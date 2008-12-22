Star Tracks - Monday, December 22, 2008
FIT TO A TEE
Portia de Rossi makes a fashion – and political – statement while stepping out Saturday in Beverly Hills with wife Ellen DeGeneres. Last month, California passed Proposition 8, a ban on same-sex marriage that the talk-show host wrote on her Web site left her .
ICE QUEEN
Mary-Kate Olsen gets in the holiday swing of things by hitting the ice Friday at New York City's Rockefeller Center with pals. The following night, she was back in Hollywood partying with pals (including Kirsten Dunst) at Bardot.
STYLE SQUAD
Victoria Beckham turns the streets of Milan into her personal runway Sunday while out with designer pals Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Beckham is temporarily living in Italy while hubby David Beckham plays for soccer team AC Milan.
SOCIAL CALL
Two days after her home was broken into, Paris Hilton is still smiling as she heads out to dinner with new BFF Brittany Flickinger (not pictured) at West Hollywood's STK on Sunday.
MAD PLAIDERS
Days after celebrating her 28th birthday with a Clockwork Orange-themed costume party, Christina Aguilera and hubby Jordan Bratman get in gear – in his-and-her plaid! – for some holiday shopping Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Vampire Makeover
Robert Pattinson, shorn of his trademark tousled locks, tries his best to stuff his small convertible Audi with large holiday packages.
A Late Supper
John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston leave the Olive Tree Cafe in New York's Greenwich Village after she taped Conan O'Brien's Friday night show.
SANTA ZAC!
Forget the red suit and beard – Zac Efron is plenty jolly as he joins with Gifts.com to bring more than $10,000 worth of presents to the Mattel Children's Hospital at UCLA on Friday.
BRIGHT SMILE
A lavender-clad Eva Longoria Parker is in good spirits, smiling from cheek-to-cheek as the Desperate Housewife spends Thursday afternoon out with a friend on West Hollywood's chic Sunset Plaza strip.
BAGGAGE HANDLER
Is he heading home to Australia for the holidays? PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive – and the newly minted Academy Award host – Hugh Jackman has bags packed and ready to go while arriving for his flight Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.
COOL RUNNINGS
Fitness fanatic Matthew McConaughey gets pulses racing – especially his own – while out for a jog Friday near his Malibu home.
BABES IN ARMS
Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale are the perfect parental tag team! The happy couple take their sons, Kingston, 2, and Zuma, 4 months, out Thursday at L.A. shopping mecca, The Grove.
PEEK-A-BOO
Can you see me now? British pop star Lily Allen makes a super sexy statement – check out her racy see-through top! – during an outing in West London on Friday.
BIG BANG THEORY
Days after hanging out at the L.A. Lakers game with her boyfriend, Zac Efron (not pictured), Vanessa Hudgens – pulling her side-swept bangs forward – gets back to work Thursday, where she reportedly spent four hours in a Westwood, Calif., recording studio.
DELIVERY SERVICE
Adrian Grenier braves the snowy New York conditions on Friday for a good cause: The Entourage star helps unload City Harvest's new trucks while delivering food to people in need, as part of the Feeding America campaign.