Star Tracks: Monday, February 27, 2012
PEACE OUT
The Hunger Games star Lenny Kravitz signals his departure after performing at the Daytona 500 Pre-Race Show Saturday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
DRINKING BUDDIES
Drew Barrymore, who was spotted last weekend holding a picture of a sonogram, and a pal stick close while making a beverage run in Beverly Hills.
HANDLE WITH CARE
After dining à deux the day before, new mom Beyoncé keeps her 7-week-old baby girl Blue Ivy under wraps during a Sunday outing in New York City.
ROCK ON!
While Gwen Stefani made the rounds at the Oscar parties, Gavin Rossdale energizes the crowd at the Soundwave 2012 concert Sunday in Sydney, Australia.
WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN
Rihanna takes time to pay homage to the late Elizabeth Taylor (as Cleopatra) while stopping to sign an autograph in London on Sunday.
MOMMY MODE
Before glamming up for the Vanity Fair Oscars bash, Amy Adams goes casual during an afternoon stroll with daughter Aviana, 1 ½, and hubby Darren Le Gallo (not pictured).
FLYING HIGH
Prepping for her upcoming SNL stint, Lindsay Lohan prepares for takeoff from Los Angeles to New York on Sunday.
LOOKING GOOD
Fresh out of rehab – and looking fresher than ever! – Gerard Butler arrives in style at The Weinstein Company party hosted by Chopard to celebrate Oscar Nominees at Soho House in West Hollywood on Saturday. Inside the bash, Butler chatted with guests and sipped what appeared to be soda.
SUIT'S ON
Zac Efron shows the world how dapper is done on the purple carpet at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday.
TODDLE THIS WAY
Lovelace's newest star Sarah Jessica Parker returns to mommy mode Friday during school drop-off for her 2-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Loretta, in New York.
PICTURE DAY
Someone looks ready for her close-up! While ex Chris Brown is under investigation for an iPhone theft, Rihanna stays focused during a photo shoot Friday in East London.
COLOR SHIELD
Vanessa Hudgens lets her colorful ensemble do the talking while stepping out with boyfriend Austin Butler Friday in L.A.
COFFEE BREAK
After a lovely visit from fiancée, Justin Timberlake cracks a smile while heading to the New York City set of his latest drama, Inside Llewyn Davis, on Friday.
'STACHE ACT
Salma Hayek joins forces with the National Milk Mustache "got milk?" campaign Friday to launch the Breakfast Project in Beverly Hills.
FAN FAVORITE
Talk about a crowd pleaser! Before heading back to L.A. for Sunday's Academy Awards, Best Actor nominee Jean Dujardin greets his French fans Friday while leaving the RTL studios in Paris, where he promoted his new French film, Les Infideles.
SHINING STAR
After letting her pups take the spotlight, Miley Cyrus brightens her day by grabbing a bite with beau Liam Hemsworth (not pictured) at a Los Angeles restaurant on Friday.