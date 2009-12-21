Star Tracks: Monday, December 21, 2009
PUPPY LOVE
Who's a good boy? Zac Efron gives some love to a furry friend at the 2009 USPA World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colo., Sunday.
TUNING UP
Rihanna is all smiles in the snow as she rehearses in New York's Rockefeller Center in preparation for a segment for New Year's Eve with Carson Daly.
THE FRAME GAME
New glasses? Britney Spears stays buttoned up (and well-accessorized) after touching down Monday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The pop singer recently launched "Bulls#it Alerts" on her Web site to give fans "the inside scoop" on her life.
JUST CHILLIN'
Rocking a pair of sky-high heels and a warm coat, Mariah Carey finds herself in a winter wonderland, celebrating the holiday season with an escape to Aspen, Colo., on Sunday.
SNOW ANGEL
Also in Aspen, hands-on mom Heidi Klum holds tight to her well-bundled baby girl, 2-month-old daughter Lou, during her family vacation Sunday.
BEAR NECESSITIES
Dashing dad David Beckham supervises sons, Romeo, 7, and Cruz, 4, as they make their way through London's Heathrow Airport Saturday.
SNOW MAN
Incoming! Hugh Jackman takes advantage of the fresh New York City snowfall Sunday and engages in a friendly snowball fight with son Oscar, 9, in downtown Manhattan.
SANTA BABY
Just call her Santa's helper! Former Girls Next Door star Holly Madison cozies up to the big man himself during the Holly Jolly Christmas Toy Drive at Grimaldi's Pizzeria Sunday in Las Vegas.
TOUCHY-FEELY
She's showing! Mom-to-be Amy Adams reveals her burgeoning baby bump while shopping with fiancé Darren Le Gallo in Los Angeles Friday. The actress, who's due in the spring, recently said she's "impatient" to learn the gender of her baby.
HOLDING PATTERN
After spending Wednesday with mom Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, 1-year-old Bronx assumes a favorite position – on his daddy Pete Wentz's back! – during an afternoon stroll Thursday in New York.
ON THE RUN
Reese Witherspoon hits the ground running Friday, working up a sweat with a girlfriend during her morning jog in Santa Monica, Calif.
FESTIVE FAMILY
Ever the fashionista, Gwen Stefani makes sure her boys Zuma, 1, and Kingston, 3, are seasonally styled during a sweet family outing with Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) in London Friday.
TEE TIME
Jerry O'Connell takes a swing at a new role in the NBC pilot Rex Is Not Your Lawyer filming Thursday in Los Angeles. The actor, who is currently attending Southwestern Law School, will coincidentally play a lawyer on the new comedy.
BROWN BAG IT
Is that a briefcase? Matthew McConaughey keeps it business casual during a brisk walk in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday. The actor and girlfriend Camila Alves are expecting their second child in the coming weeks.
PHONE IT IN
Perhaps he's just getting into the holiday spirit – but Jon Gosselin can't stop smiling while chatting on the phone near his Reading, Pa., home Friday. The same day, the former reality star's divorce from ex Kate Gosselin was finalized.