Naomi Campbell Looks Fierce in Egypt, Plus Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Kate Winslet and More

01 of 81 Silver Star Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on Dec. 3 in Giza, Egypt.

02 of 81 Icons Only Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch held at Studio 13 at City Market Social House on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles, California.

03 of 81 Gal Pals Gareth Cattermole/Getty for Disney Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana attend the photocall for Avatar: The Way of Water at the Corinthia Hotel on Dec. 4 in London, England.

04 of 81 Best of Friends Leon Bennett/Getty Sarah Paulson and Billy Porter attend A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles, California.

05 of 81 Repping New York Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty for The Red Sea International Film Festival Spike Lee poses for photographs ahead of the "In Conversation with Spike Lee" event at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 4 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

06 of 81 Too Cool Paras Griffin/Getty for Urban One Honors LL Cool J attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on Dec. 2 in Atlanta, Georgia.

07 of 81 Silver Goddess Jesse Grant/Getty for iHeartRadio Paris Hilton attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 2 in Inglewood, California.

08 of 81 Feeling Good Amy Sussman/Getty Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 02 in Inglewood, California.

09 of 81 Here Comes the Sun Tim P. Whitby/Getty Priyanka Chopra brightens the night on Dec. 2 at the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

10 of 81 Kiss Off Tim P. Whitby/Getty Michelle Rodriguez gives lip on Dec. 2 at the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

11 of 81 Back at It Paul Morigi/Getty After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Jane Fonda returns to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2 to lead a crowd in her Fire Drill Fridays, to call attention to the growing climate crisis.

12 of 81 Two of a Kind MOVI Inc. Wyclef Jean and Terrence J attend the SunChips "Art Seen" pop-up show at House of Pod in Miami on Dec. 2, where the brand highlighted underrepresented artists.

13 of 81 Selfie Style Kevin Winter/Getty Paris Hilton snaps a shot as Spotify hosts the 2022 Wrapped Playground Event featuring Charli XCX at Goya Studios in L.A. on Dec. 1.

14 of 81 Ice, Ice, Baby Neil Rasmus/BFA Brooke Shields and Busy Philipps get together as Nordstrom kicks off the holiday season at N.Y.C.'s Wollman Rink in Central Park on Dec. 1.

15 of 81 Mic Check Paul Morigi/Getty Patti LaBelle is among the performers on Nov. 30 at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's World AIDS Day concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

16 of 81 Beachy Keen Madison McGaw/BFA Anthony Ramos gets the sand between his toes while visiting the Ruinart Beach Art Lounge in collaboration with Jeppe Hein during Art Basel Miami.

17 of 81 Royal Encounter Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted by an 8-year-old named Henry, dressed as a mini royal guard, while visiting Boston on Dec. 1.

18 of 81 Showtime Bruce Glikas/WireImage Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend opening night of Ain't No Mo on Broadway — a show they helped produce — on Dec. 1.

19 of 81 Sisters' Night Out MEGA Kim Kardashian steps out for dinner with sister Khloé (not pictured) at Gekkō in Miami on Dec. 1 wearing a shiny black bandeau top, statement pants and thigh-high boots.

20 of 81 Night at the Museum Nina Westervelt/Getty Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin perform together at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 1.

21 of 81 Suit and Tie Slaven Vlasic/Getty Jimmy Fallon addresses the crowd during the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 1.

22 of 81 Big Night Out Nathan Howard/Getty Jennifer Garner brings all-grown-up daughter Violet Affleck as her date to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

23 of 81 Think Pink Nathan Howard/Getty Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make their arrival to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

24 of 81 Mom and Me Nathan Howard/Getty Julia Louis-Dreyfus is accompanied by son Charlie Hall at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

25 of 81 Bright Spot ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Jon Batiste brings his squad — including wife Suleika Jaouad — to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

26 of 81 Connect the Dots BauerGriffin/MediaPunch Zoey Deutch heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles wearing a floor-length polka-dot dress on Dec. 1.

27 of 81 Lights, Camera ... Daniele Venturelli/Getty Sharon Stone attends the opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival with the CEO of the festival, Mohammed Al Turki, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 1.

28 of 81 Glam Squad Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, H.E.R. and Camila Cabello pose together at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

29 of 81 Super Woman Alexandre Schneider/Getty Zoë Saldana, who plays Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, speaks during a panel on Marvel Studios on the Thunder Stage during the ComicCon Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 1.

30 of 81 Strike a Pose Kate Green/Getty Victoria Beckham poses during BoF VOICES 2022 at Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton, England, on Dec. 1.

31 of 81 Backstreet's Back Christopher Polk/Getty Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys celebrate their first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

32 of 81 Such a Star John Salangsang/Shutterstock Billy Porter is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1

34 of 81 A World Away Tim P. Whitby/Getty Julianne Hough gets all dressed up for the Dec. 1 opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

35 of 81 Take a Seat David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Robert Downey Jr. hits the stage for a special screening of his film Sr. at Vue Leicester Square in London on Dec. 1.

36 of 81 Out of This Swirl TheImageDirect.com Justin Bieber heads to a church service in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

37 of 81 Like Mother, Like Daughter Hannes Magerstaedt/WireImage Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson Rose Tenney look happy as can be as Mon Cheri Hosts Barbara Tag at Haus der Kunst in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 30.

39 of 81 Miami Mates Dave Kotinsky/Getty John Mayer and Serena Williams pose together at the Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel in Miami on Nov. 30.

40 of 81 Rainy Day Stroll Gotham/GC Images The rain doesn't stop Bradley Cooper from stepping out in New York City on Nov. 30.

41 of 81 And the Winner Is … Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Idris Elba addresses the crowd onstage during the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 30.

42 of 81 Best Foot Foward Fergie and Nelly pose together at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

43 of 81 Shaq Gives Back Rob Kim/Getty Shaquille O'Neal unveils the latest "Comebaq Court," made possible by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation & Icy Hot, in collaboration with Alonzo Mourning on Nov. 30. The refurbished athletic spaces at Overtown Youth Center in Miami help underserved communities.

44 of 81 London Town Dave Benett/Getty Kate Winslet poses during a photo call for Channel 4's I Am Ruth in London on Dec. 1.

45 of 81 Dreamy Desert Seth Browarnik/startraks A$AP Rocky poses at Gufram Booth at Design Miami showcasing the new CACTUS edition, Shroom CACTUS, designed by the rapper and his new design studio, HOMMEMADE, during Art Basel on Nov. 30.

46 of 81 On the Town Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Ben Foster and Laura Prepon step out for date night at the Los Angeles premiere of Emancipation on Nov. 30.

47 of 81 Keeping Warm Splash News Online Mindy Kaling pops up outside of Good Morning America wearing a dress paired with a leather and fur coat as colder temperatures sweep over New York City on Dec. 1.

48 of 81 On the Radio Waves Santiago Felipe/Getty Ellie Kemper smiles from ear to ear while at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 30.

49 of 81 Monochromatic Mama Gotham/GC Images Gabrielle Union wears a dramatic, all-red ensemble while in New York City on Nov. 30.

50 of 81 Ring, Ring Backgrid Justin Bieber chats on the phone as he takes a walk in Bel Air on Nov. 30.

51 of 81 Deep Talks Thos Robinson/Getty Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Ben Affleck have a giggle while on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on Nov. 30.

52 of 81 Healthy Strides Backgrid Supermodel Kaia Gerber keeps things healthy with a green juice and some water while strolling to a workout session in L.A. on Nov. 30.

53 of 81 Empire State of Mind Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Alicia Keys performs for fans in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

54 of 81 Seeing Double Kevin Winter/Getty David Harbour poses in front of a poster of himself while at the premiere of Violent Night in L.A. on Nov. 29.

55 of 81 Family Affair Photo Image Press/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser brings his sons Leland Fraser (left) and Holden Fraser to The Whale film premiere in New York City on Nov. 29.

56 of 81 'Tis the Season Gotham/GC Images Mariah Carey waves to photographers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

57 of 81 Laugh Out Loud Albert L. Ortega/Getty Zoey Deutch and Reese Witherspoon share a laugh while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Something From Tiffany's held at AMC Century City 15 on Nov. 29.

58 of 81 Christmas Sweater Realness Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Actor Simu Liu arrives decked out in his Christmas best at the Violent Night film premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

59 of 81 Cool, Calm, Collected Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Christian Slater keeps his cool at Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's Willow series premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

60 of 81 Singing for Charity Nina Westervelt/Getty Demi Lovato performs at the UNICEF Gala held at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

61 of 81 Taking It Easy Splash News Online Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky stay casual while out for a coffee run in Byron Bay, Australia, on Nov. 30.

62 of 81 Statement Attire Rick Kern/Getty Singer Jax gets a little playful with the audience while onstage during iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM Jingle Ball 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 29.

63 of 81 All Bundled Up Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is all smiles while visiting Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 30.

64 of 81 Chic in the City The Image Direct Drew Barrymore rocks an ensemble of neutrals as she steps out in New York City on Nov. 30.

65 of 81 Bright and Early Jose Devillegas/Getty Zoë Saldana visits Despierta América! at Univision Studios in Doral, Florida, on Nov. 29.

66 of 81 Happy Days Backgrid John Legend surprises wife Chrissy Teigen with a billboard in Los Angeles celebrating her cravingsbychrissyteigen.com site on Nov. 29.

67 of 81 Staying Warm Raymond Hall/GC Images Alyssa Milano bundles up in a red puffer jacket in New York City outside of The View on Nov. 29.

68 of 81 Behind the Shades MEGA Christine Quinn steps out in a black leather outfit paired with a small Chanel purse, jewelry and statement sunglasses in L.A. on Nov. 29.

69 of 81 Shine Bright The Image Direct Gabrielle Union shines as she steps out in New York City wearing a gold trench coat on Nov. 28.

70 of 81 Break Time Backgrid Brie Larson sips on a drink during her break from filming Lessons in Chemistry in Los Angeles on Nov. 28.

71 of 81 Girls Night Pals Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps pose together at the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

72 of 81 Women of Wakanda Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira attend the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

73 of 81 Smiles on Stage Mike Coppola/Getty Jennifer Lawrence addresses honorees and guests at the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

74 of 81 Strike a Pose Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Aubrey Plaza attends the 2022 Gotham Awards, sponsored by FIJI Water, Blue Moon Brewing and Justin Vineyards, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 28.

75 of 81 The City of Angels Allen Berezovsky/Getty Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers sports a sweatshirt featuring images of Kobe Bryant at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Nov. 28 against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

76 of 81 New York Minute MEGA Violent Night's David Harbour leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 28.

77 of 81 City Lights Gotham/GC Images Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell step out in New York City on Nov. 28.

78 of 81 All in Good Fun Denise Truscello/Getty Steve Aoki celebrates his birthday week at Orangetheory Fitness where he is the Chief Music Officer.

79 of 81 Hand to Heart The Image Direct Things seem to be heating up for Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds as they walk arm-in-arm through L.A. on Nov. 27.

80 of 81 Solids and Stripes Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Model Emily Ratajkowski shows off her sense of style in a bright yellow trench coat and zebra print boots on Nov. 28 in N.Y.C.