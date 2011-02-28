Star Tracks: Monday, February 28, 2011
THE ART OF LAYERING
Boho queens Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen make a fur-ocious appearance at the Clare Rojas exhibition, "Inside Bleak," at West Hollywood's PRISM Gallery on Saturday.
ON THE PROWL
Spotted: Courteney Cox and her mini cub, daughter Coco, 6, don festive dresses while making their way to Sunday dinner in Hawaii, where the actress is filming scenes for her sitcom Cougar Town.
DATE NIGHT
Joel Madden and Nicole Richie look cut out to party, making a stylish arrival at Elton John's annual Oscar viewing party Sunday in West Hollywood, Calif.
See more stars celebrate Oscar night here!
DOUBLE DUTY
New parents Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka get ready to depart Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday with their fraternal twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace. "Happy Oscar Sunday!" last year's host Tweeted. "I'm grateful that I'll be watching from my living room this year, and not hyperventilating offstage, about to perform."
PLATE HIM UP!
Holy cannoli! Nick Jonas serves up the Italian treat during a charity stop at Martorano's Italian American Kitchen at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Saturday.
HOW 'CHARM'-ING!
While husband Russell Brand had to make do with mum Barbara as his Oscar date, Katy Perry makes a fresh appearance – looking dutifully accessorized! – in her new role as a brand ambassador for Thomas Sabo jewelry Saturday in Munich, Germany.
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Kim Kardashian goes glam for a cause Sunday, attending Elton John's 19th annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, benefiting the singer's AIDS Foundation.
BACK IN BLACK
Brad Pitt is dressed for the chilly Los Angeles weather with his cool black hat, leather jacket – and shades – as he arrives at LAX airport on Saturday.
SUPER WOMAN
Mom-to-be Jessica Alba totes her gear in a super cool, superhero-themed bag Friday en route to the Fitness Factory gym in West Hollywood.
LEATHER & FACE
Kellan Lutz keeps his major muscles under wraps Friday while meeting friends for lunch in Venice, Calif. The Twilight star will soon join his costars in Vancouver to film Breaking Dawn.
FRESH FACED
She's ready for her close up! Renee Zellweger rocks her favorite tortoise lenses after reportedly getting a spa treatment Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.
'WILDE' THING
Hola! House star Olivia Wilde – who recently split from her husband of eight years – touches down at Mexico City International Airport on Friday.
JUST MARRIED
Here comes the bride! Kayte Walsh and new hubby Kelsey Grammer arrive at New York's Plaza Hotel for their wedding reception Friday, after exchanging vows in a private ceremony at the Longacre Theater on Broadway.
COSTUME DRAMA
Trading juicy hues for baroque undertones, Diane Kruger makes quite the style statement at the César Awards Friday in Paris.
WORKING WOMAN
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi makes a swift exit from an N.Y.C. office building on Friday. "Great lunch with @rollingstone," the savvy businesswoman later Tweeted.