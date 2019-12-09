Jennifer Lopez Becomes a Rockette, Plus Priyanka Chopra, Saoirse Ronan & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 09, 2019 07:26 AM

1 of 95

Golden Girl

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute at Jemaa El Fna Place during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival.

2 of 95

The Big Man in Red

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Santa Claus is in town — and hanging with Zac Posen and Christina Hendricks at the Brooks Brothers and St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Annual Holiday Celebration at the West Hollywood Edition.

3 of 95

Scene Stealers 

Patrick Huban

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Wesley Snipes attend a special screening of their film, Dolemite Is My Name.

4 of 95

High Kicks

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez does high kicks with the Radio City Rockettes while hosting Saturday Night Live.

5 of 95

Funny People

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the Montclair Film Presents: An Evening with Stephen Montclair Film Presents: An Evening With Stephen Colbert + Julia Louis-Dreyfus in New Jersey.

6 of 95

Fabulous Women

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Saoirse Ronan attend the world premiere of Little Women at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

7 of 95

Selfie Time

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vin Diesel (left) and Tyler Posey pose at the after party for the premiere of Netflix’s Fast and Furious: Spy Racers at CityWalk Hollywood.

8 of 95

Jingle Ball Rock

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Katy Perry takes center stage on Friday while performing during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

9 of 95

Model off Duty

ENT / SplashNews.com

Hailey Baldwin wears a casual ensemble while taking a stroll in Beverly Hills.

10 of 95

Wigging Out

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cher performs in concert during her “Here We Go Again Tour” in Philadelphia on Friday.

11 of 95

Climate Change Activism 

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Jane Fonda demonstrates during “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest on Friday in Washington, DC.

12 of 95

All Smiles

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Alfonso Cuaron and Salma Hayek attend a special screening and reception for Marriage Story on Friday in London.

13 of 95

Read All About It

MEGA

Kendall Jenner catches up on her book on Friday while chilling on a yacht off Miami during her visit to Art Basel.

14 of 95

Run Along

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth keeps it moving on Friday while filming a commercial in N.Y.C.

15 of 95

Such Surprise

Trf Images/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie beams on Friday during a panel about her new film Birds of Prey at CCXP19 in São Paulo, Brazil.

16 of 95

International Icon

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Robert Redford arrives to attend his tribute during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Friday.

17 of 95

Take a Seat

Jim Spellman/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe visits People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in New York City on Friday.

18 of 95

Award Worthy 

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Helena Bonham Carter hits the red carpet at the Sky Women in Film and TV Awards on Friday night in London.

19 of 95

Right on Target

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Donnie Wahlberg helps Target celebrate 10 years of its Heroes & Helpers program in Edgewater, New Jersey, on Thursday. This holiday season, Target will host nearly 400 of these events at stores nationwide, pairing first responders with kids to buy holiday gifts for their families. Since Heroes & Helpers began in 2009, Target has welcomed more than 100,000 kids and donated $5 million in grants to host these events.

20 of 95

Dinner Date

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Longtime pals Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria pose together at the Global Gift Gala dinner during Art Basel on Thursday at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami.  

21 of 95

Crowd Pleaser

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Scarlett Johansson waves to the audience as she makes her entrance during Thursday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City. 

22 of 95

Snow Good

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kristen Bell hosts the Baby2Baby and Tiny Prints Winter Wonderland at Casita Hollywood on Thursday.

23 of 95

Picture Perfect

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Tom Hiddleston poses with a hand-drawn portrait of himself as he’s honored for his performance in Betrayal on Broadway at Sardi’s restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.

24 of 95

Music Royalty

Paras Griffin/Getty

Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott sit side-by-side at the 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on Thursday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

25 of 95

Peace Out

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sam Rockwell flashes a peace sign as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

26 of 95

Triple Threat

Michael Kovac/Getty

Sisters Scout, Tallulah and Rumer Willis make quite the trendy trio at the Christian Louboutin & Laura Brown Celebration of the ELISA on Thursday at The Paramour Estate in L.A.

27 of 95

Red Hot

BACKGRID

Lady Gaga goes glam at The Grove in L.A. for the new Haus Labs Makeup pop-up on Thursday.

28 of 95

Deck the Halls

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lea Michele showcases her festive side at her Christmas in the City album launch at Barnes & Noble on Thursday in N.Y.C.

29 of 95

Ready for the Weekend

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Wendy Williams enjoys herself at Bodega x Diesel: The Unofficial Official Basel Gift Shop party at La Otra on Thursday in Miami.

30 of 95

In Loving Memory

IBL/Shutterstock

Rita Ora performs at the Avicii Tribute Concert on Thursday at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

31 of 95

What a Gem

John Sciulli/Getty

Meghan Trainor admires the new Melinda Maria Jewelry ICONS Collection alongside creator Melinda Spigel at Nordstrom Century City on Thursday in L.A.

32 of 95

Street Style

MEGA

Kendall Jenner rocks graphic-print pants as she heads to a Cuban restaurant in Miami on Thursday.

33 of 95

Meeting an 'Idol'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cody Simpson and Billy Idol strike matching poses at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party at The West Hollywood Edition on Thursday.

34 of 95

Backless Beauty

Jason Koerner/Getty

Bella Hadid wears a backless black satin dress with a thigh-high slit at the Core x Let Love Rule Benefit during Art Basel in Miami on Thursday.

35 of 95

Chic Costars

JC Olivera/Getty

Abigail Spencer and Rodrigo Santoro arrive at the premiere of Hulu’s Reprisal season 1 afterparty on Thursday in Hollywood.

36 of 95

Pretty in Pink

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Jessica Williams looks holiday-ready as she arrives at Verizon’s More Holiday Magic Event on Thursday at Manhatta in N.Y.C.

37 of 95

Mirror Image

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Who is that handsome man? It’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has a moment with his likeness on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jumanji: Next Level in London.

38 of 95

Ring Ring

John Lamparski/Getty

Stephen Colbert and Gayle King cheer as ViacomCBS Inc. rings the opening bell at NASDAQ on Thursday in N.Y.C.

39 of 95

Puppy Love