Star Tracks: Monday, February 13, 2012

Adams enjoys a play date with daughter Aviana in L.A. Plus: Ben Affleck, Gisele, Vanessa Hudgens and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

Credit: Broadimage

Whee! Amy Adams and daughter Aviana, 21 months, take the plunge during a mommy-and-me play date in L.A. on Sunday.

Credit: Xposure

After scoring big in a Super Bowl commercial, proud papa David Beckham enjoys a day out in New York City with his adorable daughter Harper, 7 months.

Credit: Ramey

A glam Vanessa Hudgens and her dapper costar Josh Hutcherson step out in style Sunday at the Paris premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Credit: Charles Sykes/Rex-USA

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen rebounds from her hubby's Super Bowl loss Saturday by getting back to work at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week.

Credit: Justin Campbell/StarTraks

Pals Joe Jonas and Kellan Lutz brighten up the scene Sunday while sitting front row at the Simon Spurr show during New York Fashion Week.

Credit: GSI Media

With baby No. 3 on the way, Seraphina, 3, basks in papa Ben Affleck's full attention Sunday at Brentwood Country Mart in L.A.

Credit: X17online

Jessica Alba balances her purchases in one hand and sleeping daughter Haven, 6 months, in the other while picking up a cold treat in Beverly Hills Saturday.

Credit: Jens Kalaene/Landov

After treating her kids to a fun day at Legoland, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt celebrate the German premiere of her film In the Land of Blood and Honey at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

Credit: Christopher Polk/WireImage

Katy Perry's acoustic performance of "Hey Jude" had the audience singing along at MusiCares on Friday night – including 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Paul McCartney.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Paul McCartney, who was honored as the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year at the L.A. convention center Friday night, beams with wife Nancy Shevell by his side.

Credit: Mike Marsland/Wireimage

Lancôme spokesperson Emma Watson makes a stunning fashion statement while working the red carpet Friday night at a pre-BAFTA bash – sponsored by the skincare line – at London's Savoy Hotel.

Credit: National Photo Group

Justin Timberlake, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday with a ski vacation in British Columbia, tops off his low-key look with a colorful cap while running errands Friday in Brentwood, Calif.

Credit: Ben King/Startraks

Lovelace's newest costar Sarah Jessica Parker keeps pace with her speedy 2-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Loretta, Friday in New York.

Credit: Michael Kappeler/Abaca

After visiting the Legoland Discovery Centre with her family, Angelina Jolie gets back to business Friday, meeting with German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle in Berlin.

Credit: Ramey

Khloé Kardashian turns the sidewalk into her personal runway on Friday in New York.

Credit: Splash News Online

Mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari keeps her hands full while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash New Online

Elizabeth Hurley and fiancé Shane Warne sport matching smiles – and shades! – after a lunch date in New York City on Friday.

By People Staff