Star Tracks - Monday, February 6, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 17

SEEING RED

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Lindsay Lohan models Calvin Klein in the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection 2006 fashion show in New York City on Friday. The event, in which singers such as Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes wore gowns donated by top designers, supported National Heart Disease Awareness Month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

CROW'S FEAT

Credit: Roger Wong/INFGOFF ; Anthony Dixon

On Friday – the day she and fiancé Lance Armstrong announced their split – Sheryl Crow walks tall in Ralph Lauren at the Heart Truth fashion show, and cracks a post-show smile in New York City's Bryant Park.

3 of 17

PLAYING WITH FOOD

Credit: BBH PICTURES

In Berlin on Saturday, the Jolie-Pitt clan – Angelina, Zahara, Brad and Maddox – fuel up at Pups restaurant, where Maddox, 4, romped after lunch on the indoor jungle gym. The family flew to Paris later that day.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

CHILL DAY

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Britney Spears warms up under a valet's coat as she leaves a Santa Monica restaurant Friday.

Advertisement

5 of 17

HEAD TURNER

Credit: Lobas/INFGoff

Mischa Barton enjoys a lazy Sunday, brunching with pals in Malibu.

6 of 17

STYLE COUNSEL

Credit: X17

Shopping in Los Angeles on Sunday with stylist and BFF Ken Paves, Jessica Simpson totes her new jeans from the boutique M. Fredric.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

SONG LINE

Credit: Maury Phillips/WireImage

Kelly Clarkson puts her John Hancock on a guitar to be auctioned off for MusiCares, the foundation established by the recording academy, in Los Angeles on Sunday. Clarkson is up for two awards at Wednesday's Grammys.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

STAR POWER

Credit: Paul Warner/WireImage

Star Jones Reynolds shows off her Maltese Pinky – and her slender figure – in Dearborn, Mich., at Saturday's pre-Super Bowl Gridiron Glamour celebrity fashion show supporting breast-cancer awareness.

Advertisement

9 of 17

PEAS & LOVE

Credit: Gregory Shamus/WireImage

A shady Tommy Lee huddles up with the Black Eyed Peas' Fergie at a pre-Super Bowl party Friday at Detroit's Bleu Room Experience nightclub. Fergie performed at the bash, and Lee hosted a party of his own at the club the next night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

HOT WHEELS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jessica Alba puts the pedal to the metal Saturday at the Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix go-kart race in Detroit. Alba, who raced alongside Jaime Pressley and Ludacris, didn't make it past the first heat. "If I didn't spin out, I feel like I would have won," she told the crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

BETWEEN THE LINES

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Drew Barrymore sees things in black and white outside a party for photographer Mario Testino at New York City's Milk Studios on Thursday. Testino snapped the actress for the cover of this month's Vogue.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

TOP HONORS

Credit: Bruno Klein/ABAC

Charlize Theron is white hot at the Goldene Kamera awards Thursday in Berlin, where she won for best international actress. Still, the North Country star recently gave a nod to her Oscar competitors Reese Witherspoon and Felicity Huffman, telling the British press, "I think it's between those two."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

WORKING MOM

Credit: Fame

It's back to business for Jennifer Garner, heading to the Alias set in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The actress had been on maternity leave since giving birth to daughter Violet, now 2 months old.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

FASHION PLATE

Credit: Steinberg/Abbot/INFGoff

A boot-ylicious Lindsay Lohan hoofs it to New York City's Bryant Park on Friday for the first day of Olympus Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

SINGER IN THE RAIN

Credit: Thornton/Svitojus/INFGoff

Carrie Underwood doesn't let the rain get her down: The American Idol winner, also on her way to Fashion Week on Friday, flashes a sunny smile.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

DINNER DATE

Credit: Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic

Madonna and husband Guy Ritchie head out Thursday to a London restaurant. And though the singer was yet again without her wedding ring, her rep recently assured PEOPLE that things between the two are "just fine" and that Madge "does not always wear" the bauble.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

MY BODYGUARD

Credit: X17

Nick Lachey is well protected as he leaves the Los Angeles club The Lobby on Thursday. Safety comes first for the singer, whose next venture is yfly.com, a secure chat and networking Web site for teens.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff