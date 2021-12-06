Zendaya and Tom Share a Look in London, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated December 06, 2021 01:05 PM

1 of 99

Spidey Senses

Credit: Shutterstock

Zendaya and Tom Holland share a look during the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on Dec. 5. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 99

That's the Spirit

Credit: SplashNews.com

Sterling K. Brown narrates the Candlelight processional at Disneyland on Dec. 5 in Anaheim, Calif. 

3 of 99

Old Hollywood Glamour 

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio and pregnant Jennifer Lawrence dress to the nines for the world premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up on Dec. 5 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 99

Living Legend

Credit: SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty

Honoree Joni Mitchell hits the red carpet alongside Brandi Carlile at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

5 of 99

Dog Days

Credit: PinPep/Shutterstock

Jack Whitehall unveils the new statue of Clifford the Big Red Dog in London's Leicester Square on Dec. 5. 

6 of 99

Cheers to That

Credit: PinPep/Joe Pepler/Shutterstock

The King's Man stars Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes raise a glass at the opening of 'The King's Man Pub' at The Crown in celebration of the movie's world premiere on Dec. 6 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 99

Game Time

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens sings the national anthem before the Washington Football Team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 99

Nailed It

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive chained together by their nails at the launch of the singer's UN/DN LAQR nail polish collab on Dec. 4 in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement

9 of 99

Books at Basel 

Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

Loren Ridinger, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams are all smiles at the book launch for Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys, where guests sipped on Casa Del Sol Tequila cocktails, at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami on Dec. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 99

Live Long and Prosper 

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Star Trek alum Nichelle Nichols takes part in Day Three of the 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con on Dec. 5. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 99

Smiles for Miles

Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Also at Comic Con: The Mandalorian stars Ming-Na Wen and Giancarlo Esposito. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 99

Carpet Cuties

Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza cozy up on the red carpet at the 24th British Independent Film Awards on Dec. 5 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 99

Cute & Cozy

Credit: Michael Simon

Molly Sims cozies up at home in a pair of Dearfoams slippers on Dec. 5 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 99

Hitmakers Unite

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Music stars Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 99

Selfie Time

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Anitta, Normani and Lil Nas X pose for a selfie at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch hosted by IHG hotels and resorts in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 99

New York Minute

Credit: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Dakota Johnson steps out in style as she hits the streets of New York City on Dec. 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 99

Block Party

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (left), Mindy Kaling and Versha Sharma attend the Teen Vogue Summit and Block Party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 99

Movie Night

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Director Kenneth Branaugh (left) poses with Robert Pattinson at a special screening of Belfast in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 99

Cake Waltz

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jin celebrates his 29th birthday while being serenaded by his BTS bandmates and fans at Jingle Ball 2021 in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 99

Front and Centerfold

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Playboy's newly crowned creative director in residence Cardi B celebrates the BIGBUNNY launch in Miami on Dec. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 99

Special Delivery

Credit: Max Montgomery

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg team up on Dec. 3 for a very special project coming this January.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 99

Chanel Changers

Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Pharrell Williams and Rosalía pose together at the Chanel dinner for Es Devlin's interactive Art Basel experience FIVE ECHOES in Miami on Dec. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 99

Emo Nite

Credit: Kenneth Winfrey (@htennekk)

Gabe Saporta of Cobra Starship performs at Emo Nite Celebrates 7 Years in Heaven on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 99

Modern Style

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofía Vergara masks up as she steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 99

Miami Heat

Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen strikes a pose at Playboy's BIGBUNNY party in Miami for Art Basel weekend on Dec. 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 99

Holiday Hang

Credit: Manny Carabel

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider — alongside pal Theresa Scotto — attend the holiday kick-off event at Fresco by Scotto in New York City on Dec. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 99

Gala Glam

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Kat Graham stuns at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic New York Gala at The Morgan Library on Dec. 1 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 99

Main Squeeze

Credit: Andy Kropa/January Images/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway hugs Jessica Chastain as they attend a screening of The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Dec. 2 in. N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 99

Award Winner

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Wunmi Mosaku wins The Argonon Best Performance Award, presented by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, at the 30th Women in Film & Television Awards on Dec. 3 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 99

Exhibition Opening

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Sylvester Stallone says a few words during the opening of the Sylvester Stallone - Retrospektive zum 75. Geburtstag exhibition at Osthaus Museum Hagen on Dec. 3 in Hagen, Germany. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 99

Home Sweet Home

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes makes his way through the Toronto airport with his luggage and guitar on Dec. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 99

Models in Miami

Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Candice Swanepoel and Karlie Kloss attend the W Magazine and Burberry Art Basel event on Dec. 2 in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 99

Shop 'Til You Drop

Credit: The Image Direct

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky do some shopping in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 99

Arm in Arm

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take a stroll in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 99

Go Green

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Glenn Close looks glam in green while onstage during BRING CHANGE TO MIND's 9th Annual Revels & Revelations event at City Winery in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 99

We Love Lucy

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem attend the N.Y.C. premiere of their film Being the Ricardos on Dec. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 99

Night Out on Broadway

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the re-opening of Slave Play at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway on Dec. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 99

Jingle All the Way

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Maren Morris gets into the Christmas spirit while performing at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 99

Ball Out

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Courtside at the New York Knicks game on Dec. 2 is stacked with stars like Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh, and Succession star Nicholas Braun with his mom, Elizabeth Lyle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 99

Take a Seat

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Devery Jacobs and Paulina Alexis attend a screening and panel for the FX television series Reservation Dogs on Dec. 2 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 99

Wild Ride

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Sydney Sweeney rides the mechanical bull as Tom Ford Beauty launches Ombré Leather Parfum in West Hollywood on Dec. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 99

Close 'Encounter'

Credit: Shutterstock

Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer, alongside their young costars Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada, attend the premiere of Encounter in L.A. on Dec. 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 99

This Girls Is on Fire

Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Alicia Keys puts on a show at Secret Soiree at Superblue Miami on Dec. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 99

Model Behavior

Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty

Halima Aden takes the stage during BoF VOICES 2021 at Soho Farmhouse on Dec. 2 in Oxfordshire, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 99

'Life of' Kit

Credit: Shutterstock

Kit Harington arrives at the opening night of the play Life of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre in London on Dec. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 99

All Ears

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Kaley Cuoco celebrates her 36th birthday with two familiar pals at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 99

Stylish Selfie

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Meagan Good and Shoniqua Shandai snap a shot at the premiere screening of Prime Video's Harlem at the AMC Magic Johnson Theater on Dec. 1 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 99

On the Nice List

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Connie Britton gets her moment with the man in red on Dec. 1 at the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 99

Paris Match

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Lily Collins and Ashley Park get all dressed up on Dec. 1 at an Emily in Paris season 2 celebration hosted by the French Ambassador in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 99

Skirt the Issue

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for MoMi/Shutterstock

Rita Moreno stuns on Dec. 1 as she is honored at the Moving Image Awards Gala at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 99

In the Dark

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper share smiles on Dec. 1 at the Nightmare Alley premiere in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 99

Best Brits

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Sienna Miller get cozy at the
mothers2mothers 20th Anniversary Gala at Outernet London on Dec. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 99

To the Core

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

CORE co-founder Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio host a special event to benefit CORE's crisis response programs in Latin America, Haiti and Brazil at Soho Beach House in Miami Beach on Dec. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 99

Merry and Bright

Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alessia Cara celebrates the season on Dec. 1 at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 99

Future Friends

Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Futura and Pharrell Williams look out of this world on Dec. 1 during a private dinner celebrating Futura's career hosted by Eric Firestone Gallery and ICNCLST with specialty cocktails by Ketel One, Don Julio and Crown Royal at Ocean Terrace at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 99

Take the Cake

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

SATC author Candace Bushnell is surprised on her birthday, Dec. 1, at her one-woman show Is There Still Sex in the City? at The Daryl Roth Theatre in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 99

Clowning Around

Credit: Big Apple Circus/Ryan Burton

Tracy Morgan and daughter Maven get front and center while visiting Nik Wallenda and the cast of the Big Apple Circus in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 99

Season 2 Ready

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Henry Cavill plays to the crowd at the world premiere of The Witcher season 2 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Dec. 1 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 99

Life's a Beach

Credit: Splash News Online

Behati Prinsloo has fun in the sun during a beach day in Miami on Dec. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 99

Texas Takeover

Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty

Doja Cat performs her hits at iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 at Dickies Arena on Nov. 30 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 99