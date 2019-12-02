Emma Stone & Boyfriend Dave McCary Have a Date in N.Y.C., Plus Nick Jonas, Marion Cotillard & More

Big Apple Date
Emma Stone stepped out with her boyfriend Dave McCary after a shopping date in New York City.
Peace Out
Marion Cotillard was in good spirits at a screening during the 18th annual Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.
Together Again
James Van Der Beek and his Dancing with the Stars pro partner Emma Slater reunited to attend dancer Keo Motsepe’s birthda celebration in Los Angeles.
Dog Dad
Nick Jonas took new puppy Gino for a walk in New York City.
Music Man
Rami Malek hosted the screening and reception of Rocketman with director Dexter Fletcher in West Hollywood, California.
Biebers Take Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were arm-in-arm at a coffee shop in Miami.
Regal Star
Tilda Swinton attended the opening ceremony during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.
Courtside Couple
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton watched the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Darling Duo
Dascha Polanco and Diana Ross were all smiles at the Keep the Promise 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Dallas, Texas.
Queen of the Court
Mary J. Blige was decked out in Gucci at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Giving Back
Sandra Lee helped prep, cook, deliver, serve and clean-up for 22,000 people on Thanksgiving Day with Citymeals on Wheels in New York City.
No. 1 Fan
Rihanna attended the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.
Breaking Character
Tracy Morgan and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hilariously took part in the “Cue Card Cold Read” segment in costume.
White Hot
Zendaya looked gorgeous at the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
Cerulean Céline
Céline Dion performed her new song “Imperfections” during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Most Musical
Debbie Gibson was all smiles on a float during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Pattern Maker
A colorful Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Star Power
Kim Petras performs her hits during her Clarity Tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on Wednesday.
Going for 'Gold'
Jeff Goldblum arrives to the New York City set of Strahan, Sara and Keke on Wednesday.
Photo Finish
Hailey Baldwin hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday for a pre-Thanksgiving photo shoot.
In the Bag
Casey Affleck makes a grocery run at Gelson’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Spin Cycle
Jerry Seinfeld takes a bike ride through New York City’s Times Square on Wednesday.
Sign of the Times
John Boyega signs autographs for fans outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
City Slicker
Bella Hadid blends in with the crowd in New York City on Wednesday.
Lucky Number
Rihanna poses with her personalized Juventus’ T-shirt during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday.
Second Skin
Robert and Terri Irwin walk the red carpet with a special guest at the 2019 ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.
Color Blocking
Also at the ARIA Awards on Wednesday, Khalid.
Sparkle Motion
Kelly Rowland shines outside the Today studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Holiday Help
Big Sean poses with volunteers at the 2019 Annual Allstar Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition event at River Rouge High School in Michigan on Tuesday.
Mic Check
Oscar Isaac stops by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Tuesday.
Stage Set
Rod Stewart performs at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday.
Run Along
Nick Offerman takes a jog through his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.
So Gifted
La La Anthony shops local for her holiday gifts and has them shipped using the Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Live from L.A.
Laura Dern arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Shirt the Issue
Naomi Campbell arrives at her Fashion for Relief pop-up event at Westfield London on Tuesday night.
Musical Mashup
Gavin Degraw and Chris Young attend a taping of CMT Crossroads: Gavin Degraw & Chris Young at The Factory at Franklin in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Fight On
Halle Berry is snapped on Tuesday on the New Jersey set of her upcoming directorial debut MMA movie, Bruised. The star had to step back from production for a few days after suffering an injury on set last week.
Spirit of the Season
Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leave the St. James Church Christmas Carol Fayre in London on Tuesday.
Party Perfect
Carly Rae Jepsen attends the re-opening of Louis Vuitton’s Sydney flagship store in Australia on Wednesday.
Turkey Trot
Megan Thee Stallion spends some time at the Houston Food Bank Portwall Pantry on Tuesday, where she contributed $15,400 worth of turkeys to 1050 households in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Proud Billy
Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal (left) pose backstage at Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical with show’s star, Adrienne Warren. The trio were also joined by actress and director Trudie Styler.
Victory Lap
Hannah Brown leaves the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Tuesday after stopping by the show to talk about her Dancing with the Stars win.
Orange You Glad?
Abigail Spencer makes time for a chat at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.