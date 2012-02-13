Star Tracks: Monday, February 13, 2012
SLIDE SHOW
Whee! Amy Adams and daughter Aviana, 21 months, take the plunge during a mommy-and-me play date in L.A. on Sunday.
DADDY DUTY
After scoring big in a Super Bowl commercial, proud papa David Beckham enjoys a day out in New York City with his adorable daughter Harper, 7 months.
PARIS MATCH
A glam Vanessa Hudgens and her dapper costar Josh Hutcherson step out in style Sunday at the Paris premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.
SHEER BEAUTY
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen rebounds from her hubby's Super Bowl loss Saturday by getting back to work at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week.
BRIGHT STARS
Pals Joe Jonas and Kellan Lutz brighten up the scene Sunday while sitting front row at the Simon Spurr show during New York Fashion Week.
BABY BONDS
With baby No. 3 on the way, Seraphina, 3, basks in papa Ben Affleck's full attention Sunday at Brentwood Country Mart in L.A.
JUST DREAMY
Jessica Alba balances her purchases in one hand and sleeping daughter Haven, 6 months, in the other while picking up a cold treat in Beverly Hills Saturday.
DEUTSCHE TREAT
After treating her kids to a fun day at Legoland, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt celebrate the German premiere of her film In the Land of Blood and Honey at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.
COLORFUL KATY
Katy Perry's acoustic performance of "Hey Jude" had the audience singing along at MusiCares on Friday night – including 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Paul McCartney.
HAPPY COUPLE
Paul McCartney, who was honored as the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year at the L.A. convention center Friday night, beams with wife Nancy Shevell by his side.
SEEING RED
Lancôme spokesperson Emma Watson makes a stunning fashion statement while working the red carpet Friday night at a pre-BAFTA bash – sponsored by the skincare line – at London's Savoy Hotel.
GREEN SCENE
Justin Timberlake, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday with a ski vacation in British Columbia, tops off his low-key look with a colorful cap while running errands Friday in Brentwood, Calif.
DOUBLE TIME
Lovelace's newest costar Sarah Jessica Parker keeps pace with her speedy 2-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Loretta, Friday in New York.
BUSINESS CASUAL
After visiting the Legoland Discovery Centre with her family, Angelina Jolie gets back to business Friday, meeting with German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle in Berlin.
WHITE OUT
Khloé Kardashian turns the sidewalk into her personal runway on Friday in New York.
BALANCING ACT
Mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari keeps her hands full while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.
PERFECT MATCH
Elizabeth Hurley and fiancé Shane Warne sport matching smiles – and shades! – after a lunch date in New York City on Friday.