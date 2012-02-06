Star Tracks: Monday, February 6, 2012
TRIPLE PLAY
Nicole Kidman takes daughters Sunday Rose, 3, and Faith Margaret, 13 months, for a playdate at Romp in Hollywood on Sunday.
LADY OMELET
Pink works off the brunch calories with husband Carey Hart and baby Willow by biking the Venice Beach boardwalk to the Omelet Factory on Sunday.
TUMMY TIME
Well, hello! Mom-to-be Hilary Duff stays in step Saturday while arriving at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.
MAIN SQUEEZE
Rachel McAdams and British beau Michael Sheen keep in step after lunch in the trendy Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz on Sunday.
BELLY GOOD
A beaming Jessica Simpson embraces her growing belly while posing with pal Nick Cannon on the red carpet at Sunday night's Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Ind.
PEP TALK
Bérénice Bejo shows her love for the audience alongside The Artist co-star Jean Dujardin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday.
CLUB MOVES
Rihanna exits West Hollywood nightclub Greystone Manor in the wee hours early Monday morning, where ex Chris Brown was reportedly partying as well.
RIGHT SIGHT
Lady Gaga dazzles the audience at the It's Our Turn: Young Women's Conference alongside Maria Shriver and Mary J .Blige (not pictured) in Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday.
ON HOLD
Heidi Klum has some adorable company in daughter Leni during their mother-daughter lunch date Saturday in Los Angeles.
IN A SNAP
All eyes – and cameras – are on Scarlett! The actress dazzles on the red carpet at Germany's Golden Camera Awards Saturday in Berlin, where she was named best international actress for We Bought a Zoo.
HIP CHECK
Jennifer Garner and sweet sidekick Seraphina, 3, start their day off right with a breakfast run Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.
ON THE FLY
Ashley Greene keeps a hold of her carry-ons while making her way through LAX on Thursday.
BOOK CLUB
Katherine Heigl reconnects with her German roots Friday with a visit to the Old Town Hall of Esslingen, Germany, where she signed her name into the town's Golden Book. "So grateful to get the chance to visit my grandfather's house – to see where he grew up before leaving for America," she Tweeted.
ON THE RUN
A focused Daniel Craig flees while shooting scenes Friday for Skyfall,
his latest turn as James Bond, on the film's London set.
CASUAL FRIDAY
After revealing she was during her divorce, a casual Olivia Wilde stays on track as she heads to lunch Friday in L.A.
HAPPY WALK
A suave Ewan McGregor breaks a smile while heading back to his New York hotel Friday.
BELLY JAR
What's in the jar? Mom-to-be Hilary Duff totes a small package while taking a stroll Friday in Los Angeles.