Star Tracks: Monday, February 7, 2011
HELLO, KITTY!
She's making purr-fect scents! Katy Perry flaunts her assets and her new fragrance fragrance, Purr, at a press conference in Mexico City on Saturday.
IT TAKES TWO
Matthew McConaughey continues daddy duty – on the double! – pushing Levi, 2½, and Vida, 13 months, in Malibu on Saturday.
SEAT OF HONOR
Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman happily accepts the Cinema Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Saturday, where the actress told PEOPLE she is so personally and professionally fulfilled that "I'm waking up in the morning going, 'Thank you, God.'"
STEPPING UP
Nicole Richie swaps her daily gym workout for the great outdoors, taking adorable tots Harlow, 3, and Sparrow, 17 months, on a hike in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday.
FEELIN' IT
SILVER STREAK
Renée Zellweger sparkles in silver Carolina Herrera at the Golden Camera Awards in Berlin, Germany, where she received the best international actress honor on Saturday.
PATTERN MAKER
Looking deep in thought, Katie Holmes flaunts her refined style in a printed Holmes amp Yang blouse while shopping in West Hollywood on Friday.
Pier Pleasure
Smooching pals Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber stroll hand in hand on a leisurely Sunday afternoon in Santa Monica, Calif.
Pitt Stop
Brad Pitt arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday after returning from France.
Having a 'Bowl'
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore link up with Justin Timberlake before the big game at Friday's Super Bowl 2011 Audi Celebration in Dallas, Texas.
'BANDZ' TOGETHER
The day after her racy Superbowl ad was revealed, Kim Kardashian bares a little bit less in a pleated and beaded copper mini during a Silly Bandz launch party with her sisters (not pictured) at Kitson in L.A.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Before filling up on Super Bowl snacks, Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz – both rocking new dos – make a Starbucks run Friday in L.A.
FLIGHT TIME
Prepare for takeoff! A pregnant Kate Hudson, with son Ryder and rocker beau Matthew Bellamy in tow, stylishly makes her way through London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
ROLL PLAY
Jennifer Lopez is extra snuggly while hopping out of her ride outside of N.Y.C. toy superstore FAO Schwarz on Friday.
BEHIND THE LENS
Paris Hilton steps behind the camera Thursday, snapping shots of the crowd as she continues a promotional trip in Frankfurt. "Love you Germany," she later Tweeted.
BUMP IT UP
Another day, another outing! An expectant Natalie Portman takes her pregnancy to new heights on Friday, hiking up L.A.'s Beachwood Canyon.
LIP SERVICE
Hilary Duff continues her , leaving her hotel in a casual get-up – and some red-hot lips! – on Friday.