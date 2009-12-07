Star Tracks: Monday, December 7, 2009
PUCKER UP!
Kim Kardashian blows a few kisses before leaving L.A.'s Wiltern Theatre on Sunday, where the reality star was on hand for The Trevor Project's Annual Cracked Xmas fund-raiser. The event honored How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.
BEACH BABE
Green with envy yet? A bikini-clad Carrie Underwood enjoys a much-deserved escape to the Bahamas on Monday. While the country star enjoys her warm-weather escape, her variety special, Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special, airs tonight on FOX.
ANY GIVEN SUNDAY
Just in time for kickoff! Football fans – and part owners of the Miami Dolphins – Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez arrive to cheer on their home team during a game against the New England Patriots Sunday at Miami's Land Shark Stadium. The celebrity support worked – the Dolphins beat the Pats 22-21.
SINGLES SCENE
Madonna helps fashion designer-turned-movie director Tom Ford celebrate his new film, A Single Man, at New York's Monkey Bar on Sunday, where he was also feted by Julianne Moore and mom-to-be Padma Lakshmi.
FUNNY 'GIRL'
Blake Lively toasts her Saturday Night Live hosting appearance at Abe and Arthur's restaurant in Manhattan on Saturday. During her SNL gig, the Gossip Girl star didn't shy away from controversy – even spoofing Tiger Woods's wife Elin Nordegren.
MUSIC ON THE BRAIN
In another risk-taking getup, Leighton Meester gets her point across Saturday while performing a set from her yet-untitled debut album at the 2009 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
SHALL WE DANCE?
Tom Cruise spends a day at the park with his two favorite ladies – wife Katie Holmes and 3-year-old daughter Suri (dressed in a flamenco-style dress!) – in Sevilla, Spain, where the star has been filming his new movie, Knight amp Day.
HAVING A 'BALL'
After cooling off in Miami, Miley Cyrus makes a white-hot return to the spotlight, rocking out at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.
WITH HONORS
Halle Berry flashes a wave and a smile on Friday while arriving at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Woman in Entertainment breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel. There, the Oscar-winning actress was honored with the Shirley Lansing Leadership Award for her groundbreaking contributions to the entertainment industry.
SHIRT TALE
Showing her love for the Jonas Brothers on her T-shirt, Miley Cyrus arrives at London's Heathrow Airport Friday hand-in-hand with 9-year-old sister Noah. The Hannah Montana star kicks off another string of tour dates starting Dec. 13 with a performance at the O2 Arena.
BUSY BEE
After visiting the U.K. to raise awareness about domestic violence, Reese Witherspoon returns home on Friday and runs errands near her Brentwood, Calif., home.
HAVING A BALL
A glam Charlize Theron returns to her homeland on Friday, speaking to a crowd in Cape Town, South Africa, before a draw for the match-ups of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The month-long tournament, which beings June 11, will be the first-ever Cup hosted by an African Nation.
HELPING HANDS
Meanwhile, David Beckham, who was also on hand for the draw, spends his Thursday at a clinic in Cape Town visiting women and children affected by HIV. The soccer star serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and during his visit was briefed on the organization's Mothers to Mothers program, which supports HIV-positive moms and moms-to-be.
IN THE HOOD
Sporting a bit more facial hair than he was last week, a bearded Ben Affleck drops daughter Violet, 4, off at school on Friday before running errands around Santa Monica, Calif.
BAND OF BLONDES
Jenny McCarthy, late-night host Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Aniston get close at yoga instructor Mandy Ingber's Yogalosophy DVD launch bash – thrown by SELF Magazine and Aniston herself – at Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel on Thursday.