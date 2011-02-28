Star Tracks: Monday, February 28, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

THE ART OF LAYERING

Credit: David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa

Boho queens Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen make a fur-ocious appearance at the Clare Rojas exhibition, "Inside Bleak," at West Hollywood's PRISM Gallery on Saturday.

ON THE PROWL

Credit: Flynet

Spotted: Courteney Cox and her mini cub, daughter Coco, 6, don festive dresses while making their way to Sunday dinner in Hawaii, where the actress is filming scenes for her sitcom Cougar Town.

DATE NIGHT

Credit: Giulio Marcocchi/Sipa

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie look cut out to party, making a stylish arrival at Elton John's annual Oscar viewing party Sunday in West Hollywood, Calif.

See more stars celebrate Oscar night here!

DOUBLE DUTY

Credit: National Photo Group

New parents Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka get ready to depart Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday with their fraternal twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace. "Happy Oscar Sunday!" last year's host Tweeted. "I'm grateful that I'll be watching from my living room this year, and not hyperventilating offstage, about to perform."

PLATE HIM UP!

Credit: Ralph Notaro/Splash News Online

Holy cannoli! Nick Jonas serves up the Italian treat during a charity stop at Martorano's Italian American Kitchen at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Saturday.

HOW 'CHARM'-ING!

Credit: INF

While husband Russell Brand had to make do with mum Barbara as his Oscar date, Katy Perry makes a fresh appearance – looking dutifully accessorized! – in her new role as a brand ambassador for Thomas Sabo jewelry Saturday in Munich, Germany.

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Kim Kardashian goes glam for a cause Sunday, attending Elton John's 19th annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, benefiting the singer's AIDS Foundation.

See more Oscar party photos here!

BACK IN BLACK

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Brad Pitt is dressed for the chilly Los Angeles weather with his cool black hat, leather jacket – and shades – as he arrives at LAX airport on Saturday.

SUPER WOMAN

Credit: Fame

Mom-to-be Jessica Alba totes her gear in a super cool, superhero-themed bag Friday en route to the Fitness Factory gym in West Hollywood.

LEATHER & FACE

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Kellan Lutz keeps his major muscles under wraps Friday while meeting friends for lunch in Venice, Calif. The Twilight star will soon join his costars in Vancouver to film Breaking Dawn.

FRESH FACED

Credit: Fame

She's ready for her close up! Renee Zellweger rocks her favorite tortoise lenses after reportedly getting a spa treatment Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.

'WILDE' THING

Credit: Victor Chavez/WireImage

Hola! House star Olivia Wilde – who recently split from her husband of eight years – touches down at Mexico City International Airport on Friday.

JUST MARRIED

Credit: INF

Here comes the bride! Kayte Walsh and new hubby Kelsey Grammer arrive at New York's Plaza Hotel for their wedding reception Friday, after exchanging vows in a private ceremony at the Longacre Theater on Broadway.

COSTUME DRAMA

Credit: Ian Langsdon/EPA/Landov

Trading juicy hues for baroque undertones, Diane Kruger makes quite the style statement at the César Awards Friday in Paris.

WORKING WOMAN

Credit: Splash News Online

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi makes a swift exit from an N.Y.C. office building on Friday. "Great lunch with @rollingstone," the savvy businesswoman later Tweeted.

