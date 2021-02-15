Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Hold Hands in Miami, Plus Quavo and Saweetie, Rita Ora and More
Fun in the Sun
Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin hold hands while taking an afternoon Valentine’s Day stroll on the beach in Miami on Sunday.
Pattern Play
Quavo and Saweetie step out in colorful outfits for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date on Sunday in West Hollywood.
Red Hot
Rita Ora steals the spotlight with her performance on Sunday’s Dancing On Ice.
Keep the Peace
Martha Hunt flashes peace signs while wearing a two-piece Jason Wu suit on Sunday outside the designer’s New York Fashion Week show.
Off to the Races
Luke Combs takes the stage ahead of the Nascar Daytona 500 Auto Race on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Mad for Plaid
Busy Philipps goes for a morning walk in a statement-making coat on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Bundled Bella
Bella Hadid wore a bright pink scarf over her face mask as she left Bar Pitti after lunch with friends in New York.
Hands Full
Aaron Paul went shopping for flowers in Los Feliz, California ahead of Valentine's Day.
Galentine's Walk
Supermodels Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles.
Big Debut
Regina King hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and delivered the opening monologue with help from longtime cast member Kenan Thompson.
Man's Best Friend
Gavin Rossdale was seen walking his dog at a park in Los Angeles.
Big Apple Love
Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark smile big for a selfie at the Empire State Building in New York City.
Cravings
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted out and about while shopping in Los Angeles.
Working Mom
Pregnant Hilary Duff was seen wrapping filming the series finale of Younger in Brooklyn.
Rockin' Duo
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne walked hand-in-hand out of BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California.
Mad About Plaid
Busy Philipps kept warm in a coat with matching red leather gloves while out in New York City.
Riding in Style
Kim Kardashian shows off her curves on Thursday night while out in Los Angeles.
Northern Exposure
Newly engaged Shailene Woodley hits the set of her latest project, Misanthrope, in Montreal, Canada, on Friday.
Friday Feels
A solo Harrison Ford steps out in Los Angeles on Friday.
Who's There?
An almost-incognito Irina Shayk goes for a walk in New York City on Friday.
Drinks à Deux
Gleb Savchenko and girlfriend Cassie Scerbo take their caffeine to-go in L.A. on Friday.
Sweet Spot
Jonathan Bennett gets sweet with his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan after baking their Lily’s Sweets BE MINE Skillet Brownie at home before Valentine’s Day.
On Location
Hilary Duff films a scene on the set of Younger on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Back to Work
Mary-Kate Olsen arrives at her office building with coffee in hand on Thursday in N.Y.C.
London Town
Tom Hardy chats as he parks his motorcycle, while out on a shopping trip in London on Thursday.
Puppies Please
Lucy Hale chats on the phone while taking out her two puppies on Thursday in L.A.
Step in Style
Irina Shayk heads out for breakfast in snowy N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Laughing Out Loud
Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones share a laugh on Thursday on the Vancouver set of Fresh.
Sweater Weather
Jennifer Lawrence continues filming scenes in Boston on Thursday for her new film, Don't Look Up.
Doubled Up
Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma walk the walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.
New Look
Colin Farrell, who is currently filming The Batman, steps out with a shaved head as he takes his dog for a walk on Wednesday in L.A.
Cozy on Set
Issa Rae and Kendrick Sampson cozy up on a bench to film a scene for Insecure on Wednesday in L.A.
Power Suit
Hailey Bieber heads to a business brunch dressed in a chic suit and neon green heels on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Hip Hop Heavyweight
Snoop Dogg arrives at the Hip Hop Uncovered L.A. premiere on Wednesday.