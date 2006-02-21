Star Tracks - Monday, February 20, 2006
BACK TO HER ROOTS
She's gonna wash that man right out of her hair! Jessica Simpson, whose soon-to-be ex-husband Nick Lachey recently revealed that he may seek spousal support, shows a brave face outside stylist Ken Paves's Hollywood salon on Sunday.
HIGH HOPES
Hilary Swank and Chad Lowe put on a united front in Malibu on Sunday. Although the couple announced their separation in January, Swank has insisted they're working on their nine-year marriage.
SQUEEZE PLAY
Ashton Kutcher wags his tongue at wife Demi Moore at the Kitson boutique in Los Angeles on Sunday. The couple were on hand to celebrate the spring launch of the trendy clothing line Rebel Yell.
CHEER LEADER
Sporting a sparkling tribute to boyfriend Tony Parker, Eva Longoria wears her heart on her pants at the NBA's All-Star Celebrity game in Houston on Friday. The actress coached the H-Town Rockets team, whose players included Nick Cannon and Nelly.
CASH AND CARRY
Lindsay Lohan's boots are made for walking as she shops in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday. The actress has been filming Chapter 27, a biopic about John Lennon's assassin, Mark David Chapman.
BABY WALK
Katie Holmes shows off her burgeoning belly as she and fiancé Tom Cruise head to a state memorial service for billionaire Kerry Packer in Sydney on Thursday.
LAS AMIGAS
Close friends Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek raise the temperature a few degrees during a Thursday press event in Mexico City for their film Bandidas. The pals play a bank-robbing duo in the western.
SOLO ARTIST
Almost two weeks after her split from fiancé Lance Armstrong was announced, Sheryl Crow indulges in a little retail therapy at Santa Monica's Fred Segal store on Thursday.
BERRY LUCKY GUY
No, she's not filming a stunt: Halle Berry is just hanging out as she receives her Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year honor at Harvard University on Thursday. In order to earn the accolade, the actress had to write, "I will not make Catwoman II" four times on a chalkboard.
RUNWAY QUEEN
A sporty Heidi Klum hits the red carpet outside trendy West Hollywood store Ed Hardy on Thursday. The Project Runway host will crown a hot new designer on her Bravo show's March 8 finale.
ROCK STARS
Carmen Electra and Ashlee Simpson pal around at the launch party for the San Diego Hard Rock Condo Hotel lon Thursday. No word on whether the ladies discussed purchasing one of the building's rock-star suites.
HANDS FULL
Mischa Barton makes a coffee run for two at Beverly Hills java joint Coffee Bean on Thursday. The O.C. actress also picked up some caffeine for her driver.
FREQUENT FLIER
Paris Hilton chooses comfort over style at a London airport as she heads back to Los Angeles on Thursday. The jet-setting heiress had a jam-packed schedule while in the U.K., including modeling for Fashion Week and hitting the club scene.