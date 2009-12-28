Star Tracks: Monday, December 28, 2009

BORROWED GOODS

Ciao! David Beckham waves to fans on Monday while arriving at the AC Milan training center in Carnago, Italy. The soccer star is on loan from the Los Angeles Galaxy to the European club through the season, and will return to the U.S. in 2010.

CHEER LEADER

Eva Longoria Parker cheers on husband Tony Parker and his San Antonio Spurs teammates during their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Sunday night. Her support paid off: The Spurs beat the Knicks 95-88.

CRADLE OF LOVE

Sarah Jessica Parker cuddles close to one of her 6-month-old twin daughters on Sunday while out shopping in New York City with husband Matthew Broderick (not pictured). The actress recently told PEOPLE her girls "get along beautifully" with big brother James Wilkie, 7.

ISLAND ESCAPE

Before celebrating their birthdays – hers is today, his is tomorrow – reportedly on-again couple Sienna Miller and Jude Law enjoy some downtime on the beaches of Barbados Sunday.

HIGH FLIERS

After wrapping up their annual visit to Aspen, Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon arrive in London on Sunday, en route to the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival in Italy, where the singer-actress promoted Precious.

BARGAIN HUNTER

Looks like a little post-Christmas shopping is on Drew Barrymore's agenda as she visits a Santa Monica, Calif., flea market with a pal – and a pooch! – on Sunday.

GET A GRIP

Kate Walsh lets her boyfriend Neil Andrea doing the heavy lifting while shopping hand-in-hand at sporting goods store Val Surf in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

THE SWEATER SET

Jennifer Lopez shows son Max, 22 months, a festive time – in coordinating seasonal sweaters – at Disneyland's annual Christmas Day Parade Friday in Anaheim, Calif. The singer and hubby Marc Anthony (not pictured) spent the holidays at the theme park with their daughter Emme and their extended family.

SHOP TO IT

Days after shopping with sister Jessica, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz teams up with hubby Pete for some last-minute holiday shopping in the Big Apple Thursday.

PICK-UP ARTIST

Is someone prepping a holiday meal? Renée Zellweger has her hands full Thursday after picking up some delicious goodies from Bay Cities Italian Deli amp Bakery in Santa Monica, Calif.

TONGUE TIED

Showing off one of his favorite expressions, Kingston Rossdale, 3, takes a walk Thursday with his rocker dad Gavin in London.

SUPER SHOPPERS

Another day, another color-coordinated outfit! Mariah Carey sticks close to hubby Nick Cannon while shopping at the Gucci store in Aspen, Colo., Wednesday.

MAIN SQUEEZE

Reunited lovebirds Pink and Carey Hart take their leftovers (and love!) on the road Tuesday after a lunch date in Los Angeles.

TASTY CAKES

What a sweet celebration! Holly Madison enjoys some delicious cupcakes as she celebrates her 30th birthday Wednesday night at the just-opened Union Restaurant and Lounge in Las Vegas.

TOYS FOR TOTS

Former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon spreads joy (and Fisher Price toys!) to young patients at the Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City on Wednesday.

EAST MEETS WEST

Funnyman Will Ferrell brings a touch of New York to L.A., stepping out for some shopping at Crate amp Barrel Wednesday in shorts and a New York Police Department sweatshirt.

OUT TO LUNCH

A shaded Kirsten Dunst keeps her Blackberry close at hand while lunching in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

WORK IT OUT

A casual Orlando Bloom is ready for his workout, stepping out to his West Hollywood gym Wednesday afternoon.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

With her grandmother at her side, Rosario Dawson celebrates her new documentary, The People Speak – which she produced – at Miami Beach hotspot LIV at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Wednesday.

MAMA'S LIL' HELPER

In coordinated holiday colors, Christina Aguilera and her 2-year-old son Max reportedly do some last-minute Christmas shopping Wednesday at The Grove in Hollywood.

PUSHING ON

Jaime Pressly pushes ahead Wednesday with a little last-minute shopping at West Hollywood outdoor mall The Grove with new husband Simran Singh and son Dezi, 2, in tow.

SHOP RIGHT

Someone got a good deal! Lindsay Lohan loads up on goods after stopping by discount department store Century 21 in New York Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the starlet enjoyed a meal with friends at Italian eatery Cipriani Downtown.

PUPPY PAL

Mom-to-be Amy Adams cuddles up to a furry friend Wednesday while shopping in Los Angeles. The actress, who can next be seen in the romantic comedy Leap Year, recently showed off her growing baby bump.

SAY CHEESE!

Keira Knightley flashes her pearly whites while leaving London's Comedy Theater Wednesday following her performance in West End's The Misanthrope.

SHOP GIRLS

Now that all that wax is out of her ears, Jessica Simpson's ready to shop! The singer joined her sis Ashlee and nephew Bronx, 1, Tuesday for a trip to Barneys in New York City.

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Kate Hudson and look-alike mom Goldie Hawn sport matching furs, shades and coffee cups during a casual stroll through Aspen, Colo. Tuesday. The day before, Hudson hit up the shops with son Ryder.

THREE OF A KIND

Two weeks after being hospitalized, Alexa Ray Joel is in an upbeat mood Tuesday following lunch with mom Christie Brinkley and grandmother Marge at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

BEACHY KEEN

Looks like Sienna Miller's having a very sunny Christmas! The actress ditches the wintry Atlantic weather for the Caribbean beaches of Barbados (and a teeny bikini!) on Tuesday.

CRUNCH TIME

LeAnn Rimes leaves her Christmas shopping for the last minute, venturing out in Calabasas, Calif. Wednesday to scope out gifts.

