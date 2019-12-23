Keith Urban Welcomes Nicole Kidman Home for the Holidays in Sydney, Plus Goldie Hawn, Nick Cannon & More
Reunited
Keith Urban picked up wife Nicole Kidman at the Sydney airport ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Giving Back
DJ Khaled and Meek Mill hosted a shopping spree with support from REFORM Alliance for children at the NBA Store in Manhattan, where they helped them buy sports apparel. Then, Robert Kraft arranged to fly the families to Gillette Stadium on the Patriots’ charter plane to watch the team take on the Buffalo Bills.
Christmas Chronicles
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell went shopping in Aspen, Colorado, together.
St. Nick
Nick Cannon dressed as Santa Claus at the second annual L.A. Give Back presented by the Zen, Power 106, Nick Cannon Mornings & Variety BGC in Los Angeles.
Good Company
Armie Hammer, Joan Smalls and Wilmer Valderrama attended the MDL Beast Festival Lunch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Stocking Up
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were spotted grocery shopping in L.A.
Happiness Begins
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas performed their hits during Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Atlanta.
Giving Back
Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson attend a screening of their film Just Mercy in Montgomery, Alabama.
Beach Getaway
Rita Ora enjoyed her holiday trip in St. Barts dressed in a blue bikini.
Family Outing
Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving her apartment in Tribeca with brother-in-law Frankie Jonas.
Smiley Woman
Little Women director Greta Gerwig was all smiles during her Tonight Show interview with host Jimmy Fallon in New York City.
Parents' Day Out
Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards had a date together in Los Angeles.
Move Along
Anna Kendrick does some heavy lifting while shooting her latest film in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Red Alert
Gloria Steinem joins birthday girl Jane Fonda on Friday at Fonda’s weekly “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest in Washington, D.C.
Shoulder On
Simon Cowell visits with a furry friend on Friday while vacationing in Barbados with partner Lauren Silverman and their family.
Cool Crew
The Jonas Brothers are winter coat goals on Friday while stepping out in New York City.
Cover Up
Bradley Cooper is hardly recognizable on Friday while leaving a gym in N.Y.C.
Bird Man
Armie Hammer attends the “Sounds of the Sands” Desert Trip during the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.
High Energy
Just Mercy costars Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson get hyped up during their visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Happy Hello
Margot Robbie waves to fans as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Comedy Queen
Kate McKinnon brings the laughs as guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Cheers to That
Derek Hough and a friend celebrate the debut of his and sister Julianne’s special, Holidays with the Houghs, with some help from the new Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig on Sunday in L.A.
Power Performance
Lea Michele puts on a show at Concert Hall on Thursday at the N.Y. Society for Ethical Culture in N.Y.C.
Spreading Cheer
Rachel Brosnahan gets crafty while delivering smiles with Amazon at Covenant House in New York City on Thursday.
Holiday Time
A Wrinkle in Time costars Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling pose together at the Polo x Vogue Holiday Event with Ralph Lauren on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Christmas Caroling
Guest star Jennifer Hudson and host Stephen Colbert belt out some tunes onstage during Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Giving Back
Dawn O’Porter and husband Chris O’Dowd volunteer at the Choose Love shop for Help Refugees in Covent Garden on Thursday in London.
Ready for His Close-up
Henry Cavill looks dapper while filming Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London.
Winter Competition
Rebel Wilson hangs out during day one of the World Snow Polo Championships in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday.
Spontaneous Sighting
Jude Law runs into director Terry Gilliam while out holiday shopping in North London on Thursday.
Airport Attire
Daniel Craig arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. early Friday morning wearing a cap, brown leather jacket and matching leather boots.
Courtside Couple
Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine enjoy themselves at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets basketball game at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.
Good Vibes
Jason Derulo continues his Cats promotional tour at Strahan, Sara and Keke in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Capped Off
Darren Criss gets into character on the Los Angeles set of Netflix’s Hollywood on Thursday.
Olivia Overseas
Olivia Culpo attends the MDL Beast Festival on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
'Beast' Buds
Joining her in Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Armie Hammer and Ed Westwick.
Flower Child
Mandy Moore shoots a scene for This Is Us on Thursday in Los Angeles.
The One That Got A-Sleigh
Katy Perry takes a turn sledding in the snow while joining Amazon in delivering smiles at a charity event at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The Cats Meow
Is it too late to get cast in Cats? Melissa McCartney and Allison Janney pose as cats while they guest-host The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A. on Wednesday.