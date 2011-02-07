Star Tracks: Monday, February 7, 2011

HELLO, KITTY!

She's making purr-fect scents! Katy Perry flaunts her assets and her new fragrance fragrance, Purr, at a press conference in Mexico City on Saturday.

IT TAKES TWO

Matthew McConaughey continues daddy duty – on the double! – pushing Levi, 2½, and Vida, 13 months, in Malibu on Saturday.

SEAT OF HONOR

Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman happily accepts the Cinema Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Saturday, where the actress told PEOPLE she is so personally and professionally fulfilled that "I'm waking up in the morning going, 'Thank you, God.'"

STEPPING UP

Nicole Richie swaps her daily gym workout for the great outdoors, taking adorable tots Harlow, 3, and Sparrow, 17 months, on a hike in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday.

FEELIN' IT

Fergie and Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas rock the Cowboys Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, performing a medley of their hits during the Super Bowl half-time show. "That was so freakin sick," Will.i.am later Tweeted.

SILVER STREAK

Renée Zellweger sparkles in silver Carolina Herrera at the Golden Camera Awards in Berlin, Germany, where she received the best international actress honor on Saturday.

PATTERN MAKER

Looking deep in thought, Katie Holmes flaunts her refined style in a printed Holmes amp Yang blouse while shopping in West Hollywood on Friday.

Pier Pleasure

Smooching pals Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber stroll hand in hand on a leisurely Sunday afternoon in Santa Monica, Calif.

Pitt Stop

Brad Pitt arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday after returning from France.

Having a 'Bowl'

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore link up with Justin Timberlake before the big game at Friday's Super Bowl 2011 Audi Celebration in Dallas, Texas.

'BANDZ' TOGETHER

The day after her racy Superbowl ad was revealed, Kim Kardashian bares a little bit less in a pleated and beaded copper mini during a Silly Bandz launch party with her sisters (not pictured) at Kitson in L.A.

COFFEE CLUTCH

Before filling up on Super Bowl snacks, Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz – both rocking new dos – make a Starbucks run Friday in L.A.

FLIGHT TIME

Prepare for takeoff! A pregnant Kate Hudson, with son Ryder and rocker beau Matthew Bellamy in tow, stylishly makes her way through London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

ROLL PLAY

Jennifer Lopez is extra snuggly while hopping out of her ride outside of N.Y.C. toy superstore FAO Schwarz on Friday.

BEHIND THE LENS

Paris Hilton steps behind the camera Thursday, snapping shots of the crowd as she continues a promotional trip in Frankfurt. "Love you Germany," she later Tweeted.

BUMP IT UP

Another day, another outing! An expectant Natalie Portman takes her pregnancy to new heights on Friday, hiking up L.A.'s Beachwood Canyon.

LIP SERVICE

Hilary Duff continues her , leaving her hotel in a casual get-up – and some red-hot lips! – on Friday.

