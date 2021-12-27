Claire Foy Grabs Coffee in London, Plus Jacob Elordi, Craig Robinson and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Out & About
Claire Foy grabs coffee while doing some last minute holiday shopping in London on Dec. 22.
Fine Dining
Jacob Elordi is in great spirits leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Dec. 26.
Music Man
Craig Robinson hits the keys at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event on Dec. 25 in West Hollywood.
Christmas Feast
Also at the 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event at The Laugh Factory, Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk serve food to attendees.
On the Mic
Skylar Astin sings the national anthem to kick off the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Christmas.
Courtside Christmas
Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas.
Game Day
Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh also attend the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Christmas.
New New Yorker
Japan's former Princess Mako, who recently moved to N.Y.C., steps out on the Upper East Side on Dec. 23.
California Christmas
Angelina Jolie dresses in all black for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Dec. 24.
Santa's Helpers
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flash smiles while participating in an event in Washington, D.C., to track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
Hoop Star
Stephen Curry walks off the basketball court after the Golden State Warriors defeat the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in Phoenix, Arizona.
On the Keys
Kate Middleton accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during the Christmas Eve broadcast of her Together at Christmas carol service hosted at Westminster Abbey in London.
Royal Christmas
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Christmas morning church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25.
Sweet Treats
Jessica Alba makes a last-minute trip to Whole Foods in Los Angeles to stock up on desserts on Dec. 24.
Mrs. Claus
Goldie Hawn bundles up for some last-minute holiday shopping in Aspen on Dec. 23.
Making Moves
Rita Ora is spotted on her way to get a pedicure after a workout session in Sydney on Dec. 22.
Fun in the Sun
Simon Cowell takes a jet ski for a joyride while on vacation in Barbados on Dec. 23.
Sweat Session
Newlyweds Tarik and Heather Rae El Moussa are spotted after working up a sweat at a gym in Newport Beach, Calif. on Dec. 23.
Let It Snow
Conan O'Brien and wife Liza Powel O'Brien head out on a snowy day in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 23.
Vacation Mode
Michelle Rodriguez plays beach games as she vacations in Tulum, Mexico on Dec. 21.
Holidays in Aspen
Also out in Aspen, Colorado is Bethenny Frankel, who is all smiles while cozy in a stylish coat.
California Christmas
Selma Blair and her service dog do some Christmas shopping ahead of Christmas Eve in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.
Christmas Crew
Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson go last minute Christmas shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 22.
Team DONDA
Kanye West smiles sitting courtside at the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game in Whittier, California on Dec. 22.
JoJo Takeover
While guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 22, JoJo Siwa interviews friend and artist Meghan Trainor in Burbank, California.
Back on Broadway
Hugh Jackman tapes an interview for CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley about his return to Broadway in The Music Man revival at the Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. on Dec. 22.
First Look!
Vera Fermiga is spotted for the first time on the set of Apple TV+'s limited series Five Days at Memorial as Dr. Anna Pou on Dec. 21.
Street Style
Hailey Bieber wears an oversized coat, jeans and a cap while out in L.A. on Dec. 22.
Cruising Through the City
Justin Theroux rides his bike while layered up on a chilly N.Y.C. afternoon on Dec. 22.
Pooch Smooch
Kate Hudson puckers up to a cute pup at the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.
Winter Warmup
Claire Danes stays bundled while out in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 21.
Mad for Plaid
A newly blond Patrick Schwarzenegger steps out in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 22.
Pattern Maker
Bella Hadid is spotted on Dec. 22 in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C.
Wave Runner
Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21.
Party People
Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash at Sneakertopia, sponsored by Lobos 1707, in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.
Courtside Queen
JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.
Front-Row Fans
Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: Stranger Things star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.
Feeling Fierce
Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21.
All Loved Up
Congratulations! Bachelorette star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on After the Final Rose in L.A.
Double Dog
Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.
Just Lounging
Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.
Mic Check
Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.
Walk the Walk
Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21.
Vacation Vibes
Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.
Time Warp
Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for The Godfather spinoff, The Offer, on Dec. 20 in Hollywood.
Treat Yourself
Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21.
Fun in the Sun
Mario Lopez and son Santino hit the water slide while on vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 19.
Courtside Cuddles
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan cozy up as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Dec. 20 in L.A.
'Brimming' with Happiness
Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat as he heads out on a boat with friends in Hawaii on Dec. 9.
Puppy Love
Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and one of her pups on Dec. 19 in Aspen.
Après-Ski Chic
Kelly Bensimon flashes a peace sign at Gondola Plaza while out and about in Aspen on Dec. 20.
Dog Days
Gavin Rossdale and his dog Chewy head out for some errands on Dec. 19 in L.A.
'Tis the Season
Jonathan Bennett poses with a fan and a pillow featuring his likeness during Hallmark's third annual ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey, on Dec. 12.
Holiday Cheer
Mindy Kaling and Zelle hosts Thriving Through the Holidays Party at Pendry West Hollywood on Dec. 14.
Strolling Through the City
David Harbour goes on a coffee run while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.
'Shaq-A-Claus' Is Coming
Shaquille O'Neal surprises an Atlanta school with toys and treats as part of his Shaq-A-Claus and Pepsi Stronger Together event on Dec. 20 in McDonough, Georgia.
Stocking Up
In Studio City, Lucy Hale starts her week with grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on Dec. 20.
Actor Appreciation
George Takei poses with cast members David Acton and James Evans after watching the play The Woman in Black at N.Y.C.'s McKittrick Hotel.
Walk the Walk
Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.
All Bundled Up
Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.
Beachy Keen
Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.
Toy Story
Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.
Feel the Magic
Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.
Plaid Vibes
A solo Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.