Star Tracks - Monday, February 13, 2006
FILL 'ER UP
A sporty Jessica Simpson looks pumped Thursday at a Hollywood gas station, where she stopped (with her Malti-poo, Daisy) before heading to a skin-care salon and the gym.
'PRICE' LINE
Tyra Banks goes for a spin Friday on the Hollywood set of Price Is Right, where she interviewed longtime host and animal-rights activist Bob Barker for her daytime talk show.
FASHION DIVA
Jennifer Lopez poses with some of the models for her Sweetface collection at Fashion Week in New York City on Friday. She told the crowd the line was inspired by films from the '50s and '60s.
'COMPANION'-SHIP
Three's company for Meryl Streep, Woody Harrelson and Lindsay Lohan at the Berlin International Film Festival on Sunday, where the actors screened A Prairie Home Companion, based on Garrison Keillor's radio series.
INTERNATIONAL IDOL
After winning two Grammy Awards last week, Kelly Clarkson hits another career high note, performing Sunday at the Olympics in Piazza Castello, Turin's town square.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Halle Berry gets the red-carpet treatment from her chivalrous beau, Versace model Gabriel Aubry, as the two go shopping in New York on Friday. Berry is in the city shooting the thriller Perfect Stranger.
LAUGH TRACK
Happy couple Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres crack up after a trip to the Beverly Hills boutique Maxfield on Friday. That night, FOX aired the final four episodes of de Rossi's Emmy-winning sitcom, Arrested Development.
WHEEL GOOD MOVES
While Angelina Jolie takes a back seat, Brad Pitt shows son Maddox the ins and outs of remote-control car racing Friday in a Paris park.
GERMAN CHOCOLATE
Supermodel and Project Runway host Heidi Klum tempts shoppers at a Victoria's Secret event Thursday in New York City.
'GRACE' PERIOD
Filming her guest appearance on Will & Grace on Thursday, working mom Britney Spears heads out for a lunch break in Studio City, Calif. The singer will reportedly play a conservative Christian on the NBC sitcom.
FRONT-ROW FLIRTS
Hilary Duff gives boyfriend Joel Madden a hand – or two – at New York's Fashion Week on Friday. The couple caught the runway show by designer Zaldy, who works with Gwen Stefani on her L.A.M.B. line.
'SWEET' SUCCESS
Jennifer Lopez is her cool self as she arrives Friday for her Sweetface label's runway show. The designer duds, which she calls "sexy street glamour," first debuted at Fashion Week last year.
WRITE STUFF
Syriana star (and triple Oscar nominee) George Clooney pauses before a throng of admirers at the Berlin International Film Festival on Friday.
SNACK TIME
Nicole Richie – whose thin frame has had some pals worried lately – chows down during a recent Clippers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.
ALTERNATIVE STYLE
Gwyneth Paltrow, who once used cupping to relieve back pain, leaves the Akasha Center for Integrative Medicine in Santa Monica on Friday. The macrobiotic actress is expecting her second child.