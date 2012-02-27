Star Tracks: Monday, February 27, 2012

Kravitz peaces out in Daytona Beach, Fla. Plus: Drew Barrymore, Beyoncé and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

PEACE OUT

Credit: Kevin Kane/WireImage

The Hunger Games star Lenny Kravitz signals his departure after performing at the Daytona 500 Pre-Race Show Saturday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DRINKING BUDDIES

Credit: GSI Media

Drew Barrymore, who was spotted last weekend holding a picture of a sonogram, and a pal stick close while making a beverage run in Beverly Hills.

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

After dining à deux the day before, new mom Beyoncé keeps her 7-week-old baby girl Blue Ivy under wraps during a Sunday outing in New York City.

ROCK ON!

Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

While Gwen Stefani made the rounds at the Oscar parties, Gavin Rossdale energizes the crowd at the Soundwave 2012 concert Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Rihanna takes time to pay homage to the late Elizabeth Taylor (as Cleopatra) while stopping to sign an autograph in London on Sunday.

MOMMY MODE

Credit: X17online

Before glamming up for the Vanity Fair Oscars bash, Amy Adams goes casual during an afternoon stroll with daughter Aviana, 1 ½, and hubby Darren Le Gallo (not pictured).

FLYING HIGH

Credit: AKM Images

Prepping for her upcoming SNL stint, Lindsay Lohan prepares for takeoff from Los Angeles to New York on Sunday.

LOOKING GOOD

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Fresh out of rehab – and looking fresher than ever! – Gerard Butler arrives in style at The Weinstein Company party hosted by Chopard to celebrate Oscar Nominees at Soho House in West Hollywood on Saturday. Inside the bash, Butler chatted with guests and sipped what appeared to be soda.

SUIT'S ON

Credit: Michael Buckner/WireImage

Zac Efron shows the world how dapper is done on the purple carpet at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday.
TODDLE THIS WAY

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Lovelace's newest star Sarah Jessica Parker returns to mommy mode Friday during school drop-off for her 2-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Loretta, in New York.

PICTURE DAY

Credit: Xposure

Someone looks ready for her close-up! While ex Chris Brown is under investigation for an iPhone theft, Rihanna stays focused during a photo shoot Friday in East London.

COLOR SHIELD

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Vanessa Hudgens lets her colorful ensemble do the talking while stepping out with boyfriend Austin Butler Friday in L.A.

COFFEE BREAK

Credit: JT/INF

After a lovely visit from fiancée [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ], Justin Timberlake cracks a smile while heading to the New York City set of his latest drama, Inside Llewyn Davis, on Friday.

'STACHE ACT

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Salma Hayek joins forces with the National Milk Mustache "got milk?" campaign Friday to launch the Breakfast Project in Beverly Hills.

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: ABAC/Startraks

Talk about a crowd pleaser! Before heading back to L.A. for Sunday's Academy Awards, Best Actor nominee Jean Dujardin greets his French fans Friday while leaving the RTL studios in Paris, where he promoted his new French film, Les Infideles.

SHINING STAR

Credit: Sam Sharma/Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

After letting her pups take the spotlight, Miley Cyrus brightens her day by grabbing a bite with beau Liam Hemsworth (not pictured) at a Los Angeles restaurant on Friday.

