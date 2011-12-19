Star Tracks: Monday, December 19, 2011

Carey shows off her ski resort wear in Aspen, Colo. Plus: Reese & Jim, Jennifer Hudson, Tom & Katie and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

HEEL THYSELF

Credit: GSI Media

Mariah Carey shows off her flirty side – and a stylish pair of heels! – while out shopping in Aspen, Colo., on Sunday.

HELPING HAND

Credit: Fame

Still sporting a broken finger, Reese Witherspoon gets a hand with the holiday shopping from hubby Jim Toth in L.A. on Sunday.

THREE OF A KIND

Credit: National Photo Group

Hey, party people! Katie Holmes gets ready to celebrate her 33rd birthday with hubby Tom Cruise and daughter Suri, 5, at Buddakan in New York City Sunday night.

RED HOT

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Stunning Jennifer Hudson proves she's still got some dangerous curves despite her dramatic weight loss while performing at VH1 Divas Celebrate Soul on Sunday in N.Y.C.

TOUGH ACT

Credit: Mark Doyle/Splash News Online

Looks like marriage suits her! A black-clad Sinead O'Connor adds a pop of color to her leather ensemble after a performance Sunday night at Dublin's Olympia Theatre.

HOLIDAY P.D.A.

Credit: Flynet

Loved-up Vanessa Hudgens puckers up with new boyfriend, former Zoey 101 actor Austin Butler, on Sunday in Hollywood.

HAPPY HAVEN

Credit: Oliver S Wolf/Splash News Online

Check out those cuties in the check out line! Jessica Alba and daughter Haven Garner get some shopping done at West Elm in Hollywood.

ON THE GO

Credit: X17online

David Beckham has the cutest carry-on for a flight to London: daughter Harper. Joining him on the Christmas trip? Sons Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn (not pictured) and impeccably dressed wife Victoria!

SWEETHEARTS

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Sporting her new ring, Britney Spears called her night out Friday at Sugar Factory's Chocolate Lounge and Paris's Chateau Nightclub with fiancé Jason Trawick "most magical."

BRIGHT SIDE

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Talk about a good morning! Daniel Craig makes an early appearance on NBC's Today show Friday in New York City, where he talked up his new flick, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which hits theaters Dec. 21.

SPECS APPEAL

Credit: INF

Eyeglass-wearing, soon-to-be mom-of-three Jennifer Garner makes a coffee run with 2½-year-old daughter Seraphina in Brentwood, Calif., on Friday.

'HOME' GIRL

Credit: Ramey

Homeland star Claire Danes braces herself against the New York City chill Friday while promoting the acclaimed Showtime drama.

PUP PATROL

Credit: Fame

Mad Men star Jon Hamm takes care of doggy duty Friday, walking his shepherd mix Cora around L.A.

BABY LOVE

Credit: INF

A beaming Ali Larter can't keep her eyes off adorable son Teddy – who turns 1 on Dec. 20! – while out and about Friday in L.A.

SMOOTHIE OPERATORS

Credit: 310pix.com

Josh Hartnett and longtime girlfriend Sophia Lie refuel with smoothies from Juice Generation while strolling through New York's Soho neighborhood Friday.

A LEG UP

Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN

After spending time with wife Vanessa Minnillo in Cincinnati, a focused Nick Lachey shows-off his football skills at a Tostitos Fiesta event Friday in N.Y.C.

By People Staff