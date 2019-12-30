Julianne Hough Is All Smiles in L.A., Plus Shaquille O'Neal, Gavin Rossdale & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 30, 2019 07:59 AM

1 of 113

Smiley Star

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough was all smiles in Los Angeles, dressed in casual attire.

2 of 113

Fight Night

Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal attended the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

3 of 113

Walk to Remember

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natasha Golba had a romantic stroll together in Los Angeles.

4 of 113

Camera Ready

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Martin Lawrence and fiancée Roberta Moradfar took a selfie during the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

5 of 113

Pawesome Day

jPegMagic/SplashNews.com

Ashley Tisdale carried her dog in her arms during a walk in Los Feliz, California.

6 of 113

Walking with Daryl

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were seen strolling hand-in-hand in New York City.

7 of 113

Party Time

THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikoolaou made a glamorous entrance into the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s family Christmas Eve party.

8 of 113

Date Night

Shutterstock

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson were all smiles outside Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.

9 of 113

Face Time

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Harry Connick Jr celebrated the end of his sold-out Broadway run with Harry Connick Jr: A Celebration of Cole Porter at Sardi’s in New York City.

10 of 113

Big Night Out

Mega

Trevor Noah partied at Delilah with his friends in West Hollywood along with The Weeknd.

11 of 113

Baby It's Cold Outside

TheImageDirect.com

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross stepped out for dinner at Kenichi in Aspen, Colorado, for dinner with Evan’s sisters Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross Kendrick, and brother Ross Naess.

12 of 113

Change Makers

Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda lead a climate protest in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to call for an end to new fossil fuel exploration.

13 of 113

Food Run

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Cindy Crawford grabs lunch on Friday at a local deli in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood.

14 of 113

Casual Chic

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber wears a sweater, jeans and a pair of sunnies while out in L.A. on Thursday.

15 of 113

Holiday Hang

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are seen catching up the day after Christmas in L.A. on Thursday.

16 of 113

Street Style

The Image Direct

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow don their most fashionable winter wear as they take a walk through the neighborhood in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.

17 of 113

Comfy Cozy

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber is seen wearing a green beanie, white sweatshirt and baby blue sweatpants in L.A. on Thursday.

18 of 113

Workout Warriors

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Pippa Middleton and Vogue Williams get in a morning run on the beach in St. Barts on Thursday.

19 of 113

Out & About

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kate Upton flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Thursday.

20 of 113

Lover’s Lane

The Image Direct

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger hold hands while strolling through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

21 of 113

Bundled Up

Pacific Coast News

Liv Tyler steps out in London, England on Friday wrapped up in a long coat and knee-high boots.

22 of 113

New Bling

SplashNews.com

Lily Allen wears a sparkly ring on her engagement finger while out with boyfriend David Harbour in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

23 of 113

Need a Hand?

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford has his hands full while out in Santa Monica, California on Thursday.

24 of 113

Making Gains

SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper and Justin Bartha are seen leaving the gym after a post-Christmas workout on Thursday in N.Y.C.

25 of 113

Last-Minute Shopping

The Image Direct

Mariah Carey steps out in Aspen, Colorado to do some Christmas Eve shopping on Tuesday. 

26 of 113

Cruising on Christmas

Backgrid

Jason Momoa is seen leaving Nobu on his bike after enjoying Christmas Day lunch with his crew on Wednesday in Malibu, California.

27 of 113

Caffeine Kick

Splash News Online

Alec Baldwin sports a pair of sunglasses as he goes for a solo coffee run on Christmas morning.

28 of 113

Holiday Hoops

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Anthony Anderson and his son Nathan attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Christmas in L.A.

29 of 113

Wag & Walk

Backgrid

Hugh Jackman kicks off his Wednesday with a nice Christmas stroll through N.Y.C. with his pup.

30 of 113

Royal Debuts 

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Wednesday. 

31 of 113

Need a Lift?

The Image Direct

Chris Martin takes a ski lift in Aspen, Colorado—sans ski gear—on Christmas Eve. 

32 of 113

Red Hot Holidays

SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned figure in a red two-piece set as she leaves a gym in Miami after a Christmas Eve workout session with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Tuesday. 

33 of 113

Strollin' Along

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman take a Christmas Eve stroll in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

34 of 113

Making a List...

BACKGRID

…And checking it twice! Emma Roberts runs some last-minute holiday errands while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

35 of 113

Salutations From the South Pole

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke looks ready to soak up some sun in a festive Santa hat and matching red bikini on Tuesday in Malibu. 

36 of 113

Team Spirit

James Devaney/Getty

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer show their support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Monday in New York City. 

37 of 113

Santa's Helpers

David Livingston/Getty

Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin are joined by daughters Delilah and Amelia at the Los Angeles Mission to volunteer during the Christmas Celebration on Skid Row on Monday. 

38 of 113

Back in the Saddle

The Image Direct

Kaley Cuoco is seen horsing around at an equestrian ranch in L.A. on Monday. 

39 of 113

'Facing' the Cold

MEGA

Pete Davidson keeps warm in a black puffer jacket and grey beanie from The North Face while doing some holiday shopping in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Monday. 

