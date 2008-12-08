Star Tracks - Monday, December 8, 2008
PETAL PUSHER
Everything's coming up roses for Private Practice star Kate Walsh, who steps out Sunday in Los Feliz, Calif., with an armful of blossoms after leaving a flower shop.
SKI INSTRUCTOR
Gwen Stefani gives her son Kingston, 2, a hand – offering him a little support on the slopes during a ski trip Saturday in Deer Valley, Utah. The family took part in the Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest charity event – and highlights from the weekend will air on CBS on Dec. 21.
HO HO HO
Ready to spread a little holiday cheer, Jessica Simpson brings her maltipoo Daisy along for the launch of her new fragrance, Fancy, Saturday at Macy's department store in Chicago.
LIKE 'BUTTAH'
Chic in a body-hugging bustier, Beyoncé makes a grand entrance Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., where the singer feted honoree Barbara Streisand with a rendition of her hit, "The Way We Were."
GUITAR HERO
Ryan Gosling grabs his guitar and hits the road, taking off from a friend's apartment on Sunday in Hollywood. And the actor has indulged his musical side lately, performing a regular deejay gig at new Hollywood hot spot Bardot.
HIS FAVORITE 'GIRL'
Is another real-life Gossip Girl couple in the works? Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr – who've been spotted kissing off-set – step out Sunday night for the show's holiday party at N.Y.C. nightclub Haven.
BAD SANTA
Katy Perry channels a naughty Santa on stage Saturday at KIIS-FM's annual Jingle Ball at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The "I Kissed a Girl" singer emerged from a giant banana during her performance at the four-hour concert.
Rodent Rage!
There's nothing mousy about the elegant Emma Watson at the premiere of her latest animated outing, The Tale of Despereaux, at the ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday.
GEORGE HAS A HEART
During a visit to Germany, a still-mustachioed George Clooney shows up at a Berlin gala for the charity A Heart for Children bearing, appropriately, a heart on his sleeve. Well, almost.
HAPPY REUNION
Nate and Jenny, together again? Although their characters split on a recent episode, Gossip Girl stars Chace Crawford and Taylor Momsen are a coordinated twosome, stepping out in New York on Thursday for the Brooks Brothers annual holiday celebration to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
ART PROJECT
They've got the money – might as well spend it! Newlyweds Beyoncé and Jay-Z – named the richest couple by Forbes – check out what's for sale at the opening night of Art Basel Miami Beach Thursday.
STAR STRUCK
Oscar winner Cate Blanchett (in Giorgio Armani Privé) is honored for her film career Friday with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Up next for the actress: starring with Brad Pitt in the Curious Case of Benjamin Button, opening Christmas Day.
STYLE HIGH
A chic Victoria Beckham – who recently discussed her getting-ready routine to Harper's Bazaar – struts her stuff after stopping at Donna Karan in New York's Meatpacking District on Friday.
SIGN OF APPROVAL
Talk-show queen Oprah Winfrey signs off Friday at L.A.'s Beverly Hills Hotel for The Hollywood Reporter's annual breakfast honoring the publication's 17th annual Women in Entertainment: Power 100 special issue. This year, Winfrey took top honors, landing at No. 1.
SPEAK EASY
Reese Witherspoon lets her guard down Thursday, enjoying a moment at the podium during the 18th Annual Los Angeles Beat the Odds dinner, which was hosted by the Children's Defense Fund, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
COFFEE STOP
An expectant Naomi Watts keeps her growing baby bump bundled to protect against the chilly New York weather while stepping out for coffee Friday with a friend.