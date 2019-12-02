Emma Stone & Boyfriend Dave McCary Have a Date in N.Y.C., Plus Nick Jonas, Marion Cotillard & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
December 02, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 120

Big Apple Date

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Emma Stone stepped out with her boyfriend Dave McCary after a shopping date in New York City.

2 of 120

Peace Out

JALAL MORCHIDI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard was in good spirits at a screening during the 18th annual Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.

3 of 120

Together Again

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek and his Dancing with the Stars pro partner Emma Slater reunited to attend dancer Keo Motsepe’s birthda celebration in Los Angeles.

4 of 120

Dog Dad

Gotham/GC Images

Nick Jonas took new puppy Gino for a walk in New York City.

5 of 120

Music Man

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Rami Malek hosted the screening and reception of Rocketman with director Dexter Fletcher in West Hollywood, California.

6 of 120

Biebers Take Miami

Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were arm-in-arm at a coffee shop in Miami.

7 of 120

Regal Star

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tilda Swinton attended the opening ceremony during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.

8 of 120

Courtside Couple

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton watched the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

9 of 120

Darling Duo

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco and Diana Ross were all smiles at the Keep the Promise 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Dallas, Texas.

10 of 120

Queen of the Court

James Devaney/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige was decked out in Gucci at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

11 of 120

Giving Back

Haile Sebastian

Sandra Lee helped prep, cook, deliver, serve and clean-up for 22,000 people on Thanksgiving Day with Citymeals on Wheels in New York City.

12 of 120

No. 1 Fan

Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images

Rihanna attended the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

13 of 120

Breaking Character

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Tracy Morgan and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hilariously took part in the “Cue Card Cold Read” segment in costume.

14 of 120

White Hot

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Zendaya looked gorgeous at the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

15 of 120

Cerulean Céline

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Céline Dion performed her new song “Imperfections” during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

16 of 120

Most Musical

Zuma/SplashNews.com

Debbie Gibson was all smiles on a float during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

17 of 120

Pattern Maker

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC

A colorful Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

18 of 120

Star Power

Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Kim Petras performs her hits during her Clarity Tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on Wednesday. 

19 of 120

Going for 'Gold'

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum arrives to the New York City set of Strahan, Sara and Keke on Wednesday.

20 of 120

Photo Finish

Mega

Hailey Baldwin hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday for a pre-Thanksgiving photo shoot.

21 of 120

In the Bag

Marksman/Mega

Casey Affleck makes a grocery run at Gelson’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

22 of 120

Spin Cycle

Best Image/Backgrid

Jerry Seinfeld takes a bike ride through New York City’s Times Square on Wednesday.

23 of 120

Sign of the Times

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

John Boyega signs autographs for fans outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

24 of 120

City Slicker

Peter Parker/Splash

Bella Hadid blends in with the crowd in New York City on Wednesday.

25 of 120

Lucky Number

Giorgio Perottino/Getty

Rihanna poses with her personalized Juventus’ T-shirt during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday.

26 of 120

Second Skin

Media-Mode/Splash

Robert and Terri Irwin walk the red carpet with a special guest at the 2019 ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.

27 of 120

Color Blocking

Don Arnold/WireImage

Also at the ARIA Awards on Wednesday, Khalid.

28 of 120

Sparkle Motion

Jose Perez/Splash

Kelly Rowland shines outside the Today studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

29 of 120

Holiday Help

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Big Sean poses with volunteers at the 2019 Annual Allstar Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition event at River Rouge High School in Michigan on Tuesday.

30 of 120

Mic Check

Cindy Ord/Getty

Oscar Isaac stops by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Tuesday.

31 of 120

Stage Set

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Rod Stewart performs at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday.

32 of 120

Run Along

Splash

Nick Offerman takes a jog through his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

33 of 120

So Gifted

Michael Simon

La La Anthony shops local for her holiday gifts and has them shipped using the Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

34 of 120

Live from L.A.

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Laura Dern arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

35 of 120

Shirt the Issue

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell arrives at her Fashion for Relief pop-up event at Westfield London on Tuesday night.

36 of 120

Musical Mashup

Jason Kempin/Getty

Gavin Degraw and Chris Young attend a taping of CMT Crossroads: Gavin Degraw & Chris Young at The Factory at Franklin in Tennessee on Tuesday.

37 of 120

Fight On

Mega

Halle Berry is snapped on Tuesday on the New Jersey set of her upcoming directorial debut MMA movie, Bruised. The star had to step back from production for a few days after suffering an injury on set last week.

38 of 120

Spirit of the Season

Hewitt/Mclees/Splash

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leave the St. James Church Christmas Carol Fayre in London on Tuesday.

39 of 120

Party Perfect

Don Arnold/WireImage

Carly Rae Jepsen attends the re-opening of Louis Vuitton’s Sydney flagship store in Australia on Wednesday.

40 of 120

Turkey Trot

Leon Prevost

Megan Thee Stallion spends some time at the Houston Food Bank Portwall Pantry on Tuesday, where she contributed $15,400 worth of turkeys to 1050 households in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

41 of 120

Proud Billy

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal (left) pose backstage at Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical with show’s star, Adrienne Warren. The trio were also joined by actress and director Trudie Styler.

42 of 120

Victory Lap

Raymond Hall/GC

Hannah Brown leaves the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Tuesday after stopping by the show to talk about her Dancing with the Stars win.

43 of 120

Orange You Glad?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Abigail Spencer makes time for a chat at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

44 of 120