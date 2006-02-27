Star Tracks - Monday, February 27, 2006
MUMBAI MANIA
As host Mini Mathur looks on, Will Smith jumps on a couch, Tom Cruise-style, while filming a guest appearance on Indian Idol in Mumbai Friday. Smith is in India to launch an English-language movie channel.
BIG FINALE
Ricky Martin provides a festive farewell to the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin on Sunday. The closing theme was Carnevale, and Martin sang amid fireworks and showers of confetti.
MATERNAL INSTINCT
Courtney Love holds the hand of daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 13, at the premiere of the teen movie Aquamarine in Los Angeles on Sunday.
BEAD-Y EYED
In New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras, Michael Keaton tosses beads to revelers while leading the Krewe of Bacchus parade Sunday. Other celebs in town for the festivities include Josh Duhamel and Elijah Wood.
'UNBREAKABLE' BOND
Jamie Foxx and Alicia Keys show off their trophies at the 37th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Fox was chosen as best musical male artist, while Keys stole away three statues: top female artist, song and video for "Unbreakable."
RIGHT DIRECTION
Nicole Kidman reunites with her Interpreter director Sydney Pollack, who was being honored by the American Society of Cinematographers in Century City, Calif., on Sunday.
SOUTHWEST STYLE
A casual Jessica Simpson leaves a Whole Foods grocery store Thursday in Santa Fe, N.M., where she's been filming Employee of the Month. Later that day, she was honored at a dinner at the governor's mansion.
MAN IN BLACK
Leaving ladylove Angelina Jolie and the kids overseas, Brad Pitt reacquaints himself with the pace (and style) of New York City life Thursday.
SINGLE PARENT
While Brad visits the Big Apple, Angelina Jolie bundles up and takes charge of Maddox, 4, and Zahara, 1, in a Paris park Friday. The family has been in the City of Light since the beginning of the month.
'GAME' FACE
Harry Connick leaps into his Broadway debut Thursday at the opening-night performance of the musical revival The Pajama Game, costarring Michael McKean.
HOT SAUCE
Eva Longoria sends a positive sign after watching the Hot Tamales show at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Thursday. Longoria produces the monthly all-female event.
COOL CAT
Steve Martin, posing with his stuffed mascot, makes a sad-kitty face while promoting his remake of The Pink Panther in Berlin on Friday.