Star Tracks: Monday, December 5, 2011

The Simpsons show off their coordinated style in Toronto, Canada. Plus: Katy & Russell, J.Lo, Jennifer & Seraphina and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SISTERLY LOVE

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

Wearing a fashionable hat and flashing her signature smile, mom-to-be Jessica Simpson steps out with her stylish sis Ashlee Simpson to promote the pair's new line for tweens, The Jessica Simpson Girls, on Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

ON THE BALL!

Credit: Landov

Globetrotting Jennifer Lopez shows off her ball skills in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, where she was on hand to work on her new Latin talent show, Q' Viva: The Chosen.

TO HAVE, TO HOLD

Credit: Michael Buckner/WireImage

After laughing off divorce rumors, Katy Perry and her dapper husband Russell Brand make a cozy pair at the Change Begins Within benefit gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

HANG TOUGH

Credit: Jenny White/Broadimage

Soon-to-be mom-of-three Jennifer Garner gives daughter Seraphina, 2, a hand at the monkey bars on Sunday during a family outing in Santa Monica, Calif.

DOUBLE ACT

Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, David Burtka, perform a heartfelt duet at Sunday's Trevor Live at The Hollywood Palladium fund-raiser in LA.

CLUB KIDS

Credit: Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith take a break from the dance floor to pose with singer David Guetta and his wife, Cathy, at the DJ-turned-pop star's F*** Me I'm Famous show Friday at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami.

MAN ON A 'MISSION'

Credit: Manav Manglani/StarTraks

Tom Cruise keeps his cool at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on Saturday while promoting Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Justin Gets Goofy

Credit: Disney/Splash News Online

Bieber Fever hit Disney World on Saturday, when Justin Bieber (right) and a familiar pal filmed a segment for the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade.

Jessica on the March

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Alba, a mother of two, shimmers at Friday's March of Dimes' 6th Annual Celebration of Babies luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

EATING FOR THREE

Credit: Fame

Keeping her cool in a pair of stylish glasses, mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Scott Disick step out to grab lunch in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

PARK PLACE

Credit: James Haynes/Splash News Online

Gisele Bündchen has a swinging good time with stepson John, 4, during a Friday afternoon at the park in Boston.

TAKE FIVE

Credit: Dennis M. Sabangan/EPA/Landov

It's all about teamwork! David Beckham shares the field with a young footballer during a practice session at Manila's Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in the Philippines on Friday. The soccer star and his L.A. Galaxy teammates will play an exhibition game against the country's national team this weekend.

FRONT & CENTER

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Someone's getting carried away! Neil Patrick Harris keeps 1-year-old son Gideon strapped in for an afternoon of errands Friday in New York City.

BRIGHT MOMENT

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Sporting her new do', a glam Taylor Swift looks picture-perfect accepting the woman of the year award during Billboard's Women in Music event at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Friday.

CROWD SOURCING

Credit: Asadorian/Mejia/Splash News Online

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj, who's up for four Grammy Awards, poses with her "Barbz" before heading inside to the Billboard event.

ON THE FLY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

LeAnn Rimes sticks close to hubby Eddie Cibrian before taking a flight out of LAX on Friday.

By People Staff