Star Tracks -- Monday, February 2, 2009
WAKE-UP CALL
She'll take her order with a side of juicy scoop! In character as conniving Blair Waldorf, Leighton Meester gets some surprising news while filming Gossip Girl on Monday in New York City.
WINNING LOOK
Penélope Cruz is simply chic in a lace Chanel Haute Couture gown Sunday at the Goya Awards – Spain's equivalent of the Academy Awards – in Madrid. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star, who's also an Oscar nominee, was named best supporting actress for her role in the Woody Allen movie.
SMART SHOPPERS
Madonna keeps a good grip on her bundled 3-year-old son David Banda during a shopping trip in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday. Lourdes (not pictured) also joined the pair.
RUN, KINGSTON, RUN!
Gavin Rossdale plays catch-up with son Kingston, 2, while frolicking on the beach Sunday in Malibu. Wife Gwen Stefani and 5-month-old son Zuma (not pictured) also joined the boys for the family outing.
GRAND SLAM
Serena Williams steps up to collect her (big) prize after winning her fourth Australian Open singles title on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. "It's mine again," the tennis champ said after defeating Russia's Dinara Safina.
WHITE-OUT
Snowball fight! Lily Allen is packed and ready to go Monday outside the GMTV studios in London as she revels in England's record-breaking snowfall. The singer's new album, It's Not Me, It's You, hits stores stateside on Feb. 10.
FROCK TO IT
Is it a dressy affair? A glammed-up Beyoncé steps out for an elegant dinner Saturday in New York.
UP, UP AND AWAY!
The Cruises know how to travel in style! Cruise, Holmes and Suri, 2, prepare to take a helicopter trip in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 1. At the time, the actor and his family were in South America to promote his film Valkyrie.
THEY'RE GAME
Penn Badgley and Blake Lively are feeling Super Bowl fever! The real-life Gossip Girl couple attend DirecTV's 3rd annual Celebrity Beach Bowl at Progress Energy Park in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday.
ESPN ZONE
And the stars keep heading down to Florida! Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson are joined by Benji and Joel Madden Friday night at ESPN the Magazine's NEXT Big Weekend 2009 Super Bowl Party in Tampa.
IN THE HUDDLE
In the Sunshine State for the Super Bowl, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian get corny, tossing some popcorn – and a pigskin! – around inside the Pepsi Max Lounge at the Ford Amphitheater in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday.
TODDLER TWO-STEP
Michelle Williams leads her little lady, 3-year-old daughter Matilda, safely – and snugly! – through their Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood after an early-morning breakfast run Friday. A Los Angeles lawsuit was recently settled involving Heath Ledger's $10 million life-insurance policy, which was filed on behalf of the toddler.
BLACK OUT
Mary-Kate Olsen goes dark during an afternoon out in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Friday, hitting the streets after a low-key lunch date.
ALL TIED UP
Meanwhile, sister Ashley ventured out at the same time, donning a dark pea coat and casual jeans as she runs errands in N.Y.C.
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
Looking forward to new social opportunities, Paris Hilton goes across the pond with her search for a new BFF, attending a screening of her U.K. series Paris Hilton's British Best Friend on Friday at London's Molton House.
BRANCHING OUT
A tree grows in Orlando? Showing off his extensive tattoo collection – but is it for his role? – Bloom continues work on his latest movie, Sympathy for Delicious, Friday in downtown Los Angeles.
'FUR' SURE
Nicole Kidman braves the cold temperatures, wrapping up while filming Nine with Daniel Day-Lewis (not pictured) on Thursday in Rome.