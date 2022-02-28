Zoe Saldana Waves Hello in N.Y.C., Plus Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Sharon Stone and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated February 28, 2022 12:36 PM

Greetings Gorgeous

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zoe Saldana waves hello as she walks through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 28. 

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy a fun beach day in Miami on Feb. 27.

In the Spotlight

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sharon Stone exudes elegance at the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27.

Seeing Double

Credit: Sipa USA

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid twin backstage at the Versace Women's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.

Miami Madness

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Wyclef Jean performs at Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open, presented by Richard Mille, at Island Gardens on Feb. 27 in Miami.

Redheads Do It Best

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kendall Jenner continues to sport red hair during a photoshoot on the balcony of the Costes hotel on Feb. 28 in Paris.

I Love New York

Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Spike Lee wears Knicks colors to his visit to the Empire State Building on Feb. 25 in N.Y.C.

Big Laughs

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Karrueche Tran is in great spirits while out with friends in L.A. on Feb. 27.

Kiss and Tell

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried rocks a lipstick-print little black dress for her late night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.

Winner, Winner

Credit: Earl Gibson/Shutterstock

Host Anthony Anderson and Issa Rae celebrate their wins at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards in L.A. on Feb. 26.

New Wine

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough toast the launch of their Fresh Vine Wine collection in Las Vegas on Feb. 26.

Bottle Service

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson serves up drinks with her King Street Vodka at Nikki Beach Club during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 25.

Curtain Call

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take their first curtain call after performing in Plaza Suite on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.

Let's Celebrate

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Debra Messing poses at a photo call in N.Y.C. for the Broadway production of the new play Birthday Candles on Feb. 25.

Play Ball

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Will Ferrell holds a bedazzled basketball while attending a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 25.

Everything Is 'Gucci'

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Parents-to-be A$AP Rocky and Rihanna out-dress everyone at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.

Glitz & Glam

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Cate Blanchett arrives at the 47th César Awards at L'Olympia on Feb. 25 in Paris.

Love You Very 'Matcha'

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Kelly Rowland heads to Cha Cha Matcha after a workout in L.A. on Feb. 25.

Hey There

Credit: The Image Direct

Rachel Brosnahan gets into character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.

Model Behavior

Credit: Backgrid

In Milan, Iris Law poses at the Missoni Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 25.

New York Nights

Credit: The Image Direct

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a date night in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

Center Stage

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Maluma takes the stage at Univision's 34th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24 in Miami.

Sealed with a Kiss

Credit: Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

Adam Levine plants a kiss on Behati Prinsloo's cheek as they host a Calirosa Tequila Sunset happy hour in Miami on Feb. 24.

'Drop' Dead Gorgeous

Credit: Stewart Cook/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried is beautiful in blue at Hulu's The Dropout premiere in L.A. on Feb. 24.

Puppy Pack

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alicia Silverstone walks her dogs on a sunny L.A. afternoon on Feb. 24.

Katy on Kimmel

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katy Perry makes her way to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 24 in L.A.

Go Rangers!

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Reacher stars Alan Ritchson and Willa Fitzgerald root for the New York Rangers as they face off against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

Out on the Town

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Luke Bryan is in great spirits as he takes a walk in L.A. on Feb. 24. 

Party Time

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

In London, Sam Heughan arrives at the Outlander season 6 afterparty at The Sky Garden on Feb. 24.

Family Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough and brother Derek Hough hang out together in L.A. on Feb. 24.

Beach Day

Credit: MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio looks sun-kissed and stunning as she hits the beach in St. Barths on Feb. 24.

Suited Up

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski wears an all-black three-piece suit during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 in Italy.

'Better' Than Ever

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

The cast of FX's Better Things — Hannah Riley, Pamela Adlon, Olivia Edward and Mikey Madison — arrive at a screening and celebration of the fifth and final season of the series at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Feb. 23 in L.A.

Late Night Chat

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23.

Loving LEGOLAND

Credit: Legoland California Resort

Jeff Goldblum takes on LEGO dinosaurs during his visit to LEGOLAND California Resort over President's Day weekend in Carlsbad, California. 

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Mom-to-be Jenna Ushkowitz is beaming as she cradles her bump at the new Frida Mom line event at Kathy Hilton's estate on Feb. 23 in L.A.

On the Move

Credit: Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid leaves the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24.

Leading the Pack

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 24 in Milan.

'Rhett'y to Go

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

In Nashville, Thomas Rhett puts on a show at Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS at the Omni Nashville Hotel on Feb. 23.

Family Affair

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton supports daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Chelsea Hirschhorn's toast to the new Frida Mom line at an event held at Hilton's estate in L.A. on Feb. 23.

Chills & Thrills

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Havana Rose Liu stuns at the premiere of Hulu's new thriller No Exit at Westwood iPic Theaters on Feb. 23 in L.A.

In Theaters Now

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Haley Bennett attends a N.Y.C. special screening of the movie musical Cyrano at the SVA Theatre on Feb. 23.

Moschino Moves

Credit: MEGA

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn struts through L.A. in a colorful Moschino look during a photoshoot on Feb. 22.

Milan Moment

Credit: Marco M. Mantovani/Getty

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23.

Cast on the Carpet

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright pose together on the red carpet at a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 23.

Meetings in Miami

Credit: Josh Sobel and Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Euphoria star Angus Cloud links up with Swizz Beatz at the 5th Annual Miami Concours on Feb. 20.

Star Power

Credit: Courtesy State Farm Arena

New Edition's Bobby Brown performs at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Puppy Love

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney hold up their furry friends at Canidae's Puppy Playdate Event in celebration of the brand's first Kibble Refill Station on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

Spreading the Word

Credit: HFC

Amy Poehler, Steve Aoki and Dr. Richard Isaacson joined Seth Rogen on Feb.  18 for a panel on Caring for Brains as part of the HFC CareCon which supports Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers.

She's 'Home'

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Amber Riley and Tyler Perry are all smiles at the premiere of Perry's A Madea Homecoming on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

Go for the Gold

Credit: Noam Galai/NBC/Getty

Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen waves to the audience as he shows off his first gold medal during the Feb. 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Sweet Stripes 

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Mandy Moore brings a pop of color in a striped dress as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

All the Right Notes

Credit: Stephanie Berger

Jon Batiste delights a sold-out crowd with his performance at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 19 in N.Y.C. 

Feather Weather

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tinashe shows off her style in a coordinated two-piece outfit and a feathered blue coat as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A.

Rocket Man

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Elton John takes the stage at Madison Square Garden during a stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22. 

Bottoms Up

Credit: Greyson Tarantino 

Wells Adams celebrates the launch of new women's golf lifestyle brand, Berdē, at The Genesis Invitational Tournament Feb. 19 in L.A.

Psyched for SAG

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario pose together at the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner in L.A. on Feb. 22. 

Night on the Town

Credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Dua Lipa steps out in a voluminous top as she leaves a solo dinner at Carbone in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21. 

Take a Whack At It

Credit: Ian Vogler/Getty

Kate Middleton gets hands-on during her visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten on Feb. 23 in Copenhagen. 

Sliding Through

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton whizzes down the slide at LEGO Foundation Playlab in Copenhagen on Feb. 22.

Feelin' Good

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lionel Richie shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22. 

Flower Power

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Haley Bennett steps out in a colorful floral dress in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.  

Top of the Morning

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

In N.Y.C., Katy Perry heads to Good Morning America on Feb. 22.

Back in the Saddle