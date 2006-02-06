Star Tracks - Monday, February 6, 2006
SEEING RED
Lindsay Lohan models Calvin Klein in the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection 2006 fashion show in New York City on Friday. The event, in which singers such as Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes wore gowns donated by top designers, supported National Heart Disease Awareness Month.
CROW'S FEAT
On Friday – the day she and fiancé Lance Armstrong announced their split – Sheryl Crow walks tall in Ralph Lauren at the Heart Truth fashion show, and cracks a post-show smile in New York City's Bryant Park.
PLAYING WITH FOOD
In Berlin on Saturday, the Jolie-Pitt clan – Angelina, Zahara, Brad and Maddox – fuel up at Pups restaurant, where Maddox, 4, romped after lunch on the indoor jungle gym. The family flew to Paris later that day.
CHILL DAY
Britney Spears warms up under a valet's coat as she leaves a Santa Monica restaurant Friday.
HEAD TURNER
Mischa Barton enjoys a lazy Sunday, brunching with pals in Malibu.
STYLE COUNSEL
Shopping in Los Angeles on Sunday with stylist and BFF Ken Paves, Jessica Simpson totes her new jeans from the boutique M. Fredric.
SONG LINE
Kelly Clarkson puts her John Hancock on a guitar to be auctioned off for MusiCares, the foundation established by the recording academy, in Los Angeles on Sunday. Clarkson is up for two awards at Wednesday's Grammys.
STAR POWER
Star Jones Reynolds shows off her Maltese Pinky – and her slender figure – in Dearborn, Mich., at Saturday's pre-Super Bowl Gridiron Glamour celebrity fashion show supporting breast-cancer awareness.
PEAS & LOVE
A shady Tommy Lee huddles up with the Black Eyed Peas' Fergie at a pre-Super Bowl party Friday at Detroit's Bleu Room Experience nightclub. Fergie performed at the bash, and Lee hosted a party of his own at the club the next night.
HOT WHEELS
Jessica Alba puts the pedal to the metal Saturday at the Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix go-kart race in Detroit. Alba, who raced alongside Jaime Pressley and Ludacris, didn't make it past the first heat. "If I didn't spin out, I feel like I would have won," she told the crowd.
BETWEEN THE LINES
Drew Barrymore sees things in black and white outside a party for photographer Mario Testino at New York City's Milk Studios on Thursday. Testino snapped the actress for the cover of this month's Vogue.
TOP HONORS
Charlize Theron is white hot at the Goldene Kamera awards Thursday in Berlin, where she won for best international actress. Still, the North Country star recently gave a nod to her Oscar competitors Reese Witherspoon and Felicity Huffman, telling the British press, "I think it's between those two."
WORKING MOM
It's back to business for Jennifer Garner, heading to the Alias set in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The actress had been on maternity leave since giving birth to daughter Violet, now 2 months old.
FASHION PLATE
A boot-ylicious Lindsay Lohan hoofs it to New York City's Bryant Park on Friday for the first day of Olympus Fashion Week.
SINGER IN THE RAIN
Carrie Underwood doesn't let the rain get her down: The American Idol winner, also on her way to Fashion Week on Friday, flashes a sunny smile.
DINNER DATE
Madonna and husband Guy Ritchie head out Thursday to a London restaurant. And though the singer was yet again without her wedding ring, her rep recently assured PEOPLE that things between the two are "just fine" and that Madge "does not always wear" the bauble.
MY BODYGUARD
Nick Lachey is well protected as he leaves the Los Angeles club The Lobby on Thursday. Safety comes first for the singer, whose next venture is yfly.com, a secure chat and networking Web site for teens.