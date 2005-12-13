Star Tracks - Monday, December 19, 2005
VACATION DAZE
No more pencils, no more books … at least for now: Angelina Jolie picks up son Maddox, 4, from school Friday in Malibu – his last day of classes before Christmas vacation. Maddox has already gotten one early present: Jolie's boyfriend Brad Pitt has filed to adopt him and sister Zahara, 11 months.
THE CAT'S MEOW
If 2005 was the year of the accessory dog, leave it to Mischa Barton to start a new trend for 2006: companion cats! Barton picked up her new furry pet in Malibu with boyfriend Cisco Adler on Sunday.
MRS. B'S B-DAY
Christina Aguilera rings in a new year – her 25th – after a birthday dinner with her husband of one month, Jordan Bratman, and close friends at Blowfish Sushi in West Hollywood on Saturday. The crew then piled into a waiting bus to head to a nearby dance club.
HIGH STRUNG
Uma Thurman gets some air, courtesy of a set of stunt wires, on the New York City set of her upcoming movie Super Ex-Girlfriend on Saturday. The actress plays a superhero dumped by her boyfriend (Luke Wilson).
MIAMI HEAT
Tom Cruise gives a shout out to the crowd alongside fiancée Katie Holmes and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday. Will Smith, a performer at the Y 100.7 Jingle Ball, brought his wife and friends onstage, noting that Cruise "has never been to Miami before."
GOODBYE, N.Y.!
Earlier, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes hop a helicopter Friday out of New York City after a whirlwind visit. (They spent Thursday shopping, dining and ice skating in Central Park to celebrate Holmes turning 27 on Dec. 18.)
STOCKING UP
Denise Richards looks energized in Malibu on Saturday after shopping at Planet Blue, 98% Angel and Lisa Kline. The actress recently returned from Barbados, where she enjoyed some rest and reconciliation with formerly estranged husband Charlie Sheen.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Lindsay Lohan hits the Hollywood nightlife Thursday, joining Paris Hilton, Michelle Trachtenberg and Samaire Armstrong in some early holiday revelry at Teddy's, the new club at the Roosevelt Hotel.
HO, HO, SOHO
Anne Hathaway shares Santa's lap Friday with a pal while out in the North Pole's most fashionable neighborhood, New York City's SoHo.
GAME, SET, 'MATCH'
Golden Globe nominee Scarlett Johansson looks like a winner at a special New York screening of her film Match Point on Wednesday.
DOGGY BAGS
Chihuahua Lola may be one lucky pup: Hilary Duff juggles her haul – including goodies from shops Tryst and Maxwell Dog – in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.
TEMPUS FUGIT
Eva Mendes makes a timeless appearance Thursday in L.A. at the launch of Christal, the new Christian Dior watch designed by John Galliano.
GIRLS CLUB
Nicole Richie, who recently split from fiancé Adam Goldstein, gets some support from Mischa Barton on Thursday in Beverly Hills. Barton knows breakups: She and longtime boyfriend Brandon Davis split in July.