Star Tracks - Monday, December 4, 2006

Christie Brinkley basks in the glow of good works as she's honored at the Ross School's 4th Annual Starlight Ball benefit in East Hampton, N.Y., on Saturday. A visibly touched Brinkley, whose son Jack attends the private school (and daughter Alexa Ray is an alumna), was on hand to be honored by the school for her generosity, but was caught by surprise when it was announced that a scholarship was to be set up in her name. “I am really so touched by this honor," Brinkley told the audience. "I thank you so much.”