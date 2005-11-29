Star Tracks - Monday, December 5, 2005
TAKING HEART
In her first red-carpet appearance since her split from Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson basks in the love from fans Saturday at the VH1 Big in '05 Awards in L.A. But she didn't spend the night solo: Simpson, who took home the "Big Stylin'" award, had mom Tina and assistant CaCee Cobb there too.
SPECIAL IN AISLE 4 ...
Angelina Jolie carries some precious cargo in her cart – son Maddox, 4 – while shopping at a health-food store Sunday in New York City. The actress and beau Brad Pitt have taken a serious step in their relationship: He's adopting Maddox and Jolie's 10-month-old daughter Zahara.
WOMAN'S BEST FRIEND
Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher cozies up to a cuddly Labrador puppy Saturday at The Help Group's Teddy Bear Ball in Beverly Hills. The gala and auction benefited the nonprofit, which runs schools for special-needs children.
BLOCK PARTY
On Sunday, Hatcher's Wisteria Lane neighbors Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross gather for another good cause in Hollywood: The Trevor Project's Cracked Xmas 8, a charity event for the suicide prevention organization.
CHARMING NIGHT
Renée Zellweger (in Carolina Herrera) takes center stage – for a moment – at the Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Ron Howard in New York City on Sunday. The rest of the night belonged to her Cinderella Man director: "He doesn't say 'cut' because things don't go as planned," Zellweger says. "He sits back and just watches to see what happens. He's wonderful." The tribute airs Jan. 7 on Bravo.
MODERN GIRLS
Memoirs of a Geisha costars Michelle Yeoh and Ziyi Zhang are a glam pair at the movie's Hollywood premiere Sunday. In the film, based on the bestselling Arthur Golden novel, they play famous geishas in pre-World War II Japan.
COMEDY TONIGHT!
Matthew Broderick, Uma Thurman and Nathan Lane have a laugh Sunday at the New York premiere of their movie musical, The Producers.
MIDNIGHT SNACK
Back from their sojourn to Shanghai, where he was filming Mission: Impossible 3, Tom Cruise and pregnant fiancée Katie Holmes pay a visit to Beverly Hills eatery The Ivy to indulge their late-night cravings on Thursday.
BLING THING
Lindsay Lohan flashes her 2.8-carat Chopard diamond ring (and plenty of diamonds courtesy of 14 Karats) at the GQ Men of the Year dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday. Both Lohan and her rep have remained mum about the significance of the much-buzzed-about left-hand bauble.
JET-SETTERS
A well-accessorized Jennifer Lopez arrives with husband Marc Anthony at the Jorge Chavez Airport in Lima, Peru, on Friday. She's playing fan for her man: Anthony is scheduled to perform two engagements in the South American country.
KISS TO REMEMBER
Nicole Richie and fiancé Adam Goldstein engage in a serious lip-lock in Hollywood on Thursday. The Simple Life star – whose reality show with Paris Hilton will air on E! next year – recently signed a talent deal with 20th Century Fox TV to develop her own comedy series.
LONDON CALLING
Sarah Jessica Parker stays chic while warding off the London chill during a press event for her new film, The Family Stone, on Thursday. In the romantic comedy (which opens stateside on Dec. 16), she plays an uptight woman who meets her boyfriend's family over the holidays.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Mariah Carey struts her stuff at the Bambi Media Awards in Munich on Thursday. Later that evening, the singer took home the pop international award, a golden statue in the shape of the famous Disney deer.