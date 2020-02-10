Rihanna Brings Fenty to N.Y.C., Plus the Baldwin Family, Bong Joon Ho and More

Fenty Glow
Rihanna looks stunning as she celebrates the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman on Friday in N.Y.C.
Family Fashion Show
Alec Baldwin, his daughter Carmen and his wife Hilaria all sit front row at the Badgley Mischka fashion show in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Kiss This
Parasite director Bong Joon Ho poses with two of his four Oscars after the awards show in L.A. on Sunday night.
Dynamic Duo
Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey greet the crowd at Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by Weight Watchers Reimagined on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Mad Men Reunion
Don and Peggy — er, Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss — playfully pose together at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica.
Rocker Chic
Miley Cyrus performs at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Saturday.
No Shave ... February
Instagram’s Dude with Sign gets Justin Bieber to shut down calls for him to shave his mustache on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.
Model Behavior
Kendall Jenner chats with friends in the front row at the Longchamp show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.
Hand in Hand
Natalie Dormer and David Oakes, who starred alongside each other in Venus in Fur, get cozy in L.A. on Saturday.
Be Very Quiet
John Krasinski stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in L.A. to chat about his new film, The Quiet Place Part II, and does a few lunges in the process.
Cool and Casual
Emma Roberts rocks a sweater and jeans while strolling in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Pre-Oscars Pals
Ava DuVernay, Tom Cruise and Jeremy Renner hang at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party, sponsored by Absolut Elyx and Heineken, at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday.
Paintings & Poetry
Emilia Clarke supports her pal Ollie Gommie at his exhibition opening at Messums London on Saturday.
Decked in Denim
Cody Simpson hits the e1972 show in double denim on Saturday in N.Y.C.
'Cut to the Feeling'
Carly Rae Jepsen gives the crowd all the feels as she takes the stage in an all-black ensemble at Brixton Academy in London on Saturday.
Shaking Things Up
Martha Hunt and Bacardi Global Advocacy Director Jacob Briars Go Back to the Bar at Bathtub Gin in N.Y.C.
The Contenders
Jeffrey Katzenberg, Octavia Spencer, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern and Tom Hanks are all smiles during Oscars weekend at MPTF’s 18th Annual “Night Before” Party in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Late-Night Queen
RuPaul celebrates his first SNL hosting gig with musical guest Justin Bieber, as well as special guests Larry David, Rachel Dratch and Jason Sudeikis on Saturday night in N.Y.C.
1s and 2s
Bella Hadid attends La Detresse L.A. Stress Launch Party sponsored by BrightFox at Gospel NYC in New York City on Saturday.
Awards Season Close
Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria and star Jennifer Lopez get together at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.
Big Fan
Lucy Liu enjoys the Tory Burch fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.
Casual BadGal
Rihanna is spotted on a casual day in New York City on Friday, wearing a bright-green hat and a Metallica T-shirt.
A Good Time
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England, on Friday.
Keeping Up with Kylie
Kylie Jenner strikes a pose at the Tom Ford autumn/winter 2020 show at Milk Studios in L.A. on Friday.
Front-Row Fashionistas
Jennifer Lopez and Renée Zellweger are front-row pals at the Tom Ford autumn/winter 2020 show at Milk Studios in L.A. on Friday.
Glam Girl
Gigi Hadid goes backstage at the Tom Ford autumn/winter 2020 show at Milk Studios in L.A. on Friday, getting her makeup done before hitting the runway.
Seeing the Light
The Jonas Brothers hit the stage at BBC’s The One Show in London on Friday.
Power Couple
Senator Cory Booker and actress girlfriend Rosario Dawson visit SiriusXM Studios on Friday in N.Y.C.
A Big Day
Jennifer Aniston and Les Mason Award for Career Achievement winner, Stephen Huvane of Slate PR, pose together on Friday at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Sing Loud
Jackie Cruz performs at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday.
Bright Start
Heidi Klum steps out in a bright top and white pants in L.A. on Friday.
Keep It Moving
Dua Lipa gets dancing on Friday at the 70th San Remo Italian Music Festival.
To the Point
James Cameron and Tyrese Gibson goof off on Thursday at the Red Carpet Green Dress event at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, in L.A.
Gorgeous Glam
Zoë Saldana rocks a slate gray, floral-patterned ensemble with a pink lip on Thursday at Cadillac’s 5th annual Oscar Week Party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
Squad Goals
Selena Gomez celebrates her award-winning hairstylist Marissa Marino and makeup artist Hung Vanngo at the Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan in Hollywood on Thursday.
A-list Audience
Denzel Washington grabs his seat at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets basketball game at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.
King of the Court
Will Smith is seen in costume while filming King Richard, in which he’ll play the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, on Thursday in L.A.
VIP Table
Uma Thurman, guest of honor Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sharon Stone share a table at the 2020 Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala on Thursday in Beverly Hills.