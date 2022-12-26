Meghan Trainor Dazzles in Pink at Walt Disney World, Plus Daddy Yankee, the Black Eyed Peas and More

01 of 73 Pretty in Pink Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty Meghan Trainor dazzles in pink while performing at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 25.

02 of 73 Dynamic Duo Alexander Tamargo/Getty Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony perform during the La Ultima Vuelta LEGENDADDY Farewell Tour at the FTX Arena on Dec. 22 in Miami, Florida.

03 of 73 Magic in the Air Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty The Black Eyed Peas perform at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 25

04 of 73 Gucci Gal BACKGRID Mariah Carey leaves a Gucci store in Aspen, Colorado, with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Dec. 23.

05 of 73 All Smiles BACKGRID Tinashe attends the last Lakers game of the year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 23.

06 of 73 Lending a Hand David Livingston/Getty Nick Cannon attends the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on Dec. 23 in Los Angeles, California.

07 of 73 Courtside Couple Paras Griffin/Getty Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton attend the basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 23 in Atlanta, Georgia.

08 of 73 Going Green Splash News Online Derek Hough totes a wreath home after picking it up at a shop in Studio City, California, on Dec. 22.

09 of 73 Coming Up Roses Backgrid Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz head out to dinner in style in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 22.

10 of 73 Winter Warm-up MEGA Kyle Richards looks nice and cozy while shopping in Aspen on Dec. 22.

11 of 73 Bikini Babe Splash News Online Larsa Pippen flaunts her curves during a photo shoot for PrettyLittleThing at the Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks and Caicos.

12 of 73 Happy Faces Adam Pantozzi/Getty Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu smile for the cameras at a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Dec. 21.

13 of 73 Beachy Keen Backgrid Mark Wahlberg enjoys some sun and surf with wife Rhea Durham on a holiday vacation to Barbados on Dec. 22.

14 of 73 One Cute Couple Backgrid Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sport matching smiles while shopping in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

15 of 73 Sing Thing Alexander Tamargo/Getty Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony entertain the crowd during the La Ultima Vuelta LEGENDADDY Farewell Tour at FTX Arena in Miami on Dec. 22.

16 of 73 Hi in the Sky The Image Direct Goldie Hawn continues her Aspen holiday on Dec. 22.

17 of 73 Sister Act Christian Thompson/Shutterstock Ahead of the holidays, sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton enjoy a day out together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 20.

18 of 73 Up in Arms Backgrid Sylvester Stallone has some fun with photographers during a Dec. 22 shopping trip in L.A.

19 of 73 Silver Belle Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Debbie Gibson stops for a photo outside of Good Morning America's N.Y.C. studios on Dec. 22.

20 of 73 For the Kids Courtesy Idina Menzel hosts a sing-a-long and live reading for her children's book Loud Mouse (co-written with sister, Cara Menzel) at CAMP L.A.

21 of 73 Star Sighting Michael Priest Photography Daniel Craig is pictured at the 92nd Street Y in New York City where he discusses his new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Dec. 19.

22 of 73 Say Cheese Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock Shaquille O'Neal shows off his pearly whites while attending the Shaq-A-Clause Pop Up Toy Giveaway in East Point, Georgia, on Dec 21.

23 of 73 Cute Couple Backgrid Zooey Deschanel and her beau, Jonathan Scott, smile as they leave an intimate dinner with friends in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 21.

24 of 73 Box Office Celebration Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Sigourney Weaver attends a special luncheon celebrating Avatar: The Way of Water in New York City on Dec. 20.

25 of 73 Happy in Love The Image Direct Rebel Wilson looks ultra chic while strolling around Aspen with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, on Dec. 21.

26 of 73 Biker Cool Backgrid Actor Keanu Reeves and his signature smolder are spotted after a motorcycle ride with friends in Malibu, California, on Dec. 21.

27 of 73 Fashion Forward Backgrid Kylie Jenner shows off an all-black ensemble and striking red lip while enjoying a night out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20.

28 of 73 Keeping It Low Backgrid Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler keep a low profile while running errands in Los Feliz, California, on Dec. 21.

29 of 73 Happy Day Courtesy Rapper 21 Savage is photographed attending the proclamation ceremony of "21 Savage Day" in Decatur, Georgia, on Dec. 21.

30 of 73 Picture Perfect The Image Direct Kate Hudson strikes a pose on top of a horse during a photo shoot in Aspen on Dec. 21.

31 of 73 Going Strong Backgrid Sylvester Stallone gets in some retail therapy with his wife Jennifer Flavin in Calabasas, California, on Dec. 20.

32 of 73 All Stars Dave Benett/Getty Sir Ian McKellen, James Corden and John Bishop pose after the matinee performance of Mother Goose at Duke Of York's Theatre on Dec. 21 in London.

33 of 73 On Trend Janet Mayer/Startraks Lea Michele rocks a light blue puffer jacket while out and about in New York City on Dec. 21.

34 of 73 Simple Elegance Courtesy Max Mara Nicky Hilton Rothschild looks chic as ever while striking a pose at a Max Mara event on Dec. 21 in Aspen.

35 of 73 Keeping It Casual Backgrid Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin goes on a coffee run in Bel Air on Dec. 21.

36 of 73 Cozy in Colorado Backgrid New mom Rebel Wilson bundles up while at the Aspen World Snow Polo Championship in downtown Aspen on Dec. 20.

37 of 73 Night Out Splash News Online Joe Jonas leaves Ronnie Scotts while in London with family and friends on Dec. 20.

38 of 73 On the Carpet Araya Doheny/Getty Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles.

40 of 73 On the Slopes Backgrid Bella Hadid enjoys a day of skiing in Aspen on Dec. 19.

41 of 73 'Tis the Season Madison McGaw/BFA Nicky Hilton danced the night away at luxury fashion brand L'AGENCE's Christmas party held at Mariah Carey's Christmas Special Show on Dec. 13.

42 of 73 Camera Shy Blitz Pictures/INSTARimages.com Rocco Ritchie goes for a stroll in London on Dec. 19.

43 of 73 Feeling Merry Michael Simon/startraks Brooke Burke tapes a holiday segment for the Brooke Burke Body App in Malibu, California, on Dec. 20.

44 of 73 Festive Fashion MEGA In a red minidress, Christie Brinkley stuns on a night out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.

45 of 73 Sun & Surf MEGA While vacationing in St. Barts with her husband, Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer dips into the Caribbean Sea.

46 of 73 Chilly in the City Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Matthew Broderick bundles up for an afternoon bite in New York City on Dec. 20.

47 of 73 Mom & Pup The Image Direct Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa keeps her baby bump cozy in a gray sweatsuit as she walks her pug, Bugz, on Dec. 20 in Newport Beach.

48 of 73 Feline Friends Carlos Alvarez/Getty Antonio Banderas shares a moment with the adventurous cat he voices in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, linking up on the red carpet in Madrid on Dec. 20.

49 of 73 Romantic Outing The Image Direct Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds enjoy lunch and window shopping around sunny L.A. on Dec. 18.

50 of 73 Cuddly Costars Araya Doheny/Getty Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of their film Everything Everywhere All at Once on Dec. 19 in L.A.

51 of 73 Supporting Their Own Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock Kate Upton and her daughter Genevieve look on proudly as husband and dad, MLB star Justin Verlander, speaks at a New York Mets press conference on Dec. 20 at Citi Field.

52 of 73 Hitting High Notes Taylor Hill/Getty On Dec. 19, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 8th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show held at the NYU Skirball Center in New York, bringing both her vocal range and her guitar skill onto stage.

53 of 73 Snow Angel Backgrid Gigi Hadid stands out in a bright yellow puffer jacket as she hits the slopes of Aspen for a day of skiing on Dec. 19.

54 of 73 Park Pair SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Dr. Death costars Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramírez link arms on the set of their Peacock show in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, where they film season 2 on Dec. 18.

55 of 73 It's a Date Backgrid As they head out for dinner in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, the fashion-forward duo that is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly don pastels, fur and feathers for their elaborate ensembles.

56 of 73 Date Night Dave Benett/Getty English actor couple James Norton and Imogen Poots smile for flashbulbs at the Dec. 19 press night for the award-winning British comedy One Woman Show at London's Ambassadors Theatre.

57 of 73 Team of Two Paras Griffin/Getty Singer Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker get cozy courtside as they watch the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks at the latter's home court arena in Georgia on Dec. 19.

58 of 73 Packs a Punch Backgrid Creed III star Jonathan Majors gives N.Y.C. onlookers quite the show on Dec. 18, when he drops his shopping bags and starts shadowboxing for one photographer.

59 of 73 Nice Ride Backgrid Aubrey Plaza and Adam Driver get in character on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, where they are filming Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming sci-fi drama Megalopolis.

60 of 73 Mutual Fans Courtesy On Dec. 16, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Porter pay a visit to the cast of the Broadway production Ain't No Mo' in N.Y.C.

61 of 73 Show Time Courtesy Kacey Musgraves goes glam at The Lot at Formosa in L.A., performing in a special, one-night-only concert event hosted by Saks and American Express Platinum on Dec. 15.

62 of 73 Brothers & Booze Courtesy Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons Justin Combs and Quincy Brown pose for a sibling photo at the #ThisIsHoliday Game Night event presented by their dad's Tequila company, DeLeón, in Los Angeles.

63 of 73 Twice as Nice Will Heath/NBC/Getty Saturday Night Live's Dec. 17 musical guest, Lizzo, performs her song "Break Up Twice" during the episode in N.Y.C.

64 of 73 Family Victory Jean Catuffe/Getty Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, celebrate his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup win with their family in Qatar on Dec. 18.

65 of 73 Courtside with Dad Allen Berezovsky/Getty Will Ferrell and his son Mattias, 15, watch the L.A. Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18 at Crypto.com Arena.

66 of 73 Tight-Knit Cast Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Euphoria costars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya pose for a group photo at their show's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

67 of 73 Bright & Bold Emma McIntyre/WireImage Between her rosy hair and hot pink gown, Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim brings bold color to Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

68 of 73 Date Night Jon Kopaloff/Getty Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

69 of 73 Man of Honor Kristy Sparow/Getty Jamie Foxx arrives at his birthday bash — hosted by eyewear brand Privé Revaux and held at L'Arc nightclub in Paris — looking ready to celebrate in aviator frames and a fuzz-lined coat on Dec. 17.

70 of 73 Staying Warm Gotham/GC Images Looking cozy and chic in their wintertime apparel, husband and wife duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend time out and about in Montclair, New Jersey, on Dec. 17.

71 of 73 Hands in the Air Bruce Glikas/WireImage Julianne Hough celebrates the Dec. 17 debut of her nightclub concert series at N.Y.C.'s Paradise Club.

72 of 73 Star Power Alexander Tamargo/Getty Ava Max strikes a pose during her 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball set on Dec. 18 in Sunrise, Florida.