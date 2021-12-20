Jason Momoa Hits the Beach in Hawaii, Plus Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa, Taika Waititi and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Walk the Walk
Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.
All Bundled Up
Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.
Beachy Keen
Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.
Toy Story
Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.
Feel the Magic
Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.
Plaid Vibes
A solo Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.
Season of Giving
Meek Mill hosts a holiday giveaway at Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia on Dec. 19.
Fab Four
Jenna Dewan, Regina Hall, Vanessa Hudgens and Tracee Ellis Ross
attend LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the home of
Ashlee Margolis on Dec. 17.
Couples' Crossing
Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze hold hands while grocery shopping over the weekend in Los Angeles.
One Cool Cast
Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves attend The Matrix Resurrections premiere on Dec. 18 at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco.
Red Pill, Red Dress
Jada Pinkett Smith turns heads in red at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Dec. 18.
Boy in the Band
Jimmy Kimmel plays the clarinet with the Oregon State University marching band at the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 18.
From Morning to Night
Reese Witherspoon waves to the audience during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Dec. 17.
Colorful Cravings
Chrissy Teigen wears a pop of color as she steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.
It Runs in the Family
Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson share a laugh at the L.A. Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at Ashlee Margolis' home on Dec. 17.
On the Move
Kendall Jenner heads to a photo shoot after attending FWRD creative meetings in Beverly Hills on Dec. 17.
Proud Moment
Harry Belafonte poses with Rev. Al Sharpton after Belafonte receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour from Ambassador of France to the United States, Phillipe Etienne, in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.
Sweet Treat
Actress, body positive advocate and host of the Redefine You podcast, Hayley Hasselhoff, enjoys holiday treats at the #PlenityBillboardBites in New York City on Dec. 17, helping to shift the conversation to remove weight stigma.
For the Children
Nick Carter and his family host the Home 4 the Holidays virtual cooking event to benefit Cure 4 the Kids Cancer Center.
The One
Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.
Mama's Boy
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.
Costar Love
Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.
Movie Night
Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16.
Stay Bright
Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.
Tonight Show Taping
Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.
A New Reign Begins
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.
'Monsta' Crew
I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.
iHeart Tate
Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."
Jingle Ball Jam
The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.
Major Moment
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.
Street Style
Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.
Cozy Vibes
Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A.
Hand in Hand
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15.
Gotta Jet
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15.
The Apple Doesn't Fall Far
Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of American Underdog together on Dec. 15.
J'Adore Paris
Lily Collins attends a special screening of Emily in Paris season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15.
Movie Magic
Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.
Staying Up Late
Marisa Tomei pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C.
Here We Go-Go!
The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14.
Peace Out
Priyanka Chopra makes us green with envy while visiting Good Morning America on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.
Wheel-y Happy
Dominic Cooper takes a ride on an e-bike while out and about in London on Dec. 12.
Toy Story
Model Chanel Iman brings daughters Cali and Cassie to the flagship opening preview of Toys"R"Us at East Rutherford, New Jersey's American Dream.
Hip with It
Chloë Grace Moretz attends the premiere of Mother/Android in L.A. on Dec. 15.
Back in the Big Apple
Alicia Keys gives a free pop-up concert in her hometown of N.Y.C. at The Rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to celebrate her album KEYS on Dec. 15.
Fashion Moment
Matthew McConaughey looks stylish in his light blue suit as he heads to Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.
But First, Coffee
Jessica Alba grabs a coffee to fuel her day while out in L.A. on Dec. 15.
Lots of Love
Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of This Is Us at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.
Think Pink
Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.
City Nights
Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.
High Honors
Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.
Premiere Date
Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.
Off to the Movies
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.
Star Power
Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of The Voice season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.
Suited Up
Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at The King's Man New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.
Spreading Holiday Cheer
Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.
The Final Season
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the This Is Us season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.
Party People
Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.
In the Spotlight
Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.
Go Team Kelly!
Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at The Voice live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.
Party with Gwen
Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A.
Beachy Keen
Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.
Double Trouble
Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.
Happy Faces
Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.