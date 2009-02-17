Star Tracks -- Monday, February 16, 2009
'MAGIC' MOMENT
Katie Homes gives 2-year-old daughter Suri – dressed up as Cinderella – a lift Sunday during their romp through Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The previous day, daddy Tom Cruise also joined them for a breakfast with the Disney princesses.
TICKLED PINK
Paris Hilton has her cake – and some good company in sister Nicky – while celebrating her 28th birthday a night early with a pink-themed bash inside New York City club-restaurant Butter on Monday. The birthday girl blew out her candles (and sparklers!) as her guests sang along to 50 Cent's "In Da Club."
HOLDING COURT
Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé Knowles have a ball Saturday, sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game inside the US Airways Center in Phoenix, Ariz., where the West beat the East, 146-119.
LOUNGE ACT
Less than a month after their tropical honeymoon, Fergie and Josh Duhamel grab more rays on Monday in Mexico, where the newlyweds attended a friend's wedding over the weekend.
MATCHED SET
Following his William Rast runway show at Bryant Park, Justin Timberlake and his similarly dressed girlfriend Jessica Biel keep the Fashion Week celebration going with a visit to Rose Bar at New York City's Gramercy Park Hotel on Monday. The duo shared cocktails and conversation with Gerard Butler (not pictured) and other friends at the exclusive nightspot.
See all the stars celebrating New York Fashion Week.
CITY SLICKERS
The day after making his debut on Saturday Night Live with his brothers, Joe Jonas enjoys a low-key date with girlfriend Camilla Belle on Sunday in New York's Meatpacking District.
LA ISLA BONITA
With a toss of her hair, Isla Fisher flashes her backless gown at the premiere of her new comedy, Confessions of a Shopaholic, at the Empire Leicester Square in London Monday.
FASHION FORWARD
Kim Kardashian braves the New York City cold with bare legs Monday on her way to the Fashion Week tents at Bryant Park for the Tracy Reese Fall 2009 Collection.
CRUISE CONTROL
Tom Cruise returns to the scene of Days of Thunder, catching Florida's Daytona 500 from a pit box Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway. The actor also got behind the wheel to drive the race's honorary pace car. Meanwhile, ex Nicole Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, played a pre-race show.
SWIFT ENTRANCE
Taylor Swift gets caught in a crush of fans – including those who sang her songs and waited hours for her arrival – outside London's BBC Radio 1 studios on Sunday.
Miley's Refreshing Paws
Cyrus, in the U.K. for a Valentine's Day performance, shows where her heart is – by leaving her London hotel sporting a pair of dog pajamas.
Family Valentine's Day
Sharing the love – and the music – Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and their twins, Emme and Max, take to the stage before Dad delivers his Valentine's Day concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Heidi's Project Barbie
What a doll! Heidi Klum attends a Valentine's Day Barbie Runway Show at New York Fashion Week. The toy is celebrating its 50th anniversary next month.
Elisabeth's Baby Fashion
Mom-to-be Hasselbeck and actress Shenae Grimes take in the view at the QVC Returns to Fashion Week show in New York City's Bryant Park on Saturday.
Royal Party
Gabrielle Union (left) and Beyoncé attend Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner amp After Party on Saturday night in Phoenix, part of the NBA All-Star Weekend.
KISS, DON'T TELL
Looks like Nate and Blair are getting very friendly again! Chace Crawford and Leighton Meester pucker up as they prepare to link lips Friday while filming Gossip Girl in New York City.
IT'S A DATE!
Jessica Simpson enjoys an early start to her Valentine's Day celebrations, sharing romantic lunch with beau Tony Romo at Da Silvano Friday in New York. The night before the singer made a triumphant showing during her concert at Madison Square Garden.
'RED' HOT
Former What I Like About You costars Amanda Bynes (in custom-made Daniel Swarovski) and Jennie Garth (in Badgley Mischka) hug it out on the runway of the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection fashion show Friday in New York City. The annual star-studded Fashion Week event raises awareness about women's heart disease.
CITY WALK
Gwen Stefani leads her little rockers, almost-6-month-old Zuma and 2-year-old Kingston (not pictured), on a mommy-son excursion Friday in London. Among their reported stops: lunch at noodle bar Wagamama and a visit to a toy store.
TUNING UP
Will it be a fashion nail biter? Lindsay Lohan thinks so as she stops by to give girlfriend Samantha Ronson a little support at her sister Charlotte Ronson's runway show Friday during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.
FULL DISCLOSURE
Lily Allen, who just released her sophomore album It's Not Me, It's You, reveals more than her outsized personality during an interview Friday with radio station Z100's Party Plane, which broadcast from the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.
BE MINE
Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who stars in The Pink Panther 2, shares a heart to heart with the film's plush pink mascot while promoting her comedy at the Berlin International Film Festival on Friday.