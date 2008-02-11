Star Tracks - Monday, February 11, 2008
BLUE PERIOD
Taking a break from staring at her son, Christina Aguilera, with husband Jordan Bratman, lights up the night Saturday at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's opening celebration of the Broad Contemporary Art Museum.
THE MAMA & THE PAPA
Taking a break from diaper duty, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden stick close together at EW's Grammys afterparty at STK in West Hollywood after Sunday's telecast. The pair sipped champagne and talked with well-wisher before heading out for the night.
SLIDE EFFECT
While expecting mom Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale look on, 20-month-old Kingston let's it slide at a playground in Malibu on Sunday.
SIDEWAYS
Sienna Miller flows down the red carpet in Dior by John Galliano gown at Sunday's BAFTA Awards in London. Once inside, the actress and her boyfriend, actor Rhys Ifans, held hands and nuzzled each other as they walked through the crowded ballroom to their table.
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
Marcia Cross and her future presidential candidates – 11-month-old twin daughters, Eden and Savannah – enjoy a girls' day in the park in Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday.
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Penélope Cruz fans out – giving her autograph to admirers – at Sunday's premiere of the drama Elegy at the 58th International Berlin Film Festival.
LADIES NIGHT
Alicia Keys, Rihanna and Fergie, who are all nominated for Grammys and are all scheduled to perform at the 50th anniversary telecast Sunday, start the celebration early at the Clive Davis pre-party at the Beverly Hilton Saturday in Beverly Hills.
TONGUE UNTIED
Grammy favorite Amy Winehouse, who secured an American visa but will still perform via satellite during Sunday's Grammy telecast, shows that she's in good spirits Saturday while out in London.
A PROPER GOODBYE
After an emotional day that included a memorial attended by hundreds of mourners and a private funeral, Michelle Williams joins friends and family of Heath Ledger as they plunge into the ocean to honor the late actor Saturday at the Indiana Tea House on Cottesloe Beach in Australia. "It's exactly what Heath would have wanted," a mourner told PEOPLE.
WHAT'S YO STYLE?
Kevin Federline and Marc Jacobs shake things up at the designer's Fall 2008 fashion show held at New York's Lexington Armory on Friday, the final day of Fashion Week.
'PROJECT' POSH
After walking the catwalk, Heidi Klum shows special guest Victoria Beckham to her seat at the spoiler-free Project Runway fashion show Friday in New York's Bryant Park.
GOOD NEWS!
Set to perform via satellite for this Sunday's Grammy Awards, Amy Winehouse, who was granted a U.S. visa after all, shows off her pearly whites after an appointment in London on Friday.
ON THE JOB
After celebrating the launch of her clothing line, Lauren Conrad gets back to work on her other job – filming a scene for The Hills with Whitney Port (not pictured) in Los Angeles Friday.
NICE FIT
Keeping in shape during her pregnancy is no sweat for Nicole Kidman, who works out with her trainer Friday in a Sydney park.
LOOKING AHEAD
On a break from rehab to tend to some personal business, Eva Mendes is on the move again Friday, arriving at a Los Angeles airport.
SIDEWALKS OF NEW YORK
In New York for the Gucci party, Salma Hayek and fiancé Francois-Henri Pinault – who's CEO of PPR, the $23 billion conglomerate that includes the Gucci Group – enjoy a stroll near their Midtown Manhattan hotel Friday.
BAGGAGE HANDLER
Hayden Panettiere stays perfectly balanced as she maneuvers her own hefty suitcase into the Los Angeles International Airport Friday.
STAIR DOWN
Running an errand in New York City's Upper West Side on Friday, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos – who have been married for over 11 years – stay in step with one another.
