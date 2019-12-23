Keith Urban Welcomes Nicole Kidman Home for the Holidays in Sydney, Plus Goldie Hawn, Nick Cannon & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 23, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 87

Reunited

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Keith Urban picked up wife Nicole Kidman at the Sydney airport ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 87

Giving Back

REFORM Alliance

DJ Khaled and Meek Mill hosted a shopping spree with support from REFORM Alliance for children at the NBA Store in Manhattan, where they helped them buy sports apparel. Then, Robert Kraft arranged to fly the families to Gillette Stadium on the Patriots’ charter plane to watch the team take on the Buffalo Bills.

3 of 87

Christmas Chronicles

SplashNews.com

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell went shopping in Aspen, Colorado, together.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 87

St. Nick

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Nick Cannon dressed as Santa Claus at the second annual L.A. Give Back presented by the Zen, Power 106, Nick Cannon Mornings & Variety BGC in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

5 of 87

Good Company

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Armie Hammer, Joan Smalls and Wilmer Valderrama attended the MDL Beast Festival Lunch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

6 of 87

Stocking Up

Mega Agency

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were spotted grocery shopping in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 87

Happiness Begins

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas performed their hits during Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 87

Giving Back

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson attend a screening of their film Just Mercy in Montgomery, Alabama.

Advertisement

9 of 87

Beach Getaway

Mega Agency

Rita Ora enjoyed her holiday trip in St. Barts dressed in a blue bikini.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 87

Family Outing

Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving her apartment in Tribeca with brother-in-law Frankie Jonas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 87

Smiley Woman

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Little Women director Greta Gerwig was all smiles during her Tonight Show interview with host Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 87

Parents' Day Out

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards had a date together in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 87

Move Along

Splash News Online

Anna Kendrick does some heavy lifting while shooting her latest film in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 87

Red Alert

Paul Morigi/Getty

Gloria Steinem joins birthday girl Jane Fonda on Friday at Fonda’s weekly “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 87

Shoulder On

Splash News Online

Simon Cowell visits with a furry friend on Friday while vacationing in Barbados with partner Lauren Silverman and their family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 87

Cool Crew

Splash News Online

The Jonas Brothers are winter coat goals on Friday while stepping out in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 87

Cover Up

The Image Direct

Bradley Cooper is hardly recognizable on Friday while leaving a gym in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 87

Bird Man

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Armie Hammer attends the “Sounds of the Sands” Desert Trip during the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 87

High Energy

Randy Holmes/ABC

Just Mercy costars Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson get hyped up during their visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 87

Happy Hello

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Margot Robbie waves to fans as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in Los Angeles.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 87

Comedy Queen

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kate McKinnon brings the laughs as guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 87

Cheers to That

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Derek Hough and a friend celebrate the debut of his and sister Julianne’s special, Holidays with the Houghs, with some help from the new Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 87

Power Performance

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Lea Michele puts on a show at Concert Hall on Thursday at the N.Y. Society for Ethical Culture in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 87

Spreading Cheer

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Rachel Brosnahan gets crafty while delivering smiles with Amazon at Covenant House in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 87

Holiday Time

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

A Wrinkle in Time costars Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling pose together at the Polo x Vogue Holiday Event with Ralph Lauren on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 87

Christmas Caroling

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Guest star Jennifer Hudson and host Stephen Colbert belt out some tunes onstage during Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 87

Giving Back

David M. Benett/Getty

Dawn O’Porter and husband Chris O’Dowd volunteer at the Choose Love shop for Help Refugees in Covent Garden on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 87

Ready for His Close-up

PA Images/So TV/INSTARimages.com

Henry Cavill looks dapper while filming Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 87

Winter Competition

SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson hangs out during day one of the World Snow Polo Championships in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 87

Spontaneous Sighting

Pacific Coast News

Jude Law runs into director Terry Gilliam while out holiday shopping in North London on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 87

Airport Attire

The Image Direct

Daniel Craig arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. early Friday morning wearing a cap, brown leather jacket and matching leather boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 87

Courtside Couple

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine enjoy themselves at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets basketball game at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 87

Good Vibes

Shutterstock

Jason Derulo continues his Cats promotional tour at Strahan, Sara and Keke in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 87

Capped Off

The Image Direct

Darren Criss gets into character on the Los Angeles set of Netflix’s Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 87

Olivia Overseas

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Olivia Culpo attends the MDL Beast Festival on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 87

'Beast' Buds

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Joining her in Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Armie Hammer and Ed Westwick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 87

Flower Child

Backgrid

Mandy Moore shoots a scene for This Is Us on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 87

The One That Got A-Sleigh

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Katy Perry takes a turn sledding in the snow while joining Amazon in delivering smiles at a charity event at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 87

The Cats Meow

Terence Patrick/CBS

Is it too late to get cast in Cats? Melissa McCartney and Allison Janney pose as cats while they guest-host The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A. on Wednesday. 