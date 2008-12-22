Star Tracks - Monday, December 22, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

FIT TO A TEE

Credit: INF

Portia de Rossi makes a fashion – and political – statement while stepping out Saturday in Beverly Hills with wife Ellen DeGeneres. Last month, California passed Proposition 8, a ban on same-sex marriage that the talk-show host wrote on her Web site left her .

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

ICE QUEEN

Credit: Splash News Online

Mary-Kate Olsen gets in the holiday swing of things by hitting the ice Friday at New York City's Rockefeller Center with pals. The following night, she was back in Hollywood partying with pals (including Kirsten Dunst) at Bardot.

3 of 15

STYLE SQUAD

Credit: Flynet

Victoria Beckham turns the streets of Milan into her personal runway Sunday while out with designer pals Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Beckham is temporarily living in Italy while hubby David Beckham plays for soccer team AC Milan.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SOCIAL CALL

Credit: Anthony/Shirley/isschedyk/Pacific Coast News

Two days after her home was broken into, Paris Hilton is still smiling as she heads out to dinner with new BFF Brittany Flickinger (not pictured) at West Hollywood's STK on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

MAD PLAIDERS

Credit: RAMEY

Days after celebrating her 28th birthday with a Clockwork Orange-themed costume party, Christina Aguilera and hubby Jordan Bratman get in gear – in his-and-her plaid! – for some holiday shopping Sunday in Beverly Hills.

6 of 15

Vampire Makeover

Credit: NED/Finalpixx

Robert Pattinson, shorn of his trademark tousled locks, tries his best to stuff his small convertible Audi with large holiday packages.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

A Late Supper

Credit: Turgeon/Rocke/Lee/Splash News Online

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston leave the Olive Tree Cafe in New York's Greenwich Village after she taped Conan O'Brien's Friday night show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

SANTA ZAC!

Credit: Amy Graves/WireImage

Forget the red suit and beard – Zac Efron is plenty jolly as he joins with Gifts.com to bring more than $10,000 worth of presents to the Mattel Children's Hospital at UCLA on Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BRIGHT SMILE

Credit: Fame Pictures

A lavender-clad Eva Longoria Parker is in good spirits, smiling from cheek-to-cheek as the Desperate Housewife spends Thursday afternoon out with a friend on West Hollywood's chic Sunset Plaza strip.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

BAGGAGE HANDLER

Credit: Jarrod Ryan/ Bauer-Griffin

Is he heading home to Australia for the holidays? PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive – and the newly minted Academy Award host – Hugh Jackman has bags packed and ready to go while arriving for his flight Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

COOL RUNNINGS

Credit: Gaz Shirley/ Pacific Coast News

Fitness fanatic Matthew McConaughey gets pulses racing – especially his own – while out for a jog Friday near his Malibu home.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BABES IN ARMS

Credit: MAXA /Landov

Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale are the perfect parental tag team! The happy couple take their sons, Kingston, 2, and Zuma, 4 months, out Thursday at L.A. shopping mecca, The Grove.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PEEK-A-BOO

Credit: Gotcha Images / Splash News Online

Can you see me now? British pop star Lily Allen makes a super sexy statement – check out her racy see-through top! – during an outing in West London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BIG BANG THEORY

Credit: Goffredo Crollalanza/ Pacific Coast News

Days after hanging out at the L.A. Lakers game with her boyfriend, Zac Efron (not pictured), Vanessa Hudgens – pulling her side-swept bangs forward – gets back to work Thursday, where she reportedly spent four hours in a Westwood, Calif., recording studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

DELIVERY SERVICE

Credit: Joe Kohen/WireImage

Adrian Grenier braves the snowy New York conditions on Friday for a good cause: The Entourage star helps unload City Harvest's new trucks while delivering food to people in need, as part of the Feeding America campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff