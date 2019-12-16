Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek & Rose Byrne Pose Like Bosses in N.Y.C., Plus Beyoncé, Cardi B & More

Pose Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne attended an event for their movie Like A Boss in New York City.
Music Royalty
JAY-Z and Beyoncé got glam for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th Birthday party presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles.
Mos-Katie
Katie Holmes was all smiles at the Frederick Wildman Wines ‘Wrappy Hour’ event in New York City.
All Love
Cardi B, Mary J. Blige and Offset partied at Sean Combs 50th birthday bash presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles.
A Big Day
Chance the Rapper performed during day 1 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Grease Is the Word
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were reunited in West Palm Beach, Florida, where they dressed up as their Grease characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson for movie sing-along event.
Hustling
Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Miami wearing all white as she hits the gym with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
Thir-Tay
Taylor Swift was surprised with a giant birthday cake onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One in New York City.
Just Chill
The Aeronauts star Eddie Redmayne was seen walking to lunch in New York City.
Hello, Sunshine!
Reese Witherspoon was spotted with a bright smile in Los Angeles.
Man in Red
John Legend performs at the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday.
Shoulder On
Also at the event in London on Friday night, Connie Britton.
True Prints-ess
Selena Gomez waves to fans while leaving the NRJ radio station studios on Friday in Paris.
Friday Feels
Lea Michele struts her stuff through the streets of N.Y.C. on Friday.
Paw Patrol
Patrick Schwarzenegger cozies up to a pup on the set of Despierta América! at Univision Studios in Miami on Friday to promote the film Daniel Isn’t Real.
Protesting Pals
Sally Field becomes the latest star to join Jane Fonda in her “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protests in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Check, Mate
Camila Cabello has layers of style on Friday during a visit to SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in N.Y.C.
All Dressed Up
Wyclef Jean celebrates the launch of his new Carnival World Music Group — a publishing and distribution company that will focus on creative talent in Africa and other underserved markets — with partner and Sound Royalties’ Alex Heiche at the Core Club in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Legendary Ladies
Honorees Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish smile during their big night at Billboard’s Women in Music 2019 on Thursday in L.A.
On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez accept a statuette at The Game Awards 2019 in L.A. on Thursday.
It's All Gucci
Sienna Miller and Emily Blunt attend the Gucci and Cinema Society screening of American Women at Metrograph on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Laughing Out Loud
Laura Dern speaks on Thursday at a screening of Marriage Story at the Hammer Museum in L.A.
Chill Vibes
Jamie Foxx steps out in a cozy sweatsuit on Thursday night in L.A.
Piano Man
Jeff Goldblum shows off his musical talents as guest host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday in L.A.
Coming Soon
Creator and actor Jason Segel and Chris O’Dowd pose at the Dispatches from Elsewhere tastemaker event on Thursday in L.A.
Spreading Cheer
Tony winner Idina Menzel gets into the holiday spirit on Thursday, performing songs from her new album, Christmas: A Season of Love, at a Today at Apple event at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York City.
Supportive Smiles
Eva Longoria supports Charlene Roxborough Konsker and Vimmia’s launch of the CRK + Vimmia Collection on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Having a Chat
Chris Martin talks animatedly while Hugh Grant listens during a taping of The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.
Fleabag Chooses Love
Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ben Aldridge volunteer during March Fund Day at the Choose Love shop for the Help Refugees organization on Thursday in London.
Eco-Friendly Face
Kate Hudson is all smiles while hosting a cocktail event to celebrate Happy X Nature Eco-Evening Collection in Venice, California, on Thursday.
Blast from the Past
Johnny Galecki reunites with Chevy Chase at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 30th anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Making a Point
Aaron Paul gets chatty at PaleyLive NY at Apple’s Truth Be Told screening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Having a Ball
Bethenny Frankel plays in the ball pit at the Museum of Ice Cream Flagship opening party in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Holiday Hangout
Jenn Streicher and Busy Philipps get together at the Streicher Sisters and PLUS Products Celebrate STRIIIKE Holiday Market at STRIIIKE in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Winter Wonderland
Audrina Patridge gets into the Christmas spirit at the Neutrogena Winter Soiree party at the Le Peer Hotel rooftop on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Pleasantly Purple
Kelly Osbourne shows of brilliant purple locks while catching a production of Nativity: The Musical with her mom, Sharon, in London on Thursday.
They've Got Talent
Jack Antonoff and Carly Rae Jepsen perform during the 6th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show at Town Hall Theater in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.
New Edition
Alicia Keys speaks onstage at the Billboard x Amex Impact Brunch on Thursday at The West Hollywood EDITION.