets animated while on the phone out in Sherman Oaks, California on Feb. 3.
Let the Games Begin
Jackie Chan poses for photos with a group of children on the Great Wall of China after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay on Feb. 3.
Here for the Home Team
Lindsey Vonn makes it clear who she's rooting for at the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.
Royal Outing
Kate Middleton joins in-laws Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their visit to the Prince's Foundation in London's former docklands at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London on Feb. 3.
Go Knicks!
Sienna Miller and Oli Green root for the Knicks as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.
Add to Cart
In London, FKA twigs shops at Vivienne Westwood in Mayfair on Feb. 2.
Too Hot to Handle
Host Jimmy Fallon and Maluma snap a photo backstage at The Tonight Show on Feb. 2 in N.Y.C.
'Reach' for the Stars
Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson arrive at the premiere of Amazon Prime's Reacher on Feb. 2 in L.A.
Heart Eyes
Tom Holland looks over his shoulder to share a smile on The One Show in London on Feb. 2.
Melrose Moment
Suki Waterhouse leaves Byredo on Melrose in L.A. looking effortlessly chic on Feb. 1.
Out in the Big Apple
With his hat in hand, Tim McGraw leaves N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Hotel on Feb. 2.
At the Red-y
Sebastian Stan gives photographers a salute while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 1.
On the Ball
Kate Middleton shows off her sporty side on Feb. 2 at a rugby training session in London after being named patron of the Rugby Football Union.
Guess Who's Back?
The guys of jackass forever — Ehren McGhehey, Eric André, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius and Jason Acuña — get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 1.
Face First
Also at the jackass forever premiere on Feb. 1: Tyler, the Creator.
The Masked Singer
Björk performs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 during her latest stop on the Cornucopia tour.
Out 'Late'
Faith Hill bundles up outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1.
Major Moment
Siblings Prince and Paris Jackson head to the opening night of MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, at the Neil Simon Theatre in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1.
To the Point
Liam Neeson greets the crowd on Feb. 1 during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Shop to It
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman indulge in a little retail therapy in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 1.
On Set
Abby Lee Miller poses with friends Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson as well as their dog SnowWhite90210 on the set of their show Gown and Out in Beverly Hills.
No Sweat
Earl Sweatshirt hits the stage on Feb. 1 during the San Francisco stop of the ÑBA Leather tour at the Warfield Theater.
Oh, Baby
Influencer Aimee Song celebrates her upcoming first baby at the home of Digital Brand Architects partner Vanessa Flaherty, with guests including Amanda Kloots and Chriselle Lim.
Laugh Out Loud
In N.Y.C., Mariska Hargitay and Jason Biggs share laughs on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Out & About
Jaimie Alexander walks arm-in-arm with David Raymond at a farmers' market in L.A. on Jan. 30.
Winding Down
Sara Sampaio grabs coffee after leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.
Shoot for the Moon
Halle Berry strikes a pose at the Moonfall premiere, in partnership with Lexus, at the Museum of the Moon in Hollywood on Jan. 31.
Sporty Style
Bella Hadid shows off her street style as she's spotted out and about in London on Feb. 1.
Pretty in Pink
Ariana DeBose is nominated for BAFTA's Rising Star Award on Feb. 1 in London.