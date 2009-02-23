Star Tracks: Monday, February 23, 2009
OUT TO LUNCH
Joe Jonas and girlfriend Camilla Belle are stepping out on the left coast! After lunching at L.A.'s Café du Village Sunday, the happy duo take their leftovers (and love!) on the road. Recently, the two spent quality time in New York's Meatpacking District, following the Jonas Brothers' performance on Saturday Night Live.
COSTUME PARTY
Victoria Beckham is one super mom! Posh scoops up adorable son Cruz – dressed as Iron Man – after celebrating his fourth birthday with a bash at the Xtreme Martial Arts World Headquarters Saturday in Los Angeles.
FASHION FANS
Still focusing on fashion (and each other!), Kanye West and reported new flame Amber Rose catch the Christopher Kane runway show Sunday during London Fashion Week. The stylish duo were recently spotted in the front row during New York Fashion Week at Bryant Park.
BACK IN BLACK
Anne Hathaway, who is nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for Rachel Getting Married, flashes her trademark smile while wearing a Helmut Lang suit at the Women in Film pre-Oscar cocktail party in Bel-Air on Friday.
BLONDE AMBITION
Beautiful and good-hearted, Reese Witherspoon shines as the guest of honor at the 'Montblanc Signature for Good' charity gala benefiting UNICEF at Paramount Studios on Friday.
A LA CART
Leafy greens? Check! Hilary Duff stocks up on healthy essentials Thursday at a Whole Foods store in Studio City, Calif.
MAN ABOUT TOWN
Robert Pattinson continues to soak up the good life in L.A., stepping out for errands in Hollywood on Friday.
DOING THE BUMP
No, she's not pregnant again! New mom Naomi Watts bears a prosthetic belly Friday while shooting her film Mother and Child in Studio City, Calif. The actress costars with Samuel L. Jackson and Annette Bening in the drama.
SHOW 'GIRL'
Decked out in a Ralph Lauren cashmere dress and jacket, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively looks ready for the runway at the designer's New York Fashion Week show on Friday.
BLUE STREAK
Gwyneth Paltrow, sporting a familiar purple handbag, shows a little leg – very little, in her well-worn jeans – while leaving The Lanesborough hotel in London on Friday.
TAKE FIVE
A hard hat-sporting Amy Poehler grabs a beverage break Friday on the Sherman Oaks, Calif., set of her show Parks and Recreation. The former Saturday Night Live star's NBC sitcom is set to premiere in April.
MAGIC MOMENT
Though their characters endure plenty of heartache on 90210, costars Dustin Milligan and Jessica Lowndes find some fun during a visit Thursday to the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, Calif.