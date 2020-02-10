Rihanna Brings Fenty to N.Y.C., Plus the Baldwin Family, Bong Joon Ho and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
February 10, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 86

Fenty Glow

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rihanna looks stunning as she celebrates the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman on Friday in N.Y.C. 

2 of 86

Family Fashion Show

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin, his daughter Carmen and his wife Hilaria all sit front row at the Badgley Mischka fashion show in N.Y.C. on Saturday. 

3 of 86

Kiss This

Amy Sussman/Getty

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho poses with two of his four Oscars after the awards show in L.A. on Sunday night. 

4 of 86

Dynamic Duo

Theo Wargo/Getty

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey greet the crowd at Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by Weight Watchers Reimagined on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

5 of 86

Mad Men Reunion

Michael Kovac/Getty

Don and Peggy — er, Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss — playfully pose together at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica.

6 of 86

Rocker Chic

Erik Voake/Getty

Miley Cyrus performs at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Saturday. 

7 of 86

No Shave ... February

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Instagram’s Dude with Sign gets Justin Bieber to shut down calls for him to shave his mustache on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.

8 of 86

Model Behavior

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner chats with friends in the front row at the Longchamp show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

9 of 86

Hand in Hand

The Image Direct

Natalie Dormer and David Oakes, who starred alongside each other in Venus in Fur, get cozy in L.A. on Saturday. 

10 of 86

Be Very Quiet

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

John Krasinski stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in L.A. to chat about his new film, The Quiet Place Part II, and does a few lunges in the process. 

11 of 86

Cool and Casual

MEGA

Emma Roberts rocks a sweater and jeans while strolling in Beverly Hills on Saturday. 

12 of 86

Pre-Oscars Pals

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Ava DuVernay, Tom Cruise and Jeremy Renner hang at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party, sponsored by Absolut Elyx and Heineken, at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday.

13 of 86

Paintings & Poetry

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Emilia Clarke supports her pal Ollie Gommie at his exhibition opening at Messums London on Saturday.

14 of 86

Decked in Denim

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Cody Simpson hits the e1972 show in double denim on Saturday in N.Y.C.

15 of 86

'Cut to the Feeling'

Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon

Carly Rae Jepsen gives the crowd all the feels as she takes the stage in an all-black ensemble at Brixton Academy in London on Saturday.

16 of 86

Shaking Things Up

Anna Webber/Getty

Martha Hunt and Bacardi Global Advocacy Director Jacob Briars Go Back to the Bar at Bathtub Gin in N.Y.C. 

17 of 86

The Contenders

George Pimentel/Getty Images for MPTF

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Octavia Spencer, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern and Tom Hanks are all smiles during Oscars weekend at MPTF’s 18th Annual “Night Before” Party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

18 of 86

Late-Night Queen

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RuPaul celebrates his first SNL hosting gig with musical guest Justin Bieber, as well as special guests Larry David, Rachel Dratch and Jason Sudeikis on Saturday night in N.Y.C.

19 of 86

1s and 2s

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bella Hadid attends La Detresse L.A. Stress Launch Party sponsored by BrightFox at Gospel NYC in New York City on Saturday.

20 of 86

Awards Season Close

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria and star Jennifer Lopez get together at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

21 of 86

Big Fan

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Lucy Liu enjoys the Tory Burch fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

22 of 86

Casual BadGal

New Media Images/SplashNews.com

Rihanna is spotted on a casual day in New York City on Friday, wearing a bright-green hat and a Metallica T-shirt.

23 of 86

A Good Time

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England, on Friday.

24 of 86

Keeping Up with Kylie

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner strikes a pose at the Tom Ford autumn/winter 2020 show at Milk Studios in L.A. on Friday.

25 of 86

Front-Row Fashionistas

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Renée Zellweger are front-row pals at the Tom Ford autumn/winter 2020 show at Milk Studios in L.A. on Friday.

26 of 86

Glam Girl

Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid goes backstage at the Tom Ford autumn/winter 2020 show at Milk Studios in L.A. on Friday, getting her makeup done before hitting the runway.

27 of 86

Seeing the Light

The Image Direct

The Jonas Brothers hit the stage at BBC’s The One Show in London on Friday.

28 of 86

Power Couple

Bonnie Biess/Getty

Senator Cory Booker and actress girlfriend Rosario Dawson visit SiriusXM Studios on Friday in N.Y.C.

29 of 86

A Big Day

Christopher Polk

Jennifer Aniston and Les Mason Award for Career Achievement winner, Stephen Huvane of Slate PR, pose together on Friday at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

30 of 86

Sing Loud

Bonnie Biess/Getty

Jackie Cruz performs at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday.

31 of 86

Bright Start

Star Max/GC Images

Heidi Klum steps out in a bright top and white pants in L.A. on Friday.

32 of 86

Keep It Moving

Splash News Online

Dua Lipa gets dancing on Friday at the 70th San Remo Italian Music Festival.

33 of 86

To the Point

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

James Cameron and Tyrese Gibson goof off on Thursday at the Red Carpet Green Dress event at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, in L.A.

34 of 86

Gorgeous Glam

Shutterstock

Zoë Saldana rocks a slate gray, floral-patterned ensemble with a pink lip on Thursday at Cadillac’s 5th annual Oscar Week Party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

35 of 86

Squad Goals

Jennifer Graylock/PA Images

Selena Gomez celebrates her award-winning hairstylist Marissa Marino and makeup artist Hung Vanngo at the Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan in Hollywood on Thursday.

36 of 86

A-list Audience

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Denzel Washington grabs his seat at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets basketball game at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.

37 of 86

King of the Court

The Image Direct

Will Smith is seen in costume while filming King Richard, in which he’ll play the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, on Thursday in L.A.

38 of 86

VIP Table

George Pimentel/WireImage

Uma Thurman, guest of honor Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sharon Stone share a table at the 2020 Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

39 of 86