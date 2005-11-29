Star Tracks - Monday, December 5, 2005

Renée Zellweger (in Carolina Herrera) takes center stage – for a moment – at the Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Ron Howard in New York City on Sunday. The rest of the night belonged to her Cinderella Man director: "He doesn't say 'cut' because things don't go as planned," Zellweger says. "He sits back and just watches to see what happens. He's wonderful." The tribute airs Jan. 7 on Bravo.