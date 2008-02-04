Star Tracks -- Monday, February 4, 2008

Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

TIME OUT

Credit: Ramey

Also in London, Grammy nominee Amy Winehouse takes a break from her ongoing rehab at the Capio Nightingale Clinic on Monday to apply for a visa to attend Sunday's Grammys in L.A.

QUIET TOUCHDOWN

Credit: Chris/National Photo Group

Mary-Kate Olsen makes a low-key arrival at Los Angeles

International Airport on Sunday. Since her friend Heath Ledger's death, the actress has been keeping

a low profile, though she was spotted with her sister recently checking out a band in New York's

Lower East Side.

A FIELD DAY

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kate Hudson sends out her best vibes – she was cheering for the New England

Patriots, she told PEOPLE – Sunday at Super Bowl XLII in Glendale,

Ariz. And while Kurt Russell claimed the actress was a "West Coast good-luck

charm" for the team – she couldn't, unfortunately, hold off the New

York Giants, who won the game in the end.

HUG IT OUT

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Kate Walsh and Katherine Heigl are just what the doctor ordered: The Grey's Anatomy stars turn up the glam at the Victoria's Secret Super Bowl party Saturday at Taste Ultra Lounge in Scottsdale, Ariz. But Walsh also took a moment to be serious, saying of costar Justin Chambers's recent treatment at a UCLA psych ward: "I'm not worried about him; he's an amazing guy and

everything is going to be fine."

See more photos from the weekend's Super Bowl parties!

DOWN FROM THE CLOUDS

Credit: Jackson Lee/Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online

After stepping out at the Los Angeles premiere of Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show last week, lovebirds Drew Barrymore and Justin Long fly the coop and land Friday at New York's JFK airport.

SPLIT DECISION

Credit: J.Almasi / Matrix

Though they broke up following her miscarriage, Lily Allen is spotted leaving ex Ed Simons's London home on Saturday.

CARNIVAL ACT

Credit: INF

Naomi Campbell is a joiner! The supermodel hits the party circuit Saturday in Brazil,

celebrating the nation's annual Carnival in Salvador da Bahia.

WITH HONORS

Credit: JC/ Flynet

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spent some quality time with fans Saturday night at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, where Jolie was given an award for the Outstanding Performance of the Year, for A Mighty Heart.

EXCLUSIVE! TORI'S BABY BUMP

Credit: Martin Lewis/ Startraks

There's no more hiding it: Tori Spelling shows off her growing baby bump during a walk with husband Dean McDermott in Santa Barbara on Friday. No word yet on a due date for the happy couple, who are already parents to son, Liam, who turns 1 on March 13.

DESCENDING DOWN UNDER

Credit: Carlos Costas/ Pacific Coast News

In town to perform at the Acer Arena, Hilary Duff shows off her wild side with a stylish zebra-print shoulder bag and a hefty turquoise ring after arriving at the Sydney Airport Friday.

GIRLS ONLY

Credit: WENN

After enjoying a few days bundled up in Manhattan, Lindsay Lohan makes her way back to warmer weather, soaking in the sun Friday as she makes her way into La Scala in Beverly Hills for a lunch date with camera-shy sister Ali.

HELLO, TUCSON!

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas (aka the Jonas Brothers) show off their best "We-just-rocked-you" looks on the opening night of their "Look Me in the Eyes" tour in Tucson.

WHAT'S UP, BRA?

Credit: Joe Kohen/ Warner Bros.

Tyra Banks takes to the streets of Manhattan Thursday to burn bras that don't fit for an upcoming episode of her TV talk show all about breasts.

DOUBLE TAKE

Credit: Miguel Garcia/WireImage; INSET: Henry Flores-Cliff-Malia Sob/Splash News Online

Is that Lindsay Lohan circa 2006? Nope! It's Miley Cyrus, who looks at peace as she arrives at the American Airlines Arena in Miami Thursday for a tour stop.

CATWALKING THE WALK

Credit: Janet Mayer / Splash News Online

Kicking off New York fashion week in Bryant Park Friday, Ashanti models a love-ly strapless number in the Red Dress show

for Heart Truth, a campaign to warn women about the risk of heart disease.

MORNING BREW

Credit: A. Macpherson / Splash News

Keeping warm with hot cup of coffee, a casually dressed Ethan Hawke – who's expecting his third child later this year – braves the Manhattan cold Friday.

FASHIONABLY FRIENDLY

Credit: Brian Prahl / Splash News ONline

Could they be trading style secrets? Pop star Christina Milian and supermodel Tyson Beckford enjoy the close comforts of the front row Friday during the BCBG Max Azria Fashion Show in New York's Bryant Park.

