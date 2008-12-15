Star Tracks - Monday, December 15, 2008
GRAB BAG
After an appearance on the Today show in New York – where he cleared the air with host Matt Lauer – Tom Cruise keeps up the holiday spirit Monday, collecting items for the show's annual toy drive.
DEAL OR NO DEAL
Ante up! Carmen Electra lays her cards on the table – well, almost – as a celebrity bunny dealer at the Playboy Club in Las Vegas's Palms Hotel and Casino.
GOING STEADY
Happy Birthday, Vanessa! Zac Efron treats his girlfriend to lunch at Stanley's Restaurant amp Bar in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate her 20th birthday.
FLOWER DELIVERY
Kate Walsh – who recently split from her husband – seems in good spirits Sunday as she picks up a poinsettia plant from neighbors near her Los Feliz, Calif., home.
GAME ON
Jack Black brings his A-game as host of Spike TV's Video Game Awards Sunday at Sony Pictures' Studios in Culver City, Calif. And the comedian didn't just entertain the crowd with various gags, he also unveiled his latest venture at the award show – a new video game called Brutal Legend.
JINGLE BELLE
Hayden Panettiere gets some one-on-one time with the big guy Saturday, joining forces with Santa and Mrs. Claus to promote Candie's at a San Gabriel, Calif., Kohl's.
SHOPPIN' AROUND
Jessica Alba and her cute sidekick, 6-month-old daughter Honor Marie, get in the spirit of the season with some holiday shopping Sunday in West Hollywood, Calif.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Joel Madden gets some fashionable support from girlfriend Nicole Richie at the launch party for his and brother Benji's shoe line K-DCMA at the DCMA Collective store in L.A. Saturday night.
HAVING A BALL
Talk about a hot duet! Rihanna is joined onstage by beau Chris Brown at Z100's annual Jingle Ball concert Friday at New York's Madison Square Garden. The concert, which benefited Stand Up to Cancer, also featured performances by Katy Perry and Kanye West.
LIGHTEN UP
Drew Barrymore shows off a new, bleached blonde 'do while arriving at a Los Angeles studio on Friday. The actress has been hard at work on her latest project, her directorial debut of the roller derby film Whip It!
WHITE OUT
Salma Hayek and Goldie Hawn make a glam duo during the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Dubai Gala at Atlantis, The Palm Hotel during the second day of the Dubai International Film Festival on Friday.
AFTERSCHOOL SPECIAL
Jennifer Garner is one doting mom! The expectant actress engages in one of her favorite pastimes, picking up daughter Violet, 3, from her Santa Monica preschool on Friday.
EURO STAR
After performing in France,, Beyoncé earns a warm welcome in Spain on Friday: The singer collected a prize for her top 40 hit "If I Was a Boy" at an event hosted by Spanish radio station Los 40 Principales at Madrid's Palacio de los Deportes.
HEAD CASE
Who's that girl? It's furry Lily Allen, who recently quit drinking, indulging in another vice – shopping! – Friday on London's chic Bond Street.
RINGING ENDORSEMENT
Mandy Moore gets the day started with a bang – ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Friday as part of Coach Cares, a charity partnership between the singer-actress and the luxury brand. Coach will donate proceeds from the sale of handbags and accessories to the charity of Moore's choice.
'GARDEN' PARTY
Besties Lauren Conrad and Lauren "Lo" Bosworth stick together during the Hornitos Midnight in the Garden of Agave party Thursday in Los Angeles.