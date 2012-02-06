Star Tracks: Monday, February 6, 2012

Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith hook up for a playdate in Hollywood. Plus: Jessica Simpson, Hilary Duff, Jean Dujardin and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 17

TRIPLE PLAY

Credit: X17online

Nicole Kidman takes daughters Sunday Rose, 3, and Faith Margaret, 13 months, for a playdate at Romp in Hollywood on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

LADY OMELET

Credit: Splash News Online

Pink works off the brunch calories with husband Carey Hart and baby Willow by biking the Venice Beach boardwalk to the Omelet Factory on Sunday.

3 of 17

TUMMY TIME

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Well, hello! Mom-to-be Hilary Duff stays in step Saturday while arriving at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

MAIN SQUEEZE

Credit: National Photo Group

Rachel McAdams and British beau Michael Sheen keep in step after lunch in the trendy Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 17

BELLY GOOD

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/AP

A beaming Jessica Simpson embraces her growing belly while posing with pal Nick Cannon on the red carpet at Sunday night's Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Ind.

See more stars celebrate Super Bowl Sunday here!

6 of 17

PEP TALK

Credit: Richard Shotwell/PR Photos

Bérénice Bejo shows her love for the audience alongside The Artist co-star Jean Dujardin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

CLUB MOVES

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna exits West Hollywood nightclub Greystone Manor in the wee hours early Monday morning, where ex Chris Brown was reportedly partying as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

RIGHT SIGHT

Credit: Brent/National Photo Group

Lady Gaga dazzles the audience at the It's Our Turn: Young Women's Conference alongside Maria Shriver and Mary J .Blige (not pictured) in Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday.

Advertisement

9 of 17

ON HOLD

Credit: WENN

Heidi Klum has some adorable company in daughter Leni during their mother-daughter lunch date Saturday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

IN A SNAP

Credit: Thomas Peter/Reuters/Landov

All eyes – and cameras – are on Scarlett! The actress dazzles on the red carpet at Germany's Golden Camera Awards Saturday in Berlin, where she was named best international actress for We Bought a Zoo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

HIP CHECK

Credit: Splash News Online

Jennifer Garner and sweet sidekick Seraphina, 3, start their day off right with a breakfast run Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

ON THE FLY

Credit: National Photo Group

Ashley Greene keeps a hold of her carry-ons while making her way through LAX on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

BOOK CLUB

Credit: Franziska Kraufmann/Abaca

Katherine Heigl reconnects with her German roots Friday with a visit to the Old Town Hall of Esslingen, Germany, where she signed her name into the town's Golden Book. "So grateful to get the chance to visit my grandfather's house – to see where he grew up before leaving for America," she Tweeted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

ON THE RUN

Credit: PA PHOTOS /Landov

A focused Daniel Craig flees while shooting scenes Friday for Skyfall,

his latest turn as James Bond, on the film's London set.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

CASUAL FRIDAY

Credit: National Photo Group

After revealing she was during her divorce, a casual Olivia Wilde stays on track as she heads to lunch Friday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

HAPPY WALK

Credit: Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

A suave Ewan McGregor breaks a smile while heading back to his New York hotel Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

BELLY JAR

Credit: x17online

What's in the jar? Mom-to-be Hilary Duff totes a small package while taking a stroll Friday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff