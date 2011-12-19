Star Tracks: Monday, December 19, 2011
HEEL THYSELF
Mariah Carey shows off her flirty side – and a stylish pair of heels! – while out shopping in Aspen, Colo., on Sunday.
HELPING HAND
Still sporting a broken finger, Reese Witherspoon gets a hand with the holiday shopping from hubby Jim Toth in L.A. on Sunday.
THREE OF A KIND
Hey, party people! Katie Holmes gets ready to celebrate her 33rd birthday with hubby Tom Cruise and daughter Suri, 5, at Buddakan in New York City Sunday night.
RED HOT
Stunning Jennifer Hudson proves she's still got some dangerous curves despite her dramatic weight loss while performing at VH1 Divas Celebrate Soul on Sunday in N.Y.C.
TOUGH ACT
Looks like marriage suits her! A black-clad Sinead O'Connor adds a pop of color to her leather ensemble after a performance Sunday night at Dublin's Olympia Theatre.
HOLIDAY P.D.A.
Loved-up Vanessa Hudgens puckers up with new boyfriend, former Zoey 101 actor Austin Butler, on Sunday in Hollywood.
HAPPY HAVEN
Check out those cuties in the check out line! Jessica Alba and daughter Haven Garner get some shopping done at West Elm in Hollywood.
ON THE GO
David Beckham has the cutest carry-on for a flight to London: daughter Harper. Joining him on the Christmas trip? Sons Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn (not pictured) and impeccably dressed wife Victoria!
SWEETHEARTS
Sporting her new ring, Britney Spears called her night out Friday at Sugar Factory's Chocolate Lounge and Paris's Chateau Nightclub with fiancé Jason Trawick "most magical."
BRIGHT SIDE
Talk about a good morning! Daniel Craig makes an early appearance on NBC's Today show Friday in New York City, where he talked up his new flick, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which hits theaters Dec. 21.
SPECS APPEAL
Eyeglass-wearing, soon-to-be mom-of-three Jennifer Garner makes a coffee run with 2½-year-old daughter Seraphina in Brentwood, Calif., on Friday.
'HOME' GIRL
Homeland star Claire Danes braces herself against the New York City chill Friday while promoting the acclaimed Showtime drama.
PUP PATROL
Mad Men star Jon Hamm takes care of doggy duty Friday, walking his shepherd mix Cora around L.A.
BABY LOVE
A beaming Ali Larter can't keep her eyes off adorable son Teddy – who turns 1 on Dec. 20! – while out and about Friday in L.A.
SMOOTHIE OPERATORS
Josh Hartnett and longtime girlfriend Sophia Lie refuel with smoothies from Juice Generation while strolling through New York's Soho neighborhood Friday.
A LEG UP
After spending time with wife Vanessa Minnillo in Cincinnati, a focused Nick Lachey shows-off his football skills at a Tostitos Fiesta event Friday in N.Y.C.