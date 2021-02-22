Naomi Osaka Celebrates Her Australian Open Win, Plus Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber, Alex Morgan and More
Sweet Victory
Winner of the 2021 Australian Open Naomi Osaka sprays champagne during a photo shoot at the Government House in Melbourne on Sunday.
Birthday Girl
Cindy Crawford celebrates her 55th birthday with daughter Kaia Gerber, family and friends at lunch in Miami Beach on Saturday.
Visiting Mom at Work
Alex Morgan waves to fans while holding her baby girl Charlie Elena Carrasco after a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Brazil on Sunday in Orlando.
Character Transformation
Taron Egerton, who plays real-life game developer Henk Rogers, is spotted in character filming a scene for Tetris on Sunday in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Soho Slice
Rosalía heads to eat pizza in N.Y.C.'s Soho area on Sunday, wearing a black sweater and sky-high black boots.
Beach Babe
Rebel Wilson enjoys a nice walk on the beach in Santa Barbara with a friend on Sunday.
City Style
Hailey Bieber looks sharp in a two-piece leather suit as she heads to dinner with singer Justine Skye at Carbone in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
In the Hot Seats
Sarah Jones, Krys Marshall and Shantel VanSanten from the cast of Apple TV’s For All Mankind get glam while preparing for a photo shoot.
Walk and Talk
Parents-to-be Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard enjoyed a walk with their friend Timothée Chalamet in New York City.
Live Debut
Bad Bunny performed "La Noche de Anoche" with Rosalía and "Te Deseo lo Mejor" during his Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest in New York City.
Wheel-y Fun
Florence Pugh was spotted riding a fun electric bike with a friend in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Working Gal
Selena Gomez was spotted filming at her upcoming project Only Murders in the Building in Manhattan.
Pretty in Print
Sarah Jessica Parker looked stylish in different patterns in New York City.
Music Man
Jon Batiste marched through New York City with his band Stay Human during a NY PopsUp event.
Old Malibu Road
Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X were spotted getting dinner together at Nobu Malibu in California.
Action!
Steve Martin was spotted filming Only Murders In The Building with a costar in New York City.
Iconic Pair
Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni were seen filming Law & Order: Organized Crime on set in New York City.
Fresh Air
Rooney Mara was spotted taking a solo hike in Los Angeles.
Blonde Ambition
Awkwafina gets into character on Friday on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.
Silent Night
Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann shoot some nighttime scenes on the New York City set of Younger on Thursday.
Casual Day
Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out of her London home on Friday.
Make It Fashion
Bling Empire star Jaime Xie stands out from the crowd during a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Friday.
Star in Stripes
Aussie actress Samara Weaving takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.
Colorful Crew
Maluma performs onstage during Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday.
Tuxes for Two
Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell get all dressed up on Thursday while shooting scenes for The Shrink Next Door in L.A.
Beauty Boss
Alicia Keys celebrates the expansion of her lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare into Ulta Beauty stores with a digital party on Thursday night.
Winter Wear
Bradley Cooper layers a hoodie under his jacket on a chilly Wednesday in N.Y.C.
But First, Coffee
Lily-Rose Depp grabs coffee while on a Whole Foods run on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Snow Day
Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez share an umbrella on the set of Blue Bloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Errands with Elvis
Lucy Hale takes her dog Elvis to grab coffee before she meets with a friend to go on a hike on Thursday in L.A.
Blue Streak
A very blond Jonah Hill catches a wave in El Porto, California, on Wednesday.
It's a Date
Model Winnie Harlow enjoys a post-Valentine'ss Day dinner with NBA beau Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday night at Nobu Malibu.
Smile in Style
A bundled BD Wong films scenes for Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens on Wednesday in N.Y.C.