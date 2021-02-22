Naomi Osaka Celebrates Her Australian Open Win, Plus Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber, Alex Morgan and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated February 22, 2021 11:58 AM

1 of 101

Sweet Victory

Credit: PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP via Getty

Winner of the 2021 Australian Open Naomi Osaka sprays champagne during a photo shoot at the Government House in Melbourne on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 101

Birthday Girl

Credit: BACKGRID

Cindy Crawford celebrates her 55th birthday with daughter Kaia Gerber, family and friends at lunch in Miami Beach on Saturday.

3 of 101

Visiting Mom at Work

Credit: Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock

Alex Morgan waves to fans while holding her baby girl Charlie Elena Carrasco after a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Brazil on Sunday in Orlando.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 101

Character Transformation

Credit: Euan Cherry/SplashNews.com

Taron Egerton, who plays real-life game developer Henk Rogers, is spotted in character filming a scene for Tetris on Sunday in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Advertisement

5 of 101

Soho Slice

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Rosalía heads to eat pizza in N.Y.C.'s Soho area on Sunday, wearing a black sweater and sky-high black boots.

6 of 101

Beach Babe

Credit: BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson enjoys a nice walk on the beach in Santa Barbara with a friend on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 101

City Style

Credit: SplashNews.com

Hailey Bieber looks sharp in a two-piece leather suit as she heads to dinner with singer Justine Skye at Carbone in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 101

In the Hot Seats

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sarah Jones, Krys Marshall and Shantel VanSanten from the cast of Apple TV’s For All Mankind get glam while preparing for a photo shoot. 

Advertisement

9 of 101

Walk and Talk

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Parents-to-be Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard enjoyed a walk with their friend Timothée Chalamet in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 101

Live Debut

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bad Bunny performed "La Noche de Anoche" with Rosalía and "Te Deseo lo Mejor" during his Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 101

Wheel-y Fun

Credit: SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh was spotted riding a fun electric bike with a friend in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 101

Working Gal

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez was spotted filming at her upcoming project Only Murders in the Building in Manhattan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 101

Pretty in Print

Credit: SBN/Star Max/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker looked stylish in different patterns in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 101

Music Man

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jon Batiste marched through New York City with his band Stay Human during a NY PopsUp event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 101

Old Malibu Road

Credit: Mega Agency

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X were spotted getting dinner together at Nobu Malibu in California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 101

Action!

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Steve Martin was spotted filming Only Murders In The Building with a costar in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 101

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 101

Iconic Pair

Credit: Mega Agency

Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni were seen filming Law & Order: Organized Crime on set in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 101

Fresh Air

Credit: SplashNews.com

Rooney Mara was spotted taking a solo hike in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 101

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Steve Sands/Splash News Online

Awkwafina gets into character on Friday on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 101

Silent Night

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann shoot some nighttime scenes on the New York City set of Younger on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 101

Casual Day

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out of her London home on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 101

Make It Fashion

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Bling Empire star Jaime Xie stands out from the crowd during a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 101

Star in Stripes

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Aussie actress Samara Weaving takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 101

Colorful Crew

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Maluma performs onstage during Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 101

Tuxes for Two

Credit: BACKGRID

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell get all dressed up on Thursday while shooting scenes for The Shrink Next Door in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 101

Beauty Boss

Credit: Ramón Rivas

Alicia Keys celebrates the expansion of her lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare into Ulta Beauty stores with a digital party on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 101

Winter Wear

Credit: MEGA

Bradley Cooper layers a hoodie under his jacket on a chilly Wednesday in N.Y.C.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 101

But First, Coffee

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp grabs coffee while on a Whole Foods run on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 101

Snow Day

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez share an umbrella on the set of Blue Bloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 101

Errands with Elvis

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale takes her dog Elvis to grab coffee before she meets with a friend to go on a hike on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 101

Blue Streak

Credit: BACKGRID

A very blond Jonah Hill catches a wave in El Porto, California, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 101

It's a Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Model Winnie Harlow enjoys a post-Valentine'ss Day dinner with NBA beau Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday night at Nobu Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 101

Smile in Style

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A bundled BD Wong films scenes for Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens on Wednesday in N.Y.C.