Star Tracks: Monday, December 5, 2011
SISTERLY LOVE
Wearing a fashionable hat and flashing her signature smile, mom-to-be Jessica Simpson steps out with her stylish sis Ashlee Simpson to promote the pair's new line for tweens, The Jessica Simpson Girls, on Saturday in Toronto, Canada.
ON THE BALL!
Globetrotting Jennifer Lopez shows off her ball skills in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, where she was on hand to work on her new Latin talent show, Q' Viva: The Chosen.
TO HAVE, TO HOLD
After laughing off divorce rumors, Katy Perry and her dapper husband Russell Brand make a cozy pair at the Change Begins Within benefit gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
HANG TOUGH
Soon-to-be mom-of-three Jennifer Garner gives daughter Seraphina, 2, a hand at the monkey bars on Sunday during a family outing in Santa Monica, Calif.
DOUBLE ACT
Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, David Burtka, perform a heartfelt duet at Sunday's Trevor Live at The Hollywood Palladium fund-raiser in LA.
CLUB KIDS
Jada Pinkett and Will Smith take a break from the dance floor to pose with singer David Guetta and his wife, Cathy, at the DJ-turned-pop star's F*** Me I'm Famous show Friday at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami.
MAN ON A 'MISSION'
Tom Cruise keeps his cool at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on Saturday while promoting Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.
Justin Gets Goofy
Bieber Fever hit Disney World on Saturday, when Justin Bieber (right) and a familiar pal filmed a segment for the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade.
Jessica on the March
Alba, a mother of two, shimmers at Friday's March of Dimes' 6th Annual Celebration of Babies luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
EATING FOR THREE
Keeping her cool in a pair of stylish glasses, mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Scott Disick step out to grab lunch in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.
PARK PLACE
Gisele Bündchen has a swinging good time with stepson John, 4, during a Friday afternoon at the park in Boston.
TAKE FIVE
It's all about teamwork! David Beckham shares the field with a young footballer during a practice session at Manila's Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in the Philippines on Friday. The soccer star and his L.A. Galaxy teammates will play an exhibition game against the country's national team this weekend.
FRONT & CENTER
Someone's getting carried away! Neil Patrick Harris keeps 1-year-old son Gideon strapped in for an afternoon of errands Friday in New York City.
BRIGHT MOMENT
Sporting her new do', a glam Taylor Swift looks picture-perfect accepting the woman of the year award during Billboard's Women in Music event at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Friday.
CROWD SOURCING
Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj, who's up for four Grammy Awards, poses with her "Barbz" before heading inside to the Billboard event.
ON THE FLY
LeAnn Rimes sticks close to hubby Eddie Cibrian before taking a flight out of LAX on Friday.