Juliette Lewis Attends an Event in L.A., Plus Stormzy, Simu Liu & Girlfriend Allison Hsu and More

01 of 80 All Hands Araya Doheny/Getty Juliette Lewis strikes a pose as she attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Juliette Lewis event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Dec. 17 in Los Angeles, California.

02 of 80 Music Man David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Stormzy attends and hosts "A Very #MERKY Christmas" at Fairfield Halls on Dec. 16 in London, England.

03 of 80 Date Night Jon Kopaloff/Getty Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

04 of 80 Stepping Out Steven Simione/Getty Issa Rae attends the Amazing Grace Conservatory 25th Anniversary Celebration "Home for the Holidays" event at The Beehive on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, California.

05 of 80 Diva Darling Gotham/GC Mariah Carey is seen out and about in a fluffy white coat on Dec. 16 in New York City.

06 of 80 Rock On! Jeff Kravitz/Getty for P+ and MTV James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, California.

07 of 80 What's Crackin'? David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe pull a Christmas Cracker of Daniel Craig's face at a photocall for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at King's Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17 in London, England.

08 of 80 Rock Star Status Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Daniel Wagner, Jimmy Kimmel and Sam Kiszka at Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert held at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, California.

09 of 80 Call Me Maybe Karwai Tang/WireImage Tom Hanks and son Truman Hanks get together at a photo call for A Man Called Otto in London on Dec. 16.

10 of 80 Cuffing Season David Fisher/Shutterstock Another day, another red carpet for Kate Hudson, who attends the BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event in her honor in London on Dec. 16.

11 of 80 Set Dressing Backgrid Margaret Qualley hits the set of And in New Orleans on Dec. 16.

12 of 80 Sheer Drama John Salangsang/Shutterstock Olivia Wilde has some fun with fashion at the Babylon premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

13 of 80 Family Ties Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Margot Robbie and mom Sarie Kessler attend the Babylon premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

14 of 80 Star Arrival Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Brad Pitt arrives to the premiere of Babylon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

15 of 80 Laugh Out Loud Nina Westervelt/Getty Lily Collins and Ashley Park share a laugh at a special screening of season 3 of Emily in Paris at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15 in New York City.

16 of 80 Action! Backgrid Emma Stone gets into character for the upcoming film And in New Orleans on Dec. 14.

17 of 80 Around the Block Backgrid Jennifer Lopez wears a black and red flannel while out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

19 of 80 Living Legend Neil Mockford/GC Images Tom Hanks is all smiles while leaving a photo call for his new film, A Man Called Otto, at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Dec. 16.

20 of 80 Peace Out Jerritt Clark/Getty 2Chainz attends the Amazon Music Live Concert Series in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

21 of 80 Raise the Roof Derek White/Getty Macklemore performs onstage at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on Dec. 15 in Atlanta.

22 of 80 Daddy-Daughter Date John Salangsang/Shutterstock Tobey Maguire attends the Babylon premiere with his daughter with ex Jennifer Meyer, 16-year-old Ruby, on Dec. 15.

23 of 80 Sign of the Times The Image direct Harry Styles walking around in Los Angeles after returning from his world tour on Dec. 15.

24 of 80 Dancing Through the Holidays Jason Kempin/Getty Mickey Guyton performs at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Dec. 15.

25 of 80 Fun in France Pascal Le Segretain/Getty On Dec. 15, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe share a laugh while walking the carpet at the Paris premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

26 of 80 Blush-Toned Beauty Raymond Hall/GC Images Buttoned up in a pink mini dress, Lily Collins steps out into the N.Y.C. evening on Dec. 15.

27 of 80 Big City, Bright Clothes Gotham/GC Images Kate Walsh stands out in a colorblock pantsuit at the New York City Emily in Paris pop-up event to promote the show's third season on Dec. 15.

28 of 80 Puffed Up The image Direct Janet Jackson looks ready to take on colder climates as she arrives at N.Y.C.'s John F. Kennedy Airport in an oversized parka on Dec. 14.

29 of 80 Classy Costars Gilbert Flores/Getty Lucy Boynton and Christian Bale attend the L.A. premiere of their Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye on Dec. 14.

30 of 80 Glamorous Greetings Bauer-Griffin/GC Images In a shiny trench coat, Margot Robbie smiles, waves and shades her eyes with rectangular sunglasses in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

31 of 80 Fluffy Flair Backgrid Jennifer Lopez stays warm in a cozy fur coat and casual denim while shopping on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles.

32 of 80 White House Holiday Samuel Corum/Getty Gladys Knight sings at the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit Dinner on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C., while President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris look on from seats in the audience.

33 of 80 Metro Metallics Splash news online Mini-mom model Leni Klum shines in a full silver ensemble as she poses by subway turnstiles for an underground photo shoot in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 14.

34 of 80 Love on Stage Andrew Chin/Getty Husband and wife duo Katharine McPhee and David Foster continue their live concert series, The Kat & Dave Show, in Vancouver on Dec. 14.

35 of 80 Color in the Cold The IMage Direct Winter has hit L.A., and Alison Brie is dressing accordingly! In a colorful fleece jacket and a beanie, the actress steps out for a stroll on Dec. 13.

36 of 80 Understated Elegance Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Stephanie Hsu poses in a black flared jacket and matching skirt while attending the WrapWomen's Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 in L.A.

37 of 80 Hot Pants Vivien Killilea/Getty Sharon Stone brings some sparkle to the premiere of Netflix's new horror flick, The Pale Blue Eye, on Dec. 14 in L.A.

38 of 80 My Movie, My Mind Cindy Ord/Getty Selena Gomez goes glam in New York City while attending a private screening of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, hosted by the Rare Impact Fund, on Dec. 14.

39 of 80 Minty Fresh Gotham/GC Images Lily Collins goes green on Dec. 14 for a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.

40 of 80 Suit Yourself Emma McIntyre/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar has a '90s moment at TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica on Dec. 14.

41 of 80 Keep It Cool Gotham/GC Images Janelle Monáe continues her stylish Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery press tour with a visit to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.

42 of 80 High Note Terry Wyatt/Getty Lainey Wilson attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening the new Nashville headquarters of the Academy of Country Music on Dec. 14.

43 of 80 Boston Strong London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Ben Affleck brings son Samuel to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13.

44 of 80 In the Dark Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Billie Eilish has a moody moment during her performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 13.

45 of 80 To Boot 1 / BACKGRID Kylie Jenner stuns in a white dress and knee-high, feathered boots for a family holiday dinner at Casa Vega restaurant in Studio City, California, on Dec. 13.

46 of 80 Two of a Kind Anthony Behar/Shutterstock Steve Martin and Selena Gomez get together at a SAG New York screening of their Hulu series Only Murders in the Building on Dec. 13.

47 of 80 Major Moment Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Star Naomi Ackie gets a greeting from Clive Davis, with Stanley Tucci, at the Dec. 13 premiere of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

48 of 80 LBD Life Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop Gwyneth Paltrow gets glammed up for the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

49 of 80 The Voice David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images Chris Martin and director Mandana Biscotti get together at the London premiere of The Voice of Dust & Ash on Dec. 13.

50 of 80 Wish Come True Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas don shades of blue for the N.Y.C. premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Dec. 13.

51 of 80 Singing for Equality BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Cyndi Lauper performs on the White House's South Lawn in celebration of President Joe Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on Dec.13.

52 of 80 Pretty Belle Pierre Suu/WireImage Penélope Cruz is in good spirits at the L'immensita photo call at Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelleon in Paris on Dec. 13.

53 of 80 Laid Back Dave Benett/Getty Eddie Redmayne attends a special screening of The Good Nurse hosted by Dior at The Charlotte Street Hotel in London on Dec. 13.

54 of 80 Sunsoaked MEGA Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander soak in some warm weather while vacationing in St. Barts on Dec. 11.

55 of 80 Going for a Stroll Backgrid Cindy Crawford is all smiles while walking with hubby Rande Gerber in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 13.

56 of 80 Golden Girl Splash News Online Gisele Bündchen shines bright in a gold ensemble while attending an event for jewelry brand Vivara in São Paolo, Brazil, on Dec. 12.

57 of 80 All Bundled Up Splash News Online Ashanti isn't letting the frigid N.Y.C. weather get her down, smiling while leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York City on Dec. 13.

58 of 80 Match Made in Heaven Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Zoe Saldaña and husband Marco Perego attend the Hollywood premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12.

59 of 80 Happy in Love Carlos Alvarez/Getty Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson pose for photographers at the El Peor Vecino Del Mundo (A Man Called Otto) premiere in Madrid on Dec. 12.

60 of 80 In Black and White The Image Direct Janelle Monáe rocks a cool ensemble while out in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 13.

61 of 80 Breaking Barriers Courtesy Jessica Alba poses with The Honest Company's newly appointed CEO, Carla Vernón, on Dec. 12. Vernon is the only Afro-Latina CEO for a publicly traded company in the United States.

62 of 80 Bust a Move Dave Kotinsky/Getty Khalid performs during iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 12.

63 of 80 Special Night Phillip Faraone/Getty Glen Powell and Joe Jonas attend a special screening of Devotion hosted by J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath at Bad Robot in Santa Monica on Dec. 12.

64 of 80 Out and About Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Hailey Bieber runs errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

65 of 80 Man's Best Friend Backgrid Justin Theroux wears matching puffer jackets with his dog Kuma while braving the frigid temperatures around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 12.

66 of 80 In Conversation Araya Doheny/Getty Jessie Buckley chats about her upcoming film, Women Talking, during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

67 of 80 Holiday Spirit MOVI Inc Grace Van Patten and her boyfriend/Tell Me Lies costar Jackson White do some Christmas shopping in L.A. on Dec. 12.

68 of 80 Stair Stepper Craig Barritt/Getty Wednesday star Joy Sunday attends Netflix and The WIE Suite's celebration of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths in New York on Dec.12.

69 of 80 Emerald City Jason Mendez/Getty In a sheer green embellished top with matching earrings, Vivica A. Fox pays a vibrant visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

70 of 80 Arm in Arm The image direct Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12, both looking ready for chillier days in long coats and beanies.

71 of 80 Legends Only Dave Benett/Getty At the London premiere of the Disney Documentary If These Walls Could Sing, Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Giles Martin, Lesley "Twiggy" Lawson and Leigh Lawson pose for a photo on Dec. 12.

72 of 80 Girl Dad Dave Benett/Getty Paul McCartney brings his daughters Stella and Mary as his dates for the premiere of If These Walls Could Sing on Dec. 12 in London.

73 of 80 Blue-tiful John Phillips/Getty Minnie Driver stuns in royal blue at the world premiere of The Witcher: Blood Origin in London on Dec. 12.

74 of 80 On the Green Courtesy Anthony Mackie cruises in a golf cart at the weekend's Pepsi Zero Sugar 16th Annual Irie Weekend Big Golf Classic presented by Adidas in Miami.

76 of 80 Pit Bull Pal Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Theroux and his canine confidante, Kuma, sit together during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star tribute event at New York's American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 11.

77 of 80 Java Joy Backgrid Love is in the Santa Monica air as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy a coffee date at Starbucks on Dec. 11.

78 of 80 Rallying Speech Sarah Morris/Getty Anthropologist Jane Goodall takes the mic at the 2022 LA3C Festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10.

79 of 80 Festive Five Noah Graham/Getty The whole family joins together for Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys celebration in Oakland on Dec. 11, with kids Riley, 11, Cannon, 4, and Ryan, 7, matching Dad in holiday-themed sweatshirts.