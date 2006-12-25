Star Tracks - Monday, December 25, 2006
DINERS' CLUB
Nicole Richie hooks up with Nicky Hilton to grab some burgers and a side of fries at retro diner Johnny Rockets in Hollywood on Friday.
CATCH OF THE DAY
Meanwhile Nicky's big sis Paris shows she can share the spotlight with other fish in the sea – for instance, tuna – during an appearance at Tokyo's Tsukiji Honganji temple to launch the new mobile phone FOMA on Friday.
HER DAILY OM
It's another workout well done for Madonna, who heads out of her London gym on Friday.
ROYAL ENTOURAGE
A regal-looking Scarlett Johansson gets some helping hands with her neverending train at a photo shoot with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz in New York City on Friday.
HOME PRIDE
Penélope Cruz hugs it out with Fluvi, the mascot for Expo Zaragoza 2008, in Zaragoza, Spain, on Friday. The actress was on hand to receive a medal from the Spanish city for her support of the upcoming Expo, which will showcase groundbreaking architectural exhibits from countries worldwide around the theme of "Water and Sustainable Development."
WITH OPEN ARMS
Dressed as alter ego Jiminy Glick, Martin Short shows wary guest star Mariska Hargitay how to embrace the spotlight during a performance of his Broadway show Fame Becomes Me in New York on Thursday.
RAY OF LIGHT
Gwyneth Paltrow takes London's dreary weather in stride on Wednesday, but trades in her peacoat for more coverage.
DATE NIGHT
Mischa Barton steps out with boyfriend Cisco Adler at Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala on Wednesday. The actress has a slew of films on the way in the new year, including the drama Virgin Territory, costarring Hayden Christensen.
IN THE AIR
Cue wind! Lindsay Lohan has a Marilyn Monroe-esque moment while continuing work on the thriller I Know Who Killed Me in L.A. on Wednesday. The actress told PEOPLE recently that she hasn't "worn shorts" because of the bruises from her pole-dancing lessons for her role as a stripper.
BUST A MOVE
Jamie Foxx does his best Michael Jackson impression during a visit to MTV's TRL on Wednesday. The Dreamgirls star broke it down to "Billie Jean" and led the delighted audience in a holiday-related cheer.
STEADY AS SHE GOES
Ashley Olsen – the darker counterpoint to sister Mary-Kate's new platinum look – keeps a watchful eye on her footing as she leaves Barneys in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
CHRISTMAS BELLES
Denise Richards stocks up on some holiday goodies with daughter Sam, 2, joined to her hip at trendy L.A. boutique Kitson on Thursday. Richards's daughter Lola, 1, was also along for the trip.
MAKING A STATEMENT
Enrique Iglesias has a message for the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday. The singer is reportedly in the country to perform at a private party in Tel Aviv.
SPREADING CHEER
Haylie and Hilary Duff find yuletide joy while shopping in Vancouver (where Haylie is filming a movie) on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, the sisters frolicked on the slopes of a ski resort in Whistler, British Columbia.
BACK IN BLACK
Posh, indeed: Victoria Beckham is a monochromatic vision while leaving chef Gordon Ramsay's restaurant Maze in London on Thursday.