Claire Foy Grabs Coffee in London, Plus Jacob Elordi, Craig Robinson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated December 27, 2021 12:54 PM

1 of 92

Out & About

Credit: Splash News Online

Claire Foy grabs coffee while doing some last minute holiday shopping in London on Dec. 22.

2 of 92

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Jacob Elordi is in great spirits leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Dec. 26.

3 of 92

Music Man

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Craig Robinson hits the keys at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event on Dec. 25 in West Hollywood. 

4 of 92

Christmas Feast

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Also at the 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event at The Laugh Factory, Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk serve food to attendees.

5 of 92

On the Mic

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Skylar Astin sings the national anthem to kick off the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

6 of 92

Courtside Christmas

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas. 

7 of 92

Game Day

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh also attend the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Christmas.

8 of 92

New New Yorker

Credit: Splash News Online

Japan's former Princess Mako, who recently moved to N.Y.C., steps out on the Upper East Side on Dec. 23. 

9 of 92

California Christmas

Credit: Backgrid

Angelina Jolie dresses in all black for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Dec. 24.

10 of 92

Santa's Helpers

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flash smiles while participating in an event in Washington, D.C., to track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

11 of 92

Hoop Star

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Stephen Curry walks off the basketball court after the Golden State Warriors defeat the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in Phoenix, Arizona.

12 of 92

On the Keys

Credit: Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace via Getty

Kate Middleton accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during the Christmas Eve broadcast of her Together at Christmas carol service hosted at Westminster Abbey in London.

13 of 92

Royal Christmas

Credit: Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Christmas morning church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25.

14 of 92

Sweet Treats

Credit: Backgrid

Jessica Alba makes a last-minute trip to Whole Foods in Los Angeles to stock up on desserts on Dec. 24.

15 of 92

Mrs. Claus

Credit: Backgrid

Goldie Hawn bundles up for some last-minute holiday shopping in Aspen on Dec. 23. 

16 of 92

Making Moves

Credit: Backgrid

Rita Ora is spotted on her way to get a pedicure after a workout session in Sydney on Dec. 22. 

17 of 92

Fun in the Sun

Credit: Backgrid

Simon Cowell takes a jet ski for a joyride while on vacation in Barbados on Dec. 23. 

18 of 92

Sweat Session

Credit: The Image Direct

Newlyweds Tarik and Heather Rae El Moussa are spotted after working up a sweat at a gym in Newport Beach, Calif. on Dec. 23. 

19 of 92

Let It Snow

Credit: The Image Direct

Conan O'Brien and wife Liza Powel O'Brien head out on a snowy day in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 23.

20 of 92

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Michelle Rodriguez plays beach games as she vacations in Tulum, Mexico on Dec. 21.

21 of 92

Holidays in Aspen

Credit: Backgrid

Also out in Aspen, Colorado is Bethenny Frankel, who is all smiles while cozy in a stylish coat.

22 of 92

California Christmas

Selma Blair and her service dog do some Christmas shopping ahead of Christmas Eve in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

23 of 92

Christmas Crew

Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson go last minute Christmas shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 22.

24 of 92

Team DONDA

Kanye West smiles sitting courtside at the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game in Whittier, California on Dec. 22.

25 of 92

JoJo Takeover

While guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 22, JoJo Siwa interviews friend and artist Meghan Trainor in Burbank, California.

26 of 92

Back on Broadway

Hugh Jackman tapes an interview for CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley about his return to Broadway in The Music Man revival at the Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. on Dec. 22.

27 of 92

First Look!

Vera Fermiga is spotted for the first time on the set of Apple TV+'s limited series Five Days at Memorial as Dr. Anna Pou on Dec. 21.

28 of 92

Street Style

Hailey Bieber wears an oversized coat, jeans and a cap while out in L.A. on Dec. 22.

29 of 92

Cruising Through the City

Justin Theroux rides his bike while layered up on a chilly N.Y.C. afternoon on Dec. 22. 

30 of 92

Pooch Smooch

Credit: MEGA

Kate Hudson puckers up to a cute pup at the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.

31 of 92

Winter Warmup

Credit: The image Direct

Claire Danes stays bundled while out in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 21.

32 of 92

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Backgrid

A newly blond Patrick Schwarzenegger steps out in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 22.

33 of 92

Pattern Maker

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid is spotted on Dec. 22 in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C.

34 of 92

Wave Runner

Credit: Backgrid

Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21. 

35 of 92

Party People

Credit: Backgrid

Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash at Sneakertopia, sponsored by Lobos 1707, in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

36 of 92

Courtside Queen

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

37 of 92

Front-Row Fans

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: Stranger Things star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.

38 of 92

Feeling Fierce

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21. 

39 of 92

All Loved Up

Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

Congratulations! Bachelorette star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on After the Final Rose in L.A.

40 of 92

Double Dog

Credit: MEGA

Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

41 of 92

Just Lounging

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.

42 of 92

Mic Check

Credit: Hunter Garrett

Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.

43 of 92

Walk the Walk

Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21. 

44 of 92

Vacation Vibes

Credit: Backgrid

Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.

45 of 92

Time Warp

Credit: Backgrid

Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for The Godfather spinoff, The Offer, on Dec. 20 in Hollywood. 

46 of 92

Treat Yourself

Credit: Backgrid

Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21. 

47 of 92

Fun in the Sun

Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty

Mario Lopez and son Santino hit the water slide while on vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 19. 

48 of 92

Courtside Cuddles

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan cozy up as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Dec. 20 in L.A. 

49 of 92

'Brimming' with Happiness

Credit: MEGA

Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat as he heads out on a boat with friends in Hawaii on Dec. 9. 

50 of 92

Puppy Love

Credit: Backgrid

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and one of her pups on Dec. 19 in Aspen. 

51 of 92

Après-Ski Chic

Credit: Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon flashes a peace sign at Gondola Plaza while out and about in Aspen on Dec. 20. 

52 of 92

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Gavin Rossdale and his dog Chewy head out for some errands on Dec. 19 in L.A. 

53 of 92

'Tis the Season

Credit: Kristin Locurto

Jonathan Bennett poses with a fan and a pillow featuring his likeness during Hallmark's third annual ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey, on Dec. 12. 

54 of 92

Holiday Cheer

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mindy Kaling and Zelle hosts Thriving Through the Holidays Party at Pendry West Hollywood on Dec. 14.

55 of 92

Strolling Through the City

Credit: Backgrid

David Harbour goes on a coffee run while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.

56 of 92

'Shaq-A-Claus' Is Coming

Credit: Derek White/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal surprises an Atlanta school with toys and treats as part of his Shaq-A-Claus and Pepsi Stronger Together event on Dec. 20 in McDonough, Georgia.

57 of 92

Stocking Up

Credit: Backgrid

In Studio City, Lucy Hale starts her week with grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on Dec. 20.

58 of 92

Actor Appreciation

Credit: Paul Aphisit

George Takei poses with cast members David Acton and James Evans after watching the play The Woman in Black at N.Y.C.'s McKittrick Hotel.

59 of 92

Walk the Walk

Credit: MEGA

Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.

60 of 92

All Bundled Up

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.

61 of 92

Beachy Keen

Credit: Backgrid

Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.

62 of 92

Toy Story

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.

63 of 92

Feel the Magic

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.

64 of 92

Plaid Vibes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A solo Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

65 of 92