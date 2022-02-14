Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone Sit Front Row at NYFW, Plus Issa Rae, Rebel Wilson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated February 14, 2022 12:16 PM

1 of 94

Leading Ladies

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone sit front row at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 94

Major Key

Credit: Karim Saafir/Getty

Issa Rae receives the first-ever key to the city of Inglewood by Mayor James Butts during the Taste of Inglewood Experience on Feb. 12.

3 of 94

Super Bowl Sunday

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine pose with bedazzled Super Bowl LVI footballs at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 94

Tongues Out

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Maddie Hasson put on their press conference faces while promoting Taurus at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 13.

Advertisement

5 of 94

Super Bowl Crew

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin and Hailey Bieber hang with bestie Kendall Jenner at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.

6 of 94

Picture Perfect

Credit: Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz hit the red carpet at the 2022 Goya Awards photocall in Valencia, Spain on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 94

Halftime Show History

Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Legends Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg put on an incredible performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 94

Vegas Vibes

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Luke Bryan embraces the crowd during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Advertisement

9 of 94

Karlie on the Catwalk

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

During New York Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss struts down the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 94

Coffee Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Selma Blair tips her hat while out grabbing coffee with her service dog on Feb. 12 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 94

Kissy Face

Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss while arriving at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl LVI Fanatics party in Culver City, California, on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 94

Social Climber

Credit: Chris Polk/Polk Imaging

Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates perform with Kygo at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 94

Football Fans

Credit: Chris Polk/Polk Imaging

Guy Fieri poses with Olivia Culpo ahead of the Super Bowl at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 94

Smooth Rider

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Orlando Bloom takes a ride on his motorcycle in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 94

Fashion Friends

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild sit together while attending the PatBo show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 94

Baby Bumpin'

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child together, celebrate Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in L.A. on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 94

Animal Instinct

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

Gwen Stefani performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 94

Let's Party

Credit: Jennifer Johnson Photography/Tao Group Hospitality

Jamie Foxx attends TAO's Big Game Weekend event in L.A. on Feb. 11, alongside fellow guests Diplo, Miguel, Ne-Yo and Troy Aikman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 94

Say Cheese

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Charlie Puth, who stars in the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, hangs out at Frito-Lay's Calle de Crunch experience at L.A. Live on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 94

All Smiles

Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/Zuma

Adele makes a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Feb. 10 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 94

Peace Out

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson leaves a friend's house in Brentwood, California on Feb. 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 94

Vegas Nights

Credit: Courtesy Magic Mike Live

Simone Biles and the stars of Magic Mike Live snap a photo at Sahara Las Vegas on Feb. 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 94

To the Point

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Asia Argento and Dario Argento reconnect at the Dark Glasses (Occhiali neri) photocall during the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 94

Looking Sharp

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ciara and Russell Wilson dress to the nines for the 11th annual NFL Honors in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 94

Powerful Performance 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Halsey takes the stage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 94

Musical Moment 

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster steal the spotlight during opening night for The Music Man on Feb. 10 at Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 94

Sweet Siblings

Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Blake Lively and her sister Robyn show support for pal Hugh Jackman at the opening night of The Music Man on Feb. 10 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 94

Super Bowl Kick-Offs

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Alyssa Milano hits the carpet for A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 94

Golden Girl

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried steps out in a retro-inspired suit after dinner at L'Avenue at Saks on Feb. 10 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 94

Leather Lovers

Credit: Backgrid

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Mod Sun are spotted after a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Feb. 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 94

Carpet for a Cause 

Credit: Steven Simione/Getty

Jimmie Allen attends St. Jude's 17th annual Legends for Charity Event at JW Marriott in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 94

Pop Punk's Prince

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival: a bejeweled Machine Gun Kelly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 94

After Party Vibes 

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Usher wows the crowd at the NFL Honors Post-Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 94

On the Move

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner chats on the phone while out in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 94

Thumbs Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman signals that he's all good ahead of the opening performance of The Music Man at Winter Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 94

Dancin' In the Street

Credit: Backgrid

Al Pacino vibes out to his music during his walk through Beverly Hills on Feb. 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 94

Effortless Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Looking stylish out in N.Y.C., Tessa Thompson chats on the phone while on a walk on Feb. 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 94

Mother of All Style

Credit: DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock

Rihanna puts her baby bump on full display in a bold outfit while out to dinner in Santa Monica on Feb. 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 94

Reunited and It Feels So Good

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jabari Banks, Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, and Tatyana Ali attend the premiere of Peacock's BEL-AIR on Feb. 9 in Santa Monica. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 94

Green with Envy

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Dua Lipa performs on The Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami, donning a neon green ensemble on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 94

Taking Action

Credit: Action Press/MediaPunch

Chris Hemsworth films Extraction 2 in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 94

Chic Cheers

Credit: SAMUEL ALEMAYHU

Kendall Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou partied with their favorite spirits with 818 Tequila and Sunny Vodka at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, on Feb. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 94

What a Pair

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Lil Jon and Guy Fieri attend the Big Game Kick-Off Event on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 94

Strumming Along

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

John Mayer performs during SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 94

Side by Side

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker attend a John Mayer concert in L.A. on Feb. 9 as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 94

Date Night

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy date night at a John Mayer concert on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 94

Golden Girl

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Eva Longoria hosted a VIP dinner with Casa Del Sol Tequila and L'Agence to kick off New York Fashion Week at Goldbar in New York City on Feb. 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 94

Questions and Answers

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Mark Ruffalo participate in the Q&A during a special screening of The Adam Project in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 94

Need a Ride?

Credit: MEGA

Tom Holland hops on a Vespa and takes a tour through Rome, Italy on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 94

Rock On

Credit: Ben Trivett

Spanish Love Songs performs at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 94

Check Her Out

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gwen Stefani performs a secret concert at the Javits Center in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 94

Gray Lady

Chrissy Teigen gives a wave while running errands in L.A. on Feb. 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 94

Keeping Close

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Zoë Saldana and her husband Marco Perego stay connected in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 94

Drink Up

Credit: Backgrid

Jessica Alba totes quite the tumbler while en route to the Honest Company headquarters in L.A. on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 94

Be 'Marry'

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ben Affleck is the perfect plus-one for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new film Marry Me on Feb. 8 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 94

In the Dark

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eva Longoria dons head-to-toe black for a night out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 94

Dinner Dates

Credit: Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk hand-in-hand after dining at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Feb. 8. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 94

Star in Stripes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

David Oyelowo greets fans and photographers while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 94

Fashion's Finest

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Evan Ross, Usher, and Aaron Paul get together on Feb. 8 at the AMIRI autumn/winter runway show in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 94

Group Shot

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Charlie Day, Sam Richardson and Nicole Boyd get together on Feb. 8 at the afterparty for the premiere of Prime Video's I Want You Back in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 94

Mug Shot

Credit: MEGA

Camila Cabello keeps her drink in hand while strolling in L.A. on Feb. 8. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 94

Killing It

Credit: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh arrive at the season 4 photocall in Beverly Hills on Feb. 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 94

Hello, It's Me

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Adele stops to pose for a photo at the 2022 Brit Awards in London on Feb. 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 94

Show Stopper