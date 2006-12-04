Star Tracks - Monday, December 4, 2006
THE FAMILY BUSINESS
Three cheers for Will Smith, who is honored by the Museum of the Moving Image in New York Sunday night. Smith was accompanied by wife Jada Pinkett (in Valentino) and the family's newest star, son Jaden, who acts alongside Dad in their upcoming movie The Pursuit of Happyness. "I am so proud of my little man and my husband," Pinkett told PEOPLE at the event.
JUST WARMING UP
Real-life dream girl Beyoncé belts out her new song "Listen" (from the soundtrack of her upcoming film Dreamgirls) during a wintry appearance on the Today Show on Monday. The singer recently put rumors of a feud with costar Jennifer Hudson to rest, saying, "It's really unfortunate that everyone is saying I'm jealous of Jennifer. It hurts my heart because it's so cliched."
WORKING GIRL
Jessica Simpson arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday to pay tribute to the original buxom blonde crooner, Dolly Parton. Later that evening, she took the stage with Carrie Underwood to perform Parton's hit "9 to 5," though a visibly nervous Simpson flubbed a line.
HELLO, DOLLY!
Leading the Dolly Parton tribute, Reese Witherspoon makes her first major public outing Sunday since splitting with husband Ryan Phillippe. "It's such an extraordinary honor to be an appreciative fan and to be here to honor her and her songwriting and her life and career," Witherspoon told PEOPLE of the country legend.
BABY GOT BACK
Renée Zellweger shows off her enviable curves at the premiere of her film Miss Potter at London's Odeon Leicester Square on Sunday. And just how did the actress get that super svelte body? She attributes it to 20-minute movie set lunch breaks and "running around everywhere."
'BIG' NEWS
The recently engaged Eva Longoria – sporting her new rock – shares some more news during VH1 Big in '06 Awards in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday: She presented the award for the Big TV star to her Sentinel costar Kiefer Sutherland.
SHOWCASE SHOWDOWN
Hulk Hogan and David Hasselhoff come face to face outside the VH1 Big in '06 Awards on Saturday. The rivalry, however, appears to be staged: While Hogan attended the ceremony to support his daughter Brooke, who performed, The Hoff was named the year's Big Comeback.
RUNNING ON EMPTY?
While estranged wife Britney Spears enjoyed a big birthday weekend, Kevin Federline keeps busy with more mundane tasks, hitting a Los Angeles gas station for a fill up on Sunday.
MODEL MOM
Christie Brinkley basks in the glow of good works as she's honored at the Ross School's 4th Annual Starlight Ball benefit in East Hampton, N.Y., on Saturday. A visibly touched Brinkley, whose son Jack attends the private school (and daughter Alexa Ray is an alumna), was on hand to be honored by the school for her generosity, but was caught by surprise when it was announced that a scholarship was to be set up in her name. “I am really so touched by this honor," Brinkley told the audience. "I thank you so much.”
BIRTHDAY TREAT
Newly single Britney Spears spends her 25th birthday on Saturday getting wild – by paying a visit to the Los Angeles zoo with her son Sean Preston.
PARTY ON
Later that night, Spears keeps her birthday celebration going with a bash at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.
OUT IN THE OPEN
After another night out in Los Angeles, Lindsay Lohan takes a moment to end her Thursday evening on a peaceful note. The following day, the actress made headlines – not for her partying, but for being spotted attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Her rep confirmed to PEOPLE: "Yes, she's been attending some meetings. This is a positive."
IT'S GOOD TO BE KING
George Clooney, who told David Letterman earlier this week that being anointed Sexiest Man Alive entitles him to "a sash and a scepter," enjoys his crowning moment during a stop at the Today Show on Friday. The actor also discussed his night of carousing with pal Danny DeVito in the interview set to air Monday.
OFF THE HOOK
Justin Timberlake, whose girlfriend Cameron Diaz declared to Ellen DeGeneres that she's not the marrying kind, hits West Hollywood on a solo jaunt Thursday. The singer is taking it easy this month before heading out on his worldwide FutureSex/LoveShow arena tour in January.
BUNDLED UP
After dropping by Toronto's MuchMusic on Thursday, Gwen Stefani cuddles up to 6-month-old son Kingston as they prepare to leave the Great White North. The singer is gearing up for a busy week ahead: She's set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday and releasing her latest album, The Sweet Escape, the following day.
IN FOCUS
With wife Pauletta keeping an eye out, Denzel Washington gets a new view (behind an 8mm camera) of the courtside action during Thursday's Los Angeles Lakers 132-102 rout of the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center. The actor recently shared some more personal photos with PEOPLE: Click here to see.
HOLIDAY 'IDOLS'
Recent American Idol finalists (from left to right) Kevin Covais, Paris Bennett, Mandisa and Ace Young get downright Goofy during a trip to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Friday. The crooners were on hand to participate in the Walt Disney World Christmas Day Parade, which airs on ABC Dec. 25.
CHILD'S PLAY
Jamie Lynn Spears makes a stop in Milan, Italy, on Friday to promote the 2007 Kids' Choice Awards. The aspiring singer and Zoey 101 star was already crowned Favorite TV Female Actress earlier this year.