Star Tracks - Monday, December 18, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:53 PM

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Talk about lightening up! Mary-Kate Olsen emerges from a West Hollywood salon with ultra-platinum tresses on Saturday. It's the perfect contrast to sister Ashley's new deep brunette do.

QUICK-CHANGE ARTIST

Credit: Flynet; X17

She's a woman of many moods: A conservatively dressed Britney Spears buttons up as she attends an L.A. Lakers home game on Sunday. On Friday, she dons a barely-there lace ensemble for a night of clubbing with pals in L.A.

SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE

Credit: Jackson Lee- Colin Drummond/Splash News

Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz step out in New York City on Sunday, the day after the singer (and Grammy nominee) hosted Saturday Night Live and his ladylove made a guest appearance.

COLD COMFORT

Credit: Flynet

Following her recent split with beau Joel Madden, Hilary Duff finds distraction in the form of a winter getaway to Whistler, British Columbia, with sister Haylie on Saturday.

SO 'HAPPY' TOGETHER

Credit: Greg Wahl-Stephens/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman brings some early holiday cheer to young fans at the Sydney Children's Hospital in Australia on Sunday. The Aussie actress hosted a screening of her hit film Happy Feet, in which she voices the role of the penguin Norma Jean.

DOING THE WAVE

Credit: Cliff and Malia Sobel/Splash News

Renée Zellweger greets her public after an L.A. screening of her biopic Miss Potter on Saturday. The movie, about author Beatrix Potter, will hit theaters in January.

HEART FULL OF LOVE

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Courtney Love continues her royal romp through London on Sunday, making a full-bodied appearance as the Queen of Hearts at the wedding reception for British comedian Matt Lucas and TV producer Kevin McGee. Also in attendance at the costume-themed bash: Elton John, dressed as Captain Hook.

EASY RIDER

Credit: ALFRED-BEN-ZFI/Bauer-Griffin

After spending the week in New York with girlfriend Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt (who turns 43 on Dec. 18) returns to Los Angeles, where he gets revved for a motorcycle ride on Friday.

KEEPING HER COOL

Credit: Ramey

With her trusty water bottle in hand, Lindsay Lohan spends the evening out clubbing in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actress recently told PEOPLE that she has been in AA for the past year.

WARMING UP

Credit: Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Pop star and new baseball team co-owner Nick Lachey scopes out the goods at the backstage gift lounge at New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday, where the singer was set to

perform at Z100's "Jingle Ball" concert. The radio fest also featured Nelly Furtado and Rihanna.

CAPPED OFF

Credit: Ed Isabella/ Splash News

Back from Down Under, Josh Hartnett takes head cover during an afternoon stroll in New York on Friday.

DIPPITY DO

Credit: Andrea Renault-Globe

Uma Thurman gets down on bended knees while getting primped on the set of her new film The Accidental Husband in New York on Friday.

RETURN TO THE RINK

Credit: Erik C. Pendzich / Rex

Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi laces up and hits the rink at New York's Rockefeller Center with daughter Keara, 3, during an appearance Friday on the Today show.

HELPING HAND

Credit: Ramey

Monster Garage host Jesse James stays connected to wife Sandra Bullock after dining at The Ivy in Los Angeles on Thursday.

By People Staff