Star Tracks - Monday, February 25, 2008
PRISON BREAK
Amy Winehouse walks ahead with a familiar routine: returning to her London home on Monday after visiting her husband, Blake, in prison.
MY GUYS
Ashlee Simpson basks in the attention of the two men in her life, boyfriend Pete Wentz and dad Joe Simpson (inset), who both turned out Saturday night at Las Vegas club LAX to see her perform.
J. Lo All Over Again
She had the media speculating after wearing a suspiciously loose gown to the SAG Awards, but Angelina Jolie let her curves do the talking Saturday. Though she hasn't officially confirmed her pregnancy, the actress sported a revealing black gown – showing off her blossoming belly – while posing with Brad Pitt on the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
FOX-Y NIGHT
Kate Hudson is a golden girl as she steps out at swank West Hollywood hot spot Foxtail on Friday.
TACO RUN
A blonde Beyoncé, out with boyfriend Jay-Z (not pictured), makes a dash into La Esquina, the trendy taqueria and cafe, in New York City on Sunday.
STARS SHOW SPIRIT
Sienna Miller (left) has some G.H. Mumm bubbly backstage with Juno star Ellen Page at the Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier Saturday. Juno received four Spirit nods the day before the flick and Page vie for top Oscar picks.
RAINBOW CONNECTION
In Italy for Milan Fashion Week, Lindsay Lohan brightens up Thursday night's Dolce amp Gabbana afterparty in a vibrant, crisscross dress.
'SNOW' STOPPING SARAH
New York City received its first real snow of the season and West Villager Sarah Jessica Parker seemed to welcome the wintery mix. The Sex and the City star looked happy hopping over snow banks in her hood Friday – the day a trailer for the new SATC movie was leaked and then quickly pulled off the Internet.
POST-PARTY JOLT
Faith Hill has her hands firmly on her coffee (complimentary cups were handed out near valet) and husband Tim McGraw after the country couple joined dozens of stars on the pre-Oscar party scene. This event? The two were leaving Bryan Lourd's annual CAA pre-Oscars house party in Los Angeles.
ON A ROLL
A day after getting sushi takeout, Jessica Simpson – with her hairstylist pal Ken Paves – has another sushi dinner at L.A.'s Katsuya on Thursday.
ARRIVAL TIME
Wearing her favorite Chanel toggle coat, Penélope Cruz arrives at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday with her beau, No Country For Old Men star Javier Bardem (not pictured). The pair (he's nominated!) are just in time for the Oscar festivities.
HOMETOWN GIRL
Recently named honorary cultural ambassador for her native Barbados, Rihanna enjoys the spotlight Thursday as she's showered with gifts during a visit home.
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Taking part in the Today Show's remote broadcast from Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, Enrique Iglesias helps raise the temperature with a beachside performance.
BRONZE STAR
Courtney Love doesn't let a little rain get in the way of her night out, stepping out in a metallic gown for a party at the Foxtail bar and lounge in Beverly Hills Thursday night.
TONGUE TIED
Heading out for a weekend getaway, Paris Hilton looks ready to rock as she powers through the Los Angeles International Airport Friday.