Jennifer Lopez Becomes a Rockette, Plus Priyanka Chopra, Saoirse Ronan & More

Donnie Wahlberg helps Target celebrate 10 years of its Heroes & Helpers program in Edgewater, New Jersey, on Thursday. This holiday season, Target will host nearly 400 of these events at stores nationwide, pairing first responders with kids to buy holiday gifts for their families. Since Heroes & Helpers began in 2009, Target has welcomed more than 100,000 kids and donated $5 million in grants to host these events.